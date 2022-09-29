Read full article on original website
Voice of America
Thai Court Gives Prime Minister Three More Years in Office
Bangkok — Thailand's top court ruled Friday that Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha can keep his job at least until next year's elections, settling a legal dispute that echoes the country's deep political fault lines and dashing the opposition's latest bid to remove the 2014 coup leader from office. The...
Taliban beat women protesting against school bombing, say witnesses
Forces said to have opened fire on crowds who were demonstrating over attack targeting Hazara community
Voice of America
Bukina Faso’s Traore: ‘The Fight We Are Engaged in Is Not About Power’
Burkina Faso’s new military leader, Captain Ibrahim Traore told VOA in an interview Saturday he is not looking for a confrontation with Burkinabe forces that might be supporting the ousted junta. “The fight we are engaged in is not about power,” he said. Military officers Friday claimed to...
Voice of America
Uzbekistan Says It Won't Deport Russians Fleeing Conscription
Uzbekistan has no plans to deport Russians who are fleeing en masse to Central Asia to evade conscription amid Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine, the Tashkent government said on Friday. Hundreds of thousands of men, some with families, have left Russia since President Vladimir Putin ordered a partial mobilization last...
Voice of America
UN Raises Kabul Classroom Bombing Death Toll to 35 as Women Protest 'Genocide'
Kabul — The death toll of a suicide bombing on a Kabul classroom has risen to 35, the U.N. said Saturday, as Shiite Hazara women who bore the brunt of the attack staged a defiant protest against the "genocide" of their minority community. On Friday a suicide attacker blew...
Voice of America
Anti-Taliban Wave Gaining Momentum in Pakistan Province Bordering Afghanistan
An anti-Taliban wave is gaining momentum in northwest Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, bordering Afghanistan, where many fear the Pakistani Taliban will make a comeback. Residents have questioned Pakistan army-sponsored talks with the militants, saying they put the decade-long peace in the region at stake. Fayaz Zafar reports from Swat Valley, Pakistan, in this report narrated by Fawad Lameh.
Voice of America
Students Protesting at Multiple Iranian Universities Amid Violent Security Clampdowns
Cairo — Protests were reported Saturday at more than half a dozen Iranian universities as government security forces scrambled to crack down, firing at protesters in the capital, Tehran. The protests followed violent clashes between protesters and security forces in the Baluchistan capital of Zahedan, in which at least 20 people were reportedly killed, including three security force members.
Voice of America
Taliban Declares Use of Afghan Soil Against Pakistan or Others as Seditious
Islamabad — The Taliban say they will arrest and try for "treason" anyone using Afghanistan's soil against Pakistan or other countries, as skepticism grows over the Islamist group's counterterrorism assurances to the world at large. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid issued the warning in a VOA interview, amid a recent...
Voice of America
Ban on Islamic Organization Draws Mixed Reactions in India
The Indian government's ban this week of the Popular Front of India (PFI), an Islamic organization that says it fights for the rights of minorities, has received mixed reaction in the country, with Hindu groups welcoming the move and Muslim groups, opposition leaders and rights activists criticizing it. Hours after...
Voice of America
Protesters Rally Across Iran in Third Week of Unrest Over Woman's Death
Dubai — Protesters rallied across Iran and strikes were reported throughout the country's Kurdish region Saturday as demonstrations against the death of a woman in police custody entered their third week. The protests, sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old from Iranian Kurdistan, have spiraled into the...
Burkina Faso junta urges calm after French Embassy attack
Burkina Faso's new junta leadership is calling for calm after the French Embassy and other buildings were attacked
Voice of America
Russia ‘Tightening Screws’ on War Coverage
Washington — The Kremlin is “tightening the screws” on how media inside Russia can report on its war in Ukraine, media analysts say. Moscow issued new directives to the media in late September, following Russia’s announcement of a partial military mobilization to try to bolster its troops.
Hundreds protest in Turkey in support of Iranian women
Hundreds of protesters took to the streets in Turkey on Sunday to condemn Iran's crackdown on women-led demonstrations sparked by a young woman's death after her arrest by the country's notorious morality police. A demonstration in solidarity with Iranian women attended by hundreds of people was also held in the western city of Izmir on Saturday evening, according to images published on social media and verified by AFP. At least 92 people have been killed in Iran since the start of the protests two weeks ago, Norway-based NGO Iran Human Rights said on Sunday. vid-rba/mr/imm/pvh
Voice of America
Russia Proclaims Annexation of Ukraine Territories
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday proclaimed the annexation of four Ukraine regions, even as Ukraine announced its military was achieving significant results in the country’s east. "People living in Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson region and Zaporizhzhia region are becoming our compatriots forever," Putin said during a ceremony at the...
Voice of America
Iran Allows US Citizen Out of Prison Temporarily
Siamak Namazi, an Iranian American imprisoned in Iran for nearly seven years on espionage-related charges rejected by Washington as baseless, has been allowed out of Tehran's Evin prison on a one-week furlough, officials said Saturday. Separately, his father and former United Nations official Baquer Namazi, who was also convicted on...
Voice of America
Azerbaijan President Signs Off on Media Registry Rules
Baku, Azerbaijan — Azerbaijan’s president this week approved the rules that will govern a media registry that the country’s journalists warn could further stifle press freedom. President Ilham Aliyev on Monday signed off on the “rules for maintaining a media registry” — a set of regulations around...
Voice of America
Burkina Junta Chief Urges Putschists to 'Come to Their Senses'
OUAGADOUGOU, BURKINA FASO — Burkina Faso's junta leader Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba on Saturday urged junior officers to "come to their senses" after they said they ousted him in a reported coup that sparked deep concern among foreign leaders. The officers on Friday said they had toppled Damiba, accusing him...
Voice of America
Nicaragua Breaks Off Ties With Netherlands, Bars New US Envoy
Managua, Nicaragua — The government of Nicaragua broke off diplomatic relations with the Netherlands on Friday over accusations of interventionism, hours after it said it would deny entry to the new U.S. ambassador because of his "interfering" attitude. "Nicaragua, faced with the repeated meddling, interventionist and neocolonialist position of...
Voice of America
Bosnia Goes to the Polls as Ethnic Divisions Grow
Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina — With ethnic divisions growing deeper, Bosnia will hold general elections Sunday amid secession threats and fears of fresh political turmoil nearly three decades after war ravaged the Balkan nation. The country is torn between secessionist Orthodox Serbs and Catholic Croats demanding greater autonomy, while...
Voice of America
Suicide Blast at Kabul School Kills 19
ISLAMABAD — A powerful suicide bomb explosion ripped through a packed classroom in Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, early Friday, killing at least 19 students and injuring 27 others. Victims in the incident include girls. Witnesses and police officials said the bombing occurred inside the Kaaj Education Center in the...
