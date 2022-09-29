Read full article on original website
Vanished In Connecticut. What Happened To These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedHartford, CT
Heart attack victim leads Ohio State researchers to potential new treatment for high cholesterolThe LanternHartford, CT
barre3 Farmington Valley Offers Childcare at Avon LocationConnecticut by the NumbersAvon, CT
Calling All Bookworms! You Won't Want to Miss These 4 Free Author Events Happening in MassachusettsDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
1st annual Latinx Heritage Month Block Party in Springfield
Springfield Prep Charter School will be having its first annual Latinx Heritage Month Block Party on Saturday.
Hundreds ‘Run Billy Run’ for scholarships in memory of Judge William J. Boyle
HOLYOKE — Runners and walkers — more than 300 of them — lined up Saturday raising money in the Run Billy Run 2022 5K road race and 1-mile walk benefiting the William J. Boyle Scholarship Fund. Boyle, a retired Springfield District Court judge and former Springfield City...
New Mountain Park display in Holyoke
There will be a new permanent exhibit at the Holyoke Heritage State Park Visitor Center.
Worcester has become the doughnut capital of Massachusetts with gourmet bakeries for every taste
America may run on Dunkin’, but in Worcester, doughnut enthusiasts have a lot more options. The city has emerged in recent years as a sort of doughnut capital of Massachusetts, with multiple gourmet and specialty doughnut shops popping up in the area. Many of these bakeries have colorful, frequently-changing menus that bring their devoted fans back again and again to try the new offerings.
Overwhelming requests for parvo vaccine at Dakin in Springfield
Cases of a deadly dog virus are on the rise in Springfield. Dakin Humane Society has launched a prevention campaign and is seeing a massive turnout.
Wine Witch in Northampton closes, cites ‘financial realities’
Citing “financial realities,” the co-owners of Wine Witch announced last month that the restaurant located in the heart of Northampton’s commercial district would be closing its doors for good after six months in business. “Sadly, Wine Witch restaurant is closed permanently. We thank Northampton and The Pioneer...
JimBuddy’s Rec Shop now open in Chicopee
JimBuddy's Rec Shop, a recreational Cannabis dispensary on Memorial Drive in Chicopee, will open on Saturday.
42 recruits sworn in as Western Mass. correctional officers
LUDLOW — Forty-two recruits graduated to become correctional officers with the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department in a ceremony Friday morning at the House of Correction. After 11 weeks of grueling training where maximum effort, discipline, and dedication were demanded, the newest officers were told by Sheriff Nick Cocchi that it doesn’t get any easier once they begin their careers.
Chicopee neighborhood spruced up as 100 volunteers with RevitalizeCDC make repairs, do yard work at 4 homes
CHICOPEE – Eleanor Babcock mostly relies on a walker and wheelchair to get around and was finding the ramp that leads to her door had no railings and was getting harder and harder for her to navigate. “I called the veterans and asked if they could fix the ramp...
Car crashes into tree on Cottage Street in Springfield
Springfield Fire Department was called to Cottage Street Saturday morning for a car vs. tree accident.
Massachusetts State Lottery winners: $1 million prize won in Shrewsbury
One lucky lottery ticket-holder in Massachusetts went home several hundred-thousand dollars richer Friday. A $1 million prize, an award that comes out to $650,000 before taxes, was won from the “$15,000,000 Money Maker” game. The winning ticket was bought at Shrewsbury Gas & Market in Shrewsbury. The $1...
For $695,000, a Gothic Victorian by the architects of Harvard’s Memorial Hall
'Loomis House' in Springfield has seven bedrooms. Architects Ware and Van Brunt are best known for designing Harvard University’s Memorial Hall and other notable buildings in and around Boston, but out in Springfield, a stunning example of their residential work stands alone. “Loomis House,” a seven-bed, five-bath, Victorian Gothic-style...
westernmassnews.com
Florida residents with western Mass. ties pick up pieces from Hurricane Ian’s devastation
(WGGB/WSHM) - People with ties to western Massachusetts are picking up the pieces in Florida and others are doing what they can to help after Hurricane Ian left mass devastation in its path. Greg Madsen, originally from Southampton, spoke with Western Mass News on Wednesday, right before Hurricane Ian was...
Springfield Public Schools teachers Sally Kim and Marissa Ramos named finalist, semifinalist for Massachusetts Teacher of the Year
Sally Kim and Marissa Ramos are among the best of the best when it comes to teachers in Massachusetts. The Massachusetts Teacher of the Year award this year went to English language arts teacher Danielle Charbonneau at Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School. Kim landed among the top three finalists...
Viability in Springfield debuts new brand
The Springfield-based human service non-profit agency Viability held a re-branding event Friday.
Westfield, Southwick businesses find success with part-time Big E space
WEST SPRINGFIELD — Local businesses have found the new “Front Porch” at the Big E to be a hit as the fair nears its conclusion for 2022. The Front Porch is a new section of Eastern States Exposition that debuted this year, just outside Door 9 of the Better Living Center. The idea came from a collaboration between the Big E itself, Feel Good, Shop Local, and Blooms Flower Truck, and was intended to provide an option for local businesses to represent themselves at the fair without having to commit to all 17 days.
Power planning: Westfield, Holyoke, other municipal utilities prepare for long, expensive and uncertain winter ahead
WESTFIELD — One morning last week Westfield Gas & Electric bought 30,000 dekatherms of natural gas for its customers to use in the cold of January and February,. The price was $5 a dekatherm, said Thomas P. Flaherty, the municipal utility’s general manager. Minutes after the purchase, news...
National Coffee Day: Who serves the best joe in western Massachusetts?
How many cups of coffee do you drink daily? Try one of these top coffee spots in western Massachusetts.
Idaho F-15s at Westover in Chicopee flyover western Massachusetts
Several F-15Es from Idaho were seen flying over Massachusetts visiting Westover ARB in Chicopee.
Westfield prove too much to handle and blows out Holyoke, 53-22
HOLYOKE, Mass -- Behind four touchdowns from Kaevon Eddington, three touchdowns from Jaxson St. Pierre, and 300 yards combined between the duo, Westfield football defeated Holyoke, 53-22.
