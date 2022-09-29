Read full article on original website
Martinez homers, Red Sox beat Orioles in 3rd straight, 5-3
BOSTON (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles arrived in Boston to face the last-place Red Sox with a chance to make a run at the postseason. They leave after losing three out of four and watching their AL wild-card hopes fall apart.
Vargas, Dodgers beat Padres 5-2 for 108th win
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Miguel Vargas is making a push to be included on the Los Angeles Dodgers' postseason roster — if manager Dave Roberts can find a spot for him. The rookie outfielder hit a tiebreaking, two-run single with the bases loaded in the sixth inning and the NL West champion Dodgers beat San Diego 5-2 on Thursday night to slow the Padres' playoff push.
