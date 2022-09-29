Grady Jarrett is still HIM!

This offseason there was a lot of speculation and rumors that Grady Jarrett would be traded elsewhere, and there were some people who even thought Grady Jarrett didn’t fit Dean Pees’ defense. However, Grady Jarrett has shown the world so far this season that he is still an elite football player, one of the best defensive tackles in the NFL, and that he can and will fit into any defensive scheme. Wednesday night on The Jon Chuckery Show, Jon explained why Grady is still one of the best football players in the game.

One of the main reasons Grady’s numbers dropped significantly last year is because of his lack of help on the defensive line. Jon Chuckery said it best when he said “Defensive outside edge guys, if it’s not Dante Fowler and Steven Means you put anybody in that can do something and it makes all of your guys better, and it's not been Marlon Davidson or Tyler Davison.”

After seeing the type of start Grady has gotten off too this season it’s clear that he really just needed more help and he is getting that now. In three games this season Grady Jarrett has 2.5 sacks, 11 tackles, 7 solo, 4 assisted, 4 tackles for loss, and three quarterback hits. In the past two years Jarrett has 5 sacks and 11 tackles for loss, so he’s gotten basically half of what he got in the past two years in just three games. It's crazy what you can accomplish when you have help on the defensive line and can’t just be triple teamed on every snap.

Grady Jarrett is already earning the three-year $17 million dollar contract extension he got this offseason and now he’s on his way to another All-Pro caliber season.