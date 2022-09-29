Read full article on original website
Hulu: What’s Coming and Going in October 2022
Get ready for a content overload. Several films and TV shows are coming to Hulu in October, and we can barely count the number. (We actually did, and it’s 157 listed titles.) New content includes the Blade and Godzilla film franchises, Schitt’s Creek and The Rocky Horror Picture Show....
Netflix Top 10: The most-watched shows in the world right now
Back when Netflix was still writing fat checks to tastemakers and big-name creators, the streamer was handing over gobs of money to showrunners like Shonda Rhimes and the Game of Thrones creators — thinking that, by locking them into output deals, the streaming version of the Midas touch would theoretically follow. Shondaland, for example, delivered massive hits in the form of Bridgerton and Inventing Anna. The #1 show on this week’s global Netflix Top 10 chart data, meanwhile, comes from another such creator and another such deal with the streaming giant.
I would cancel Netflix, Hulu and Apple TV Plus in October — here’s why
Holiday shopping may require some streaming service savings. Here's our deep dive into which ones you should cancel.
The 28 best shows on Amazon Prime Video to watch right now
The best shows on Amazon Prime Video are all here with our picks of the top TV series available to stream
Canceled by Prime: All the shows ditched by Amazon in 2022
While the executives at Prime Video haven't been as trigger happy as their counterparts at Netflix and HBO in terms of canceling shows, they have sent a few packing during 2022. Given Amazon's size, as it's currently worth over $1.3 trillion, made $470 billion in 2021 and employs over 1.6...
Blonde: Netflix users call ‘horrifying’ JFK scene ‘disgusting exploitation’
Netflix users are being left particulary outraged by a “horrifying” scene in new Marilyn Monroe film Blonde.The controversial new movie from director Andrew Dominik was adapted from Joyce Carol Oates’s fictional book about Monroe, which was released in 2001.For some time now, the project, which stars Knives Out actor Ana de Armas, has been hyped up as being a shocking watch, with the film being handed an NC-17 age certificate in the US.For those in the UK, this is similar to an 18 – but American directors tend to try and edit their films in order to avoid the...
New Season, New Co-Hosts, Same Drama
And we're back. In this episode of The View in Review, we break down the first three weeks of The View Season 26, from Alyssa Farah Griffin’s uneventful interview with Hillary Clinton to Whoopi Goldberg’s continued disdain for pop culture Hot Topics. Plus, Sara Haines makes her voice heard and the co-hosts react to the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
The Ten Best Celebrity Jeopardy! Contestants Ever
Although Jeopardy! first aired in the 1960s, it wasn't until nine years into the Alex Trebek-hosted edition of the series, on October 26, 1992, that the show first kicked off a week of celeb contests with comedy legend Carol Burnett, talk show host Regis Philbin, and Knots Landing star Donna Mills as the initial lineup. Burnett eked out a win with a relatively meager $2,900 winning.
‘Let the Right One In’ and More Shows and Movies Streaming on Showtime in October 2022
A new vampire drama arrives on Showtime just in time for spooky season. Plus, the docuseries 'The Lincoln Project' also premieres in October.
'The Masked Singer' Vegas Night Unmasks Three More Big Stars While Welcoming Back Donny Osmond (Recap)
Viva Las Vegas!The Masked Singer got fans into a Sin City mindset on Wednesday with an all-new Vegas Night-themed episode. To celebrate the occasion, the show welcomed a very special guest panelist -- Donny Osmond! The celebrated entertainer is no stranger to the show, as he made it to the finals in the show's first season, performing at The Peacock.
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (September 16)
Streaming services are in a bit of a limbo state right now. The high fantasy drama of House of the Dragon and The Rings of Power looks set to continue keeping subscribers busy for a few weeks yet, and we’re not expecting to see too many tentpole series (save for Andor on Disney Plus) arriving to join them in the battle for viewers’ eyeballs any time soon.
Netflix's You Introduces its New Cast of Characters in Season 4 Teaser
Hello, You. The Netflix thriller will soon return for a two-part Season 4. Just in time for Valentine's Day, Part 1 of You's fourth installment will arrive on Netflix February 10, 2023, while Part 2 will drop a month later on March 10, 2023. Season 4 of You follows Joe...
New to Netflix this weekend (September 30 – October 2)
We’re almost into the Halloween season, but before we get there, we still have one day before the calendar turns to a new month. Hence, for this article, we’re looking at what’s new to Netflix this weekend for September 30 to October 2, as we take a look at all the new shows coming to the streaming platform this weekend.
Curious facts about the iconic Jayne Mansfield
Slide 1 of 27: She is often remembered for her signature platinum blonde look and flirtatious personality, but Hollywood star Jayne Mansfield was much more than just a pretty face. She was highly intelligent, she had a shrewd business acumen, and she knew exactly how to build a public personality.Check out this gallery to learn all about Hollywood's smartest blonde.You may also like: 30 hilarious panoramic photo fails.
Reservation Dogs Renewed for Season 3
Reservation Dogs is getting a third season. Ahead of the show's Season 2 finale on September 28, FX has announced that the acclaimed series will be back for Season 3. It will be released in 2023 exclusively on Hulu. Reservation Dogs, the first series to feature an all-Native team of...
Ambulance is now streaming on Amazon Prime
Looking for a new action movie to watch this weekend? Well, look no further, film fans, because Amazon’s streaming service Prime Video has got you covered. Michael Bay’s latest drama movie starring the likes of Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Ambulance, is now available to watch on the platform for subscribers.
Hallmark Original Series Ranked From Worst To Best
While Hallmark isn't really known to be the pinnacle of modern cinema, many people who watch the channel do so for a compelling reason: it's just so darn comforting. Hallmark is renowned for its wonderfully corny seasonal movies, but the channel also has some original series that are just as good as the Hallmark classics. Something about the wholesome characters, idyllic scenery, and predictable storylines is just *chef's kiss.*
Survivor 43's Chill, Character-Focused Premiere Was a Welcome Relief
[Ed. note: Spoilers for the outcome of Wednesday night's episode of Survivor ahead.]. The 43rd season of Survivor, much like the previous two seasons, kicked off with a two-hour premiere episode. But unlike its predecessors, whose kick-off episodes were packed with multiple tribal councils or an overload of twists and advantages, Survivor 43's double-length premiere took a moment to let the show — and its audience — breathe for a minute as they got to know the 18 new contestants. For a show whose vibe had been leaning towards the manic last year, this was good news indeed.
Everything New on Hulu in October
If you want to raise a little hell this Halloween, then you might want to make sure you’re up to date on your Hulu subscription this October. The streaming service is getting a new update of Hellraiser, the venerable horror franchise from the mind of Clive Barker. And if you prefer movies that don’t involve people with pins sticking out of their heads, you could always watch Looper, The Sixth Sense, Sinister 2, or the original Blade trilogy instead.
How to Add HBO Max to Hulu
With the premium Add-ons on Hulu, you can now add HBO Max to your Hulu Account. So, if you are someone who loves watching both HBO Max and Hulu content, you can stream everything from a single account. You could even use Hulu credentials to stream the HBO Max app....
