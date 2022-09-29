Read full article on original website
At least 125 dead in Indonesia football stadium stampede
At least 125 people died at an Indonesian football stadium when thousands of angry home fans invaded the pitch and police responded with tear gas that triggered a stampede, authorities said Sunday. Images taken from inside the stadium during the stampede showed police firing huge amounts of tear gas and people clambering over fences.
125 die as tear gas triggers crush at Indonesia soccer match
MALANG, Indonesia — (AP) — Panic and a chaotic run for exits after police fired tear gas at an Indonesian soccer match to drive away fans upset with their team's loss left at least 125 dead, most of whom were trampled upon or suffocated, making it one of the deadliest sports events in the world.
Chaos Before Stampede Delivered Disaster To Indonesia Football Fans
Sam Gilang rushed to the exit of the Indonesian football stadium with thousands of other terrified spectators as police fired tear gas and hit fans with batons, creating a stampede that claimed at least 174 lives. "People were pushing each other and... many were trampled on their way to the...
