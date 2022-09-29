ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, AZ

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Isolated storms and potential clear days as we head into the weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Sufficient moisture has lingered across the region warranting continued slight chances for afternoon showers and thunderstorms the next several days. The main activity should be focused over terrain features with localized gusty winds and localized blowing dust the primary impacts at lower elevations. Temperatures will remain near to above average with desert communities afternoon highs reaching the mid 90s to near 100 degrees.
NBC 11 Weather: Trending back to normal?

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) Slight chances for afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. will persist periodically through the weekend as marginally supportive moisture lingers across the region. Gusty winds and localized blowing dust will be more common. Above average temperatures will cool somewhat closer to the seasonal normal over the weekend.
Defense Department grant to fund US 95 improvements near Yuma

PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Transportation has been awarded a nearly $13.3 million grant that will provide funding for a wider, safer US 95 between Yuma and the Yuma Proving Ground. The U.S. Department of Defense awarded the grant funds to ADOT this month as part of its...
Man and woman found dead along road in Yuma County

YUMA, AZ — Yuma County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of a man and woman found along a road in southwestern Arizona. YCSO was initially called to check out two people who were found unresponsive near County 13th Street and Avenue F in the Yuma/Somerton area on September 22. When they arrived at the scene, they located a man and woman who had been shot. Both were pronounced dead.
NTSB investigating deadly collision between train, stored rail cars

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has opened an investigation into a fatal collision between a Union Pacific Railroad train and rail cars stored on a siding near Imperial County, California. The Sept. 8 accident resulted in the deaths of the train conductor and engineer, according to the NTSB's preliminary...
SPECIAL REPORT: Journey to the Center of the World

FELICITY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Ever thought about where the Center of the World is?. I bet you wouldn’t guess it’s located in the middle of the desert where Southern California meets the western Arizona border. Felicity, California has a population of two. So what makes this two-person...
Imperial County Sheriff’s Office: Sept. 22-26

IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Sept. 21 to Sept. 26. 9:51 a.m.: A West Shores High School student stated he had weapons and threatened to shoot up his school. 10:29 p.m.: Two people were seen breaking...
NBC 11 Sports: Lady Crim’s look to end the month the same way it started

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) On Thursday night the Yuma volleyball team looked to end the month of September the same way they started the month, with the win. San Luis snapped a four game losing skid, Brawley jumped back over .500 with a win of Gila Ridge and Yuma Catholic won on the road at ALA- West Foothills.
Migrant shelter in San Luis, Mexico asks for donations

SAN LUIS R.C., Mex. (KYMA, KECY) - A migrant shelter in San Luis Rio Colorado, Mexico continues requesting food donations as the number of migrants and homeless people needing help goes up. They say about 125 people come every day asking for food. That includes about 100 homeless people along...
