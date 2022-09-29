Read full article on original website
Vanished In Connecticut. What Happened To These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedHartford, CT
Heart attack victim leads Ohio State researchers to potential new treatment for high cholesterolThe LanternHartford, CT
barre3 Farmington Valley Offers Childcare at Avon LocationConnecticut by the NumbersAvon, CT
Calling All Bookworms! You Won't Want to Miss These 4 Free Author Events Happening in MassachusettsDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
Power planning: Westfield, Holyoke, other municipal utilities prepare for long, expensive and uncertain winter ahead
WESTFIELD — One morning last week Westfield Gas & Electric bought 30,000 dekatherms of natural gas for its customers to use in the cold of January and February,. The price was $5 a dekatherm, said Thomas P. Flaherty, the municipal utility’s general manager. Minutes after the purchase, news...
What’s Does the Brown Metal Case on Massachusetts Utility Poles Mean?
If you've noticed some changes in the utility poles in your Massachusetts neighborhood recently, you're not alone. After seeing vehicles from Eversource on different streets in my neighborhood changing locations daily I was wondering what work was happening. A few days later I noticed utility company employees canvassing the streets, digging up the dirt surrounding the base of the poles.
amherstindy.org
Public Input Sought For Rail Trail Expansion Project
The Department of Transportation plans to complete 104 miles of The Massachusetts Central Rail Trail (MCRT), extending from Boston to Northampton. Over the past 40 years, 53 miles have already been completed, of which the Norwottuck rail trail is the westernmost segment. Twenty-two additional miles are slated to be finished by the end of 2024. The remaining 29 miles will be the most expensive to complete because they contain five previously removed railroad bridges that need to be rebuilt and a 1000 foot tunnel that needs reconstruction, along with some private property that needs purchase or an easement.
Chicopee neighborhood spruced up as 100 volunteers with RevitalizeCDC make repairs, do yard work at 4 homes
CHICOPEE – Eleanor Babcock mostly relies on a walker and wheelchair to get around and was finding the ramp that leads to her door had no railings and was getting harder and harder for her to navigate. “I called the veterans and asked if they could fix the ramp...
Fire crews called to report of two people in the water in West Springfield
Crews were called to a report of two people in the water in West Springfield on Thursday.
westernmassnews.com
New road salt causing excessive corrosion under vehicles
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers on an issue involving vehicles. A car dealership in Springfield has been noticing a lot of corrosion underneath cars every year, especially during the winter time. Looking at one car at Balise Hyundai, you probably wouldn’t notice anything wrong, but...
Worcester recycling rules changing: What you need to know to not have them left at the curb
Starting on Oct. 1, Worcester residents will need to follow new recycling rules if they don’t want their recyclables to be left at the curb. The city announced that as of Saturday, recycling bins containing unacceptable materials will not be collected— specifically advising residents against putting their recyclables in plastic bags.
westernmassnews.com
Chicopee officials looking to curb littering in city’s downtown
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - City leaders in Chicopee are taking a creative approach to try to clean up the downtown area and they’re asking the brightest young minds for their help. “We really have an opportunity here to get behind the mayor’s initiative and clean up the downtown to...
TRAFFIC: Route 9 in Hadley closed due to gas leak
Route 9, between Middle Street and Spruce Hill Road in Hadley is closed Saturday morning.
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to report of 2 people in water near West Springfield train tracks
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The West Springfield Fire Department responded with a marine unit for reports of two people in the water near the train tracks Thursday morning. Crews were called to the scene around 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Upon investigation, fire officials said that the two people in the...
Recycle your old electronics in East Longmeadow
Neilsen Realty will host an Electronics Recycling Event in East Longmeadow on Saturday.
CSX railroad crossing calls forth comments from residents
A local railroad crossing has, for years now, been causing major traffic issues, prompting safety concerns among residents
Worcester License Commission awards liquor licenses to 5 of 6 applicants. Here's why
WORCESTER — The License Commission this week awarded five new liquor licenses, a perquisite that came with the city's population boom — but the process they used left the lawyer for one applicant perplexed. Six applicants for the five licenses offered presentations a week earlier during a public...
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties October 2, 2022 edition
Cindy M. Murszewski, Cindy M. Bock and Garth R. Murszewski to Maria I. Diaz, 13 Holland Drive, $390,000. Daniel J. Hersey, Kathleen H. Harper, Michael E. Hersey, Thomas R. Hersey and Maureen T. Walachy to Jose Luis Alamo, 18 Pleasant Drive, $318,000.
Car crashes into tree on Cottage Street in Springfield
Springfield Fire Department was called to Cottage Street Saturday morning for a car vs. tree accident.
Phone Service Has Been Problematic In This Berkshire County Town
Many of our local residents prefer to live in remote areas here in the beautiful Berkshires but there are setbacks included regarding their choice of where they reside and in one particular town east of North Adams, telephone service has become a hot button topic. Why you ask? Because they can't even make a call on a basic land line and cell service is practically non-existent.
Holyoke readies to distribute $18 million in federal COVID-19 relief funding
HOLYOKE — The Community Development Office seeks to award over $18 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds to eligible recipients in the coming months. Alicia Zoeller, Community Development director, said the city received $36 million in American Rescue Plan Act dollars in 2021. Half the ARPA money went to shovel-ready projects or public health initiatives.
Springfield-built MBTA train cars could take longer to hit subway lines
The outlook for the already-delayed transition to entirely new Orange and Red Line fleets continues to grow worse. After previously delaying the project’s targeted end date by at least a year, Chinese firm CRRC now expects it will need several more months to finish manufacturing subway cars for the MBTA’s Red and Orange Lines as a result of nagging pandemic-related supply and labor issues.
Life Flight called to crash on Route 20 in Becket
A Life Flight helicopter has been called a serious crash on Route 20 in Becket Friday afternoon.
Here are the Top 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in Massachusetts for 2022
Do you remember your first car? Who doesn't? For me, it was a 1988 Buick Regal (silver). My brother who was living in Berkshire County during the '90s informed me that his then-girlfriend was getting rid of her Buick. If memory serves me correctly, I believe my parents were either given the vehicle or paid only $1.00. Either way, I ended up with the vehicle at age 16. The vehicle ran pretty well. It did have some metal patches covering up some rust spots and the gas gauge was broken. If you were wondering, yes, I did run out of gas. It happened once in the northern Berkshires. That was the first and only time that would occur the entire time I owned the car. I couldn't complain though. At 16, I was happy just to own a car and have some freedom.
