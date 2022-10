In Washington Heights, a neighborhood in the uppermost part of Manhattan, New York, Dutch studio MVRDV completes ‘Radio Hotel and Tower.’ The architecture takes shape as a stacked assemblage of colorful blocks, clad in eight different shades of glazed brick, and described by the design team as a ‘vertical village.’ A celebration of the neighborhood, the project introduces event space, offices, and 221 much-needed hotel rooms to the area.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO