Martindale, TX

Independence Brewing Company

For the past 15 years Independence Brewing has served the Independent Thinkers & Drinkers of Texas. “Independence” is an invitation to come as you are and join an inclusive community of individuals united by a love of beer, Texas, and self expression. Our motley crew of 30 “black sheep” brew classics like Austin Amber, Stash IPA, and Native Texan Pilsner. We call ourselves—and our fans—black sheep as a badge of honor, a recognition that we’re all unique in our own way. However since sheep aren’t native to Texas, we thought it appropriate to make our mascot the Grackle, aka the Black Sheep of Birds. Like grackles, our beers are loud, bold, and travel in packs. CAW!
Scottish Rite Theater

Scottish Rite Community and Children's Theatre, Inc. a 501 (C) (3), is the parent company to Scottish Rite Children's Theatre. Our mission is to provide year-round, quality, fun and affordable childrens' entertainment. As a community theatre, we often share our stage with guest artists like the Biscuit Brothers. Our original plays are clever adaptations of well known fairytales, written to be interactive and include positive lessons. Children are encouraged to help out the hero and thwart the villain! We hope to give our patrons an appreciation of live theatre, our building, its priceless vintage scenery, and it's contribution to Austin’s culture. Since construction in 1869, the building has enjoyed a vibrant history hosting decades of theatrical productions, partiesand weddings, and as home to the Scottish Rite Masons.
Crossing State Lines with Weed

State laws regulating cannabis are rapidly transforming across the United States. In fact, earlier this year, New Mexico passed a law allowing recreational weed to be bought and sold in dispensaries. In light of this, many Texans are wondering what the changing policies in neighboring states might mean for them....
Vista Brewing

Vista Brewing is an immersive hospitality and nature destination in the quiet Hill Country town of Driftwood, TX, just outside of Austin and at the gateway to the Central Texas Wine Trail. We serve hyper local food all day and our own expertly crafted, traditional European brews which showcase the Texas Hill Country, along with a curated list of wines and ciders. We are family-friendly and dog-friendly. Our live music program focuses on some of the most talented local musicians in our area, ranging from Americana & Folk to Country, Bluegrass, Blues, Western Swing and much more!
Win a Private Paw-ty For You And 17 of Your Best Friends!

70 minute private event, to be booked on Monday to Thursday. (https://purrfectocatlounge.com/private-parties) Indulge your kitty fix or adopt your newest family member. This is the purrfect spot to take an office break and get some work done while kitten prance around you, or to take the whole family and end up leaving with a few new members!!!
