2news.com
Reno Police Department warns community of residential rooftop solar scams.
The Reno Police Department is warning the community about possible residential rooftop solar scams. The police department says scammers make promises regarding the benefits of solar that are not included in the written residential rooftop solar contract. For example, scammers may promise you that you will never receive another energy...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno Food Systems granted gift to support their mission
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Melissa Gilbert, better known as the kitchen mama with Reno Food Systems, is talking boasts a large amount of organic produce that is grown on a 5 acre vegetable farm in west Reno. “Our mission is to create a vibrant, just resilient food system,” she said....
Elko Daily Free Press
Flashing crosswalk signs to be installed on Mtn. City Highway
CARSON CITY – Work is slated to begin Monday on installation of flashing crosswalk signals at Mountain City Highway and Terminal Way. The beacons will allow pedestrians to activate the signs to help stop traffic as they cross the street. Enhanced street lighting also will be installed for pedestrian visibility.
2news.com
Construction On New Casino, Restaurant And Car Wash Breaks Ground Near Boomtown
Developers say the casino will offer a full bar with views of the mountains and the surrounding Verdi area. BLC Builders has broken ground on the new, highly anticipated additions to the facilities at Boomtown.
KEYT
Hundreds of cars pack Nevada streets for illegal stunts
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Thousands of people in hundreds of cars took over northern Nevada parking lots and intersections Friday night and into Saturday, performing stunts in souped-up vehicles and leading to crashes and arrests, police said. Police beefed up nighttime staffing after social media posts urged people from...
KOLO TV Reno
Acne patients have treatment options
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 21-year-old Izzy has tried various treatments for her acne. But it always seemed to come back. That’s why she’s trying intense pulse light; otherwise known as a laser to get her skin condition under control. “It’s kind of like a pins and needs sensation....
lawstreetmedia.com
Tesla Workers’ WARN Act Labor Suit Heads to Arbitration
After filing suit in June, the two Sparks, Nevada Tesla factory employees suing their former employer over improper layoff procedures will likely have to arbitrate their claims individually. The report and recommendation authored by Magistrate Judge Susan Hightower said that the workers entered into a binding arbitration agreement with Tesla, curtailing their run in court.
KOLO TV Reno
House fire in northwest Reno knocked down
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -6:25 P.M. UPDATE: A fire in a northwest Reno home Friday afternoon started in a bathroom exhaust fan, the Reno Fire Department said. Firefighters had to pull out the ceiling to make sure the fire did not spread and the fire also burned a hole in the roof.
2news.com
Free Community Shred Event in Reno
Have papers or other documents sitting around you need to get rid of?. You can shred them for free on Friday. One Nevada Credit Union is hosting a free community shred event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Costco shopping center at 1296 Plumb Lane. Up to three...
nevadabusiness.com
Carson City, Nevada Invites Travelers to Recharge Their Western Spirit
Nevada’s state capital admonishes travelers, “Don’t just remember the good ol’ days! Live them,” via a new campaign designed to promote one of Nevada’s most-understated destinations. There’s something special about embarking on a road trip… your favorite car snacks, the perfect playlist, and the...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno Dutch Bros to donate to Eddy House
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Dutch Bros locations in Reno will be making donations to Eddy House this November. On Nov. 2, $1 from every drink sold will be given to the nonprofit that provides services to homeless and at-risk youth in the area. “Eddy House is an important organization for...
2news.com
Worker Dies in Industrial Accident at Western Nevada Materials
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of an industrial accident with injury at Western Nevada Materials in Spanish Springs. When deputies got there, they began to perform life saving measures on an individual. Western Nevada Materials released this statement to 2 News about the death:. “A member...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Eliminating VHRs in Douglas County to be discussed at joint meeting
STATELINE, Nev. — Eliminating vacation home rentals in the Tahoe Township will be discussed at a joint meeting between Douglas County commissioners and VHR advisory board on Oct. 13 in Stateline. The meeting, at 10 a.m. in the Revolution Room at Hard Rock Lake Tahoe, will be video live...
KOLO TV Reno
Police use riot tactics to handle sideshows overnight in Reno and Sparks
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Police from Reno and Sparks responded to several sideshow incidents overnight, facing attacks from participants and using riot tactics to disperse crowds. Participants were estimated to be in the thousands. The Reno Police Department on Saturday reported two felony arrests, 10 misdemeanor arrests, 33 citations and 14...
KOLO TV Reno
Owner shares how Hub Coffee Roasters found its signature flavor thanks to the Northern Nevada International Center
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “A bad day with coffee is better than a good day without it.” No idea if someone actually said that or if it’s just a pithy saying to put on a Pinterest board, but either way, coffee is a beloved beverage around the world. And Saturday, Oct. 1 is International Coffee Day!
KOLO TV Reno
Options Veterinary Clinic: providing pet care for low-income families
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Options Veterinary Care makes sure no pets suffer from any owner’s financial hardships. This nonprofit has helped thousands of animals in need. From the start of this year to now they have helped a total of 84 pets. Shot records are kept up to date...
KOLO TV Reno
Thursday Weather
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A beautiful day to live in Northern Nevada with highs near Reno in the mid 80′s. Temperatures will cool down tomorrow and it will feel more like fall. Expect some breezes and dry conditions this weekend.
cityoffernley.org
NV Energy Planned Outage on October 2nd
As part of its work to ensure a reliable electric system, NV Energy will perform preventative maintenance on equipment serving customers in the area. This will require a planned outage for customers in the Fernley industrial area as shown shaded in blue on the map below, starting on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at 10 p.m. with an estimated restoration time of 8 a.m. on Monday, October 3, 2022.
KOLO TV Reno
Victorian Avenue closed overnight in downtown Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Police Department announced Victorian Avenue in downtown Sparks will be closed Saturday night into Sunday morning due to concerns about street racing and sideshows. The closure begins at 6 p.m. on Saturday. Victorian Avenue will be closed from Pyramid Way to 14th Street. Police only...
KOLO TV Reno
Smell emitting from Swan Lake described as ‘death’
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On the south end of Swan Lake where we did our interviews there was no odor detected. But one resident describes it like this. “Death,” says Tammy Holt-Still a Lemmon Valley resident. Indeed on the north end of Swan Lake, the flood waters of 2017...
