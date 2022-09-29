Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WESH
Florida residents receive crucial supplies after Hurricane Ian
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — Residents on Florida's west coast received crucial supplies on Saturday. People hit hardest by the storm stocked up on the essentials. Even in the face of heartbreaking destruction, nearly everywhere you turn, there is gratitude from the residents of Englewood who have been lining up all day to receive food, ice and water from the National Guard.
WESH
Orlando evacuees rescue baby deer from Ian floodwaters
ORLANDO, Fla. — A Central Florida man stepped up to help the wildlife in his community when Hurricane Ian hit. Owen Fletcher said he and his roommates live off of University Boulevard, and they rescued a baby deer in distress as Hurricane Ian slammed Orlando with flooding rains. Fletcher...
WESH
Lake County facing historic flooding following Hurricane Ian
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Hurricane Ian has caused historic flooding across Central Florida. That includes Lake County, where the storm broke records set nearly a century ago. The team at Lake County's Emergency Operations Center has been monitoring the water levels at the St. Johns River near Astor. WESH...
WESH
'I'm overwhelmed': Volusia County resident recounts leaving flooding home
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — We have seen the impact of Hurricane Ian in Central Florida and across the state. The storm is now attributed to at least 44 deaths. In Volusia County, thousands of people's homes remain underwater. A lot of people in Volusia County are devastated. They've lost...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WESH
UCF students unsure where they will live after homes devastated by flooding
ORLANDO, Fla. — A group of University of Central Florida students headed into Arden Villas with a blow up boat Friday. They are just some of the hundreds of apartment residents who had to flee Thursday night as the flood waters rose. Cell phone video shows them riding out...
WESH
Duke Energy: Power outages in Central Florida could linger through Sunday
ORLANDO, Fla. — Duke Energy customers in Central Florida may have days before power is restored. In a statement Friday evening, officials with Duke Energy Florida released an estimated time of restoration for customers left without power due to Hurricane Ian. Above video: Flooding extensive in Lake Davis area.
WESH
WATCH: Catfish swims in flooded street in Kissimmee
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A catfish interrupted WESH 2 Reporter Kelsi Thorud's live report Thursday morning, swimming through a flooded street in Kissimmee. So much rain has fallen in the area that the water reached into some homes, neighbors told WESH 2. >> Continuous Coverage | Ian weakens to tropical...
WESH
Here's why Hurricane Ian heavily damaged Central Florida despite making landfall near Fort Myers
ORLANDO, Fla. — The shocking images showing the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian have been stunning, and many might be wondering how this storm caused such widespread damage across the state of Florida despite it getting weaker. First Warning Weather Meteorologist Alex Alecci said Ian was moving fairly slow...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WESH
Gov. Ron DeSantis addresses response to Florida power outages, flood damage
Gov. Ron DeSantis gave an update in Fort Myers Saturday afternoon on assisting Florida residents after Hurricane Ian. Over 1,100 rescues were performed as of 7 a.m. Saturday morning, and crews are continuing search and rescue efforts. DeSantis said utility crews are also actively working to restore power for those...
WESH
Aerial video shows wrath of Hurricane Ian on Daytona Beach shores
Aerial video shows devastation on Daytona Beach, Florida, in the wake of Hurricane Ian. From the skies Friday afternoon, video shows widespread beach erosion and wind damage. Winds ripped roofing and shingles off of shopping centers and hotels, and sea walls collapsed into the beach. Watch aerial video in the...
WESH
Central Florida counties working to clean up debris after Hurricane Ian
Counties across Central Florida have started the process of cleaning up debris after Hurricane Ian. Find information on the cleanup in different counties below:. According to Sumter County officials, the county plans to start debris removal on Oct. 3 and conclude on Friday, Oct. 14. They ask that residents place...
WESH
How to check if flooding from Ian is impacting a road on your route in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — If you need to travel but are unsure of how flooding from Hurricane Ian will impact your route, there's a website that can help you plan. Florida Highway Patrol's live traffic and road conditions map can help. People should stay off the roads unless they must...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WESH
When schools in Central Florida are planning to reopen after Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian hit Florida as a powerful storm and school districts are assessing damage to campuses. Schools have started to release dates for reopening and resuming classes after the hurricane. WESH 2 will update this article as more schools adjust plans. Marion County. Officials announced Marion County Schools campuses would...
WESH
'All the memories are gone': Homes in Orlo Vista devastated by Hurricane Ian flooding
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — People living in the Orlo Vista neighborhood have been using boats to get to their flooded homes and cars Friday so they can salvage what they can. Some of them have lost everything. Hurricane Ian has created a lake in the middle of the street.
WESH
Hurricane Ian brings flooding, strong winds to Lake Eola
ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Ian brought flooding to many areas of Florida, and Lake Eola was among the areas impacted. At Lake Eola, there were strong winds and tree branches scattered across the sidewalk along with flooded waters.
WESH
‘There goes that roof’: High winds tear roof off Daytona Beach building
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A video shared with WESH 2 News Thursday morning shows high winds tearing the roof off of a building in Daytona Beach as Ian continues to bring heavy rain and damaging winds to Florida. Watch the video above to see the moment the roof was...
WESH
Woman swept away by Hurricane Ian storm surge dies; 3rd death reported in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A 68-year-old woman died after being pulled into the ocean during the height of Hurricane Ian in Volusia County. It's the third such death reported in the oceanside county over the last few days in the aftermath of the devastating storm. Above video: Chopper video...
WESH
Orange County residents recall scrambling to escape Ian's floodwaters
ORLANDO, Fla. — WESH 2 spoke to one man who said he came to his daughter’s apartment in Orange County from Fort Myers to get away from the hurricane, then ended up having to wade through chest-high water to escape. A day later, people were coming back to...
WESH
Flooding continues across Central Florida
Staying dry and cool tonight. Skies will stay mostly clear overnight with lows falling into the mid 60s. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs will be in the mid 80s. Tuesday will see a small chance for spotty showers. Otherwise expecting mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s. Wednesday also looks mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s.
WESH
SWFL journalists help community after TV station is flooded
Southwest Florida will never be the same after Hurricane Ian stole beloved people and places. WINK News anchor Taylor Petras was at the Fort Myers broadcasting studios when the storm hit. "This place that so many people vacation and visit and love. I mean. Our paradise is gone," Petras said.
Comments / 0