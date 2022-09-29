ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Voice of America

Thai Court Gives Prime Minister Three More Years in Office

Bangkok — Thailand's top court ruled Friday that Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha can keep his job at least until next year's elections, settling a legal dispute that echoes the country's deep political fault lines and dashing the opposition's latest bid to remove the 2014 coup leader from office. The...
POLITICS
Voice of America

Bukina Faso’s Traore: ‘The Fight We Are Engaged in Is Not About Power’

Burkina Faso’s new military leader, Captain Ibrahim Traore told VOA in an interview Saturday he is not looking for a confrontation with Burkinabe forces that might be supporting the ousted junta. “The fight we are engaged in is not about power,” he said. Military officers Friday claimed to...
POLITICS
Voice of America

Uzbekistan Says It Won't Deport Russians Fleeing Conscription

Uzbekistan has no plans to deport Russians who are fleeing en masse to Central Asia to evade conscription amid Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine, the Tashkent government said on Friday. Hundreds of thousands of men, some with families, have left Russia since President Vladimir Putin ordered a partial mobilization last...
IMMIGRATION
Voice of America

Anti-Taliban Wave Gaining Momentum in Pakistan Province Bordering Afghanistan

An anti-Taliban wave is gaining momentum in northwest Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, bordering Afghanistan, where many fear the Pakistani Taliban will make a comeback. Residents have questioned Pakistan army-sponsored talks with the militants, saying they put the decade-long peace in the region at stake. Fayaz Zafar reports from Swat Valley, Pakistan, in this report narrated by Fawad Lameh.
WORLD
Voice of America

Students Protesting at Multiple Iranian Universities Amid Violent Security Clampdowns

Cairo — Protests were reported Saturday at more than half a dozen Iranian universities as government security forces scrambled to crack down, firing at protesters in the capital, Tehran. The protests followed violent clashes between protesters and security forces in the Baluchistan capital of Zahedan, in which at least 20 people were reportedly killed, including three security force members.
PROTESTS
Voice of America

Taliban Declares Use of Afghan Soil Against Pakistan or Others as Seditious

Islamabad — The Taliban say they will arrest and try for "treason" anyone using Afghanistan's soil against Pakistan or other countries, as skepticism grows over the Islamist group's counterterrorism assurances to the world at large. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid issued the warning in a VOA interview, amid a recent...
WORLD
Voice of America

Ban on Islamic Organization Draws Mixed Reactions in India

The Indian government's ban this week of the Popular Front of India (PFI), an Islamic organization that says it fights for the rights of minorities, has received mixed reaction in the country, with Hindu groups welcoming the move and Muslim groups, opposition leaders and rights activists criticizing it. Hours after...
RELIGION
Voice of America

Protesters Rally Across Iran in Third Week of Unrest Over Woman's Death

Dubai — Protesters rallied across Iran and strikes were reported throughout the country's Kurdish region Saturday as demonstrations against the death of a woman in police custody entered their third week. The protests, sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old from Iranian Kurdistan, have spiraled into the...
PROTESTS
Voice of America

Russia ‘Tightening Screws’ on War Coverage

Washington — The Kremlin is “tightening the screws” on how media inside Russia can report on its war in Ukraine, media analysts say. Moscow issued new directives to the media in late September, following Russia’s announcement of a partial military mobilization to try to bolster its troops.
POLITICS
AFP

Hundreds protest in Turkey in support of Iranian women

Hundreds of protesters took to the streets in Turkey on Sunday to condemn Iran's crackdown on women-led demonstrations sparked by a young woman's death after her arrest by the country's notorious morality police. A demonstration in solidarity with Iranian women attended by hundreds of people was also held in the western city of Izmir on Saturday evening, according to images published on social media and verified by AFP. At least 92 people have been killed in Iran since the start of the protests two weeks ago, Norway-based NGO Iran Human Rights said on Sunday. vid-rba/mr/imm/pvh
PROTESTS
Voice of America

Russia Proclaims Annexation of Ukraine Territories

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday proclaimed the annexation of four Ukraine regions, even as Ukraine announced its military was achieving significant results in the country’s east. "People living in Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson region and Zaporizhzhia region are becoming our compatriots forever," Putin said during a ceremony at the...
POLITICS
Voice of America

Iran Allows US Citizen Out of Prison Temporarily

Siamak Namazi, an Iranian American imprisoned in Iran for nearly seven years on espionage-related charges rejected by Washington as baseless, has been allowed out of Tehran's Evin prison on a one-week furlough, officials said Saturday. Separately, his father and former United Nations official Baquer Namazi, who was also convicted on...
IMMIGRATION
Voice of America

Azerbaijan President Signs Off on Media Registry Rules

Baku, Azerbaijan — Azerbaijan’s president this week approved the rules that will govern a media registry that the country’s journalists warn could further stifle press freedom. President Ilham Aliyev on Monday signed off on the “rules for maintaining a media registry” — a set of regulations around...
WORLD
Voice of America

Burkina Junta Chief Urges Putschists to 'Come to Their Senses'

OUAGADOUGOU, BURKINA FASO — Burkina Faso's junta leader Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba on Saturday urged junior officers to "come to their senses" after they said they ousted him in a reported coup that sparked deep concern among foreign leaders. The officers on Friday said they had toppled Damiba, accusing him...
POLITICS
Voice of America

Nicaragua Breaks Off Ties With Netherlands, Bars New US Envoy

Managua, Nicaragua — The government of Nicaragua broke off diplomatic relations with the Netherlands on Friday over accusations of interventionism, hours after it said it would deny entry to the new U.S. ambassador because of his "interfering" attitude. "Nicaragua, faced with the repeated meddling, interventionist and neocolonialist position of...
POLITICS
Voice of America

Bosnia Goes to the Polls as Ethnic Divisions Grow

Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina — With ethnic divisions growing deeper, Bosnia will hold general elections Sunday amid secession threats and fears of fresh political turmoil nearly three decades after war ravaged the Balkan nation. The country is torn between secessionist Orthodox Serbs and Catholic Croats demanding greater autonomy, while...
POLITICS
Voice of America

Suicide Blast at Kabul School Kills 19

ISLAMABAD — A powerful suicide bomb explosion ripped through a packed classroom in Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, early Friday, killing at least 19 students and injuring 27 others. Victims in the incident include girls. Witnesses and police officials said the bombing occurred inside the Kaaj Education Center in the...
PUBLIC SAFETY

