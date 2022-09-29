Hundreds of protesters took to the streets in Turkey on Sunday to condemn Iran's crackdown on women-led demonstrations sparked by a young woman's death after her arrest by the country's notorious morality police. A demonstration in solidarity with Iranian women attended by hundreds of people was also held in the western city of Izmir on Saturday evening, according to images published on social media and verified by AFP. At least 92 people have been killed in Iran since the start of the protests two weeks ago, Norway-based NGO Iran Human Rights said on Sunday. vid-rba/mr/imm/pvh

PROTESTS ・ 17 MINUTES AGO