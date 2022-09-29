Scottish Rite Community and Children's Theatre, Inc. a 501 (C) (3), is the parent company to Scottish Rite Children's Theatre. Our mission is to provide year-round, quality, fun and affordable childrens' entertainment. As a community theatre, we often share our stage with guest artists like the Biscuit Brothers. Our original plays are clever adaptations of well known fairytales, written to be interactive and include positive lessons. Children are encouraged to help out the hero and thwart the villain! We hope to give our patrons an appreciation of live theatre, our building, its priceless vintage scenery, and it's contribution to Austin’s culture. Since construction in 1869, the building has enjoyed a vibrant history hosting decades of theatrical productions, partiesand weddings, and as home to the Scottish Rite Masons.

