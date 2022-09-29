Read full article on original website
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Isolated storms and potential clear days as we head into the weekend
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Sufficient moisture has lingered across the region warranting continued slight chances for afternoon showers and thunderstorms the next several days. The main activity should be focused over terrain features with localized gusty winds and localized blowing dust the primary impacts at lower elevations. Temperatures will remain near to above average with desert communities afternoon highs reaching the mid 90s to near 100 degrees.
NBC 11 Weather: Trending back to normal?
YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) Slight chances for afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. will persist periodically through the weekend as marginally supportive moisture lingers across the region. Gusty winds and localized blowing dust will be more common. Above average temperatures will cool somewhat closer to the seasonal normal over the weekend.
Why an Arizona desalination plant has been idle for 30 years
By volume, the Yuma Desalting Plant is one of the largest in the United States. Completed in 1992, the facility has the capacity to filter 73 million gallons of water per day.
Friday brings end to historic year at Yuma’s border
September 30th is the last day of what has been a very busy year at the border in the Yuma Sector. The post Friday brings end to historic year at Yuma’s border appeared first on KYMA.
The City of Yuma is bringing inclusive playgrounds to our area
The City of Yuma Parks and Recreation team is collaborating with a local family to enhance the Stewart Vincent Wolfe Creative Playground with the addition of a new inclusive play area. The post The City of Yuma is bringing inclusive playgrounds to our area appeared first on KYMA.
Possible school threat in Yuma County
The Yuma Police Department said they received information on Sept. 29 around 7 p.m. of a possible threat of violence that will happen at a school on Sept. 30. The post Possible school threat in Yuma County appeared first on KYMA.
Defense Department grant to fund US 95 improvements near Yuma
PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Transportation has been awarded a nearly $13.3 million grant that will provide funding for a wider, safer US 95 between Yuma and the Yuma Proving Ground. The U.S. Department of Defense awarded the grant funds to ADOT this month as part of its...
San Pasqual volleyball drops game in five sets to Desert Heights Prep at home
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The San Pasqual Warriors volleyball team dropped their game against the Desert Heights Preparatory Academy Coyotes in five sets on Thursday night. The Warriors got off to a strong start as they looked for their third win on the year. Sets one and two both...
Man and woman found dead along road in Yuma County
YUMA, AZ — Yuma County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of a man and woman found along a road in southwestern Arizona. YCSO was initially called to check out two people who were found unresponsive near County 13th Street and Avenue F in the Yuma/Somerton area on September 22. When they arrived at the scene, they located a man and woman who had been shot. Both were pronounced dead.
El Centro Regional Medical Center in need of more funding
The Chief Executive Officer of El Centro Regional Medical Center says the hospital is financially struggling. The post El Centro Regional Medical Center in need of more funding appeared first on KYMA.
NTSB investigating deadly collision between train, stored rail cars
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has opened an investigation into a fatal collision between a Union Pacific Railroad train and rail cars stored on a siding near Imperial County, California. The Sept. 8 accident resulted in the deaths of the train conductor and engineer, according to the NTSB's preliminary...
SPECIAL REPORT: Journey to the Center of the World
FELICITY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Ever thought about where the Center of the World is?. I bet you wouldn’t guess it’s located in the middle of the desert where Southern California meets the western Arizona border. Felicity, California has a population of two. So what makes this two-person...
Imperial County Sheriff’s Office: Sept. 22-26
IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Sept. 21 to Sept. 26. 9:51 a.m.: A West Shores High School student stated he had weapons and threatened to shoot up his school. 10:29 p.m.: Two people were seen breaking...
Three-vehicle collision in Somerton
A three-vehicle collision occurred on the intersection of Avenue D and Highway 95 in Somerton. The post Three-vehicle collision in Somerton appeared first on KYMA.
NBC 11 Sports: Lady Crim’s look to end the month the same way it started
YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) On Thursday night the Yuma volleyball team looked to end the month of September the same way they started the month, with the win. San Luis snapped a four game losing skid, Brawley jumped back over .500 with a win of Gila Ridge and Yuma Catholic won on the road at ALA- West Foothills.
Homicide suspect released from Imperial County Jail
The 21-year-old Yuma man accused of shooting and killing a man in Winterhaven will be released from the Imperial County Jail today according to the District Attorney's office. The post Homicide suspect released from Imperial County Jail appeared first on KYMA.
Migrant shelter in San Luis, Mexico asks for donations
SAN LUIS R.C., Mex. (KYMA, KECY) - A migrant shelter in San Luis Rio Colorado, Mexico continues requesting food donations as the number of migrants and homeless people needing help goes up. They say about 125 people come every day asking for food. That includes about 100 homeless people along...
Homicide in Imperial Valley as ICSO investigates
On Saturday, September 24, 2022, Imperial County Sheriff's Deputies from the Winterhaven station responded to shots fired in the 1800 block of Sapphire Lane. The post Homicide in Imperial Valley as ICSO investigates appeared first on KYMA.
Brawley seed the need looks to feed those in need
Brawley Feed the Need is an established faith-based non-profit organization committed to helping those in need in our community by providing nourishment for the body and spirit. The post Brawley seed the need looks to feed those in need appeared first on KYMA.
Fentanyl seized by Border Patrol agents at the I-8 checkpoint
According to the U.S. Border Patrol Yuma Sector, agents arrested a U.S. citizen attempting to smuggle fentanyl at the Interstate 8 checkpoint east of Yuma. The post Fentanyl seized by Border Patrol agents at the I-8 checkpoint appeared first on KYMA.
