ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WESH

Florida residents receive crucial supplies after Hurricane Ian

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — Residents on Florida's west coast received crucial supplies on Saturday. People hit hardest by the storm stocked up on the essentials. Even in the face of heartbreaking destruction, nearly everywhere you turn, there is gratitude from the residents of Englewood who have been lining up all day to receive food, ice and water from the National Guard.
ENGLEWOOD, FL
WESH

Orlando evacuees rescue baby deer from Ian floodwaters

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Central Florida man stepped up to help the wildlife in his community when Hurricane Ian hit. Owen Fletcher said he and his roommates live off of University Boulevard, and they rescued a baby deer in distress as Hurricane Ian slammed Orlando with flooding rains. Fletcher...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Lake County facing historic flooding following Hurricane Ian

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Hurricane Ian has caused historic flooding across Central Florida. That includes Lake County, where the storm broke records set nearly a century ago. The team at Lake County's Emergency Operations Center has been monitoring the water levels at the St. Johns River near Astor. WESH...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
State
Georgia State
City
Lake Buena Vista, FL
Orlando, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
WESH

WATCH: Catfish swims in flooded street in Kissimmee

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A catfish interrupted WESH 2 Reporter Kelsi Thorud's live report Thursday morning, swimming through a flooded street in Kissimmee. So much rain has fallen in the area that the water reached into some homes, neighbors told WESH 2. >> Continuous Coverage | Ian weakens to tropical...
KISSIMMEE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Guide#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Travel Themeparks#Travel Hotelresort#Linus Travel#Hurricanes#Flash Flood#Disney Resort#Florida Keys#Travel Destinations#Hurricane Ian#Dolphin Resort#Coastal South Carolina
WESH

Aerial video shows wrath of Hurricane Ian on Daytona Beach shores

Aerial video shows devastation on Daytona Beach, Florida, in the wake of Hurricane Ian. From the skies Friday afternoon, video shows widespread beach erosion and wind damage. Winds ripped roofing and shingles off of shopping centers and hotels, and sea walls collapsed into the beach. Watch aerial video in the...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Disney
WESH

Flooding continues across Central Florida

Staying dry and cool tonight. Skies will stay mostly clear overnight with lows falling into the mid 60s. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs will be in the mid 80s. Tuesday will see a small chance for spotty showers. Otherwise expecting mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s. Wednesday also looks mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s.
ENVIRONMENT
WESH

SWFL journalists help community after TV station is flooded

Southwest Florida will never be the same after Hurricane Ian stole beloved people and places. WINK News anchor Taylor Petras was at the Fort Myers broadcasting studios when the storm hit. "This place that so many people vacation and visit and love. I mean. Our paradise is gone," Petras said.
FORT MYERS, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy