Julia Roberts Stuns Fans In A Sleek Black Gown On The 'Ticket To Paradise' Red Carpet: 'She Literally Has Not Aged'

Julia Roberts shut down the London Ticket To Paradise red carpet premiere this week in a one-of-a-kind LBD! The Wonder star, 54, stepped out in a stunning, custom black lace dress with symbolic and significant embroidered, white detailing. Roberts donned head-to-toe Alexander McQueen, and her ‘Chantilly’ get-up consisted of a floor-length black gown with deep, plunging neckline and the crystallized initials and birthdays of her son Henry, 15, and twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, 17.
Elizabeth Olsen
Kathryn Hahn
Us Weekly

Mila Kunis Thinks It’s ‘B.S.’ That Her and Ashton Kutcher’s Characters Are Still Together on ‘That ’90s Show’

Good and bad news for the Jackie and Kelso shippers. While Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are gearing up to return to their That ‘70s Show roots on the forthcoming revival, there was one plot hole that left them confused. “My husband and I are together in [the new show], which is weird ‘cause we shouldn't have been,” the […]
StyleCaster

Ex-Scientology Officer Claims Nicole Kidman Was a ‘Negative Influence’ On Tom Cruise—Why They Divorced

After an ex-Scientology officer made some scathing accusations against the infamous church in his new book, many people are asking: Why did Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman file for divorce? The book A Billion Years: My Escape From a Life in the Highest Ranks of Scientology by Mike Rinder revealed the church’s true intentions for the Eyes Wide Shut stars’ relationship. During the filming of Eyes Wide Shut, Rinder claims Tom ignored Scientology leader David Miscavige’s calls. According to this new book, the leader called for Marty Rathbun to audit Tom, which was a process through which the subject is walked through...
HollywoodLife

Kathy Najimy Breaks Silence on Being ‘Separate Friends’ With Sarah Jessica Parker & Kim Cattrall

“You know, we all can have separate friends,” Kathy Najimy told PEOPLE at the New York City premiere of her new movie, Hocus Pocus 2. The comment came in regard to her friendship with Hocus Pocus costar Sarah Jessica Parker and Sarah’s former Sex In The City costar Kim Cattrall. With the ongoing rift between Sarah, 57, and Kim, 66, Kathy said that she’s been able to negotiate her relationship with the individual women. “You can love two people the same that are on, you know, different parts of the universe,” said Najimy, 65. “Being friends with one person doesn’t mean you’re not friends with the other person.”
Page Six

Sarah Jessica Parker’s kids: Meet her 3 children with Matthew Broderick

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick have been married since May 1997 — and the couple have three children to show for their longtime love. The duo met through the actress’ brothers’ Naked Angels theater company in 1991, and the “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” actor asked the “Sex and the City” star out on a date the following year. The couple’s eventual wedding, which took place at a Manhattan synagogue, was a surprise to all 100 guests, who thought they were simply attending a party. The duo went on to start their family in 2002, with the “And Just Like That” star showing...
HollywoodLife

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Twins, 13, Are Nearly As Tall As Her As They Join Her For ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Premiere

Sarah Jessica Parker, 57, brought almost her entire family to the Hocus Pocus 2 premiere event on Tuesday, September 27, including her 13-year-old twins. The actress posed for photos with husband Matthew Broderick, 60, and their daughters Tabitha and Marion on the red carpet at the AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York City. Sarah’s twins were nearly as tall as her in the adorable family photos.
wegotthiscovered.com

An R-rated atrocity that failed as a sequel, reboot, and crossover gets dismembered on Disney Plus

If there was an award to be given out for the most consistently inconsistent franchise in the history of cinema, then Predator would be a very strong contender to lift the trophy. We’ve seen the good, the bad, and the very ugly from the sci-fi saga over the last 35 years, but it’s hard to imagine anything worse than Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem emerging from the rubble.
Glamour

Blake Lively’s Best Red-Carpet Maternity Looks

In case you missed it, Blake Lively is expecting her fourth child with husband Ryan Reynolds. How did she choose to share the happy news with the world? On the red carpet at the Forbes Power Women’s Summit, naturally. She was positively glowing in a sequined Valentino minidress, towering platforms, and hoop earrings.
wegotthiscovered.com

The MCU hero least likely to return nevertheless pleads his case to Kevin Feige

In the wake of Charlie Cox’s big return to the MCU as Daredevil, Marvel fans are demanding the rest of the Defenders follow him back into the franchise — you know, Krysten Ritter’s Jessica Jones, Jon Bernthal’s Punisher, Mike Colter’s Luke Cage and, well, that’s about it. While it’s important to note the series does have its swell of loyal fans out there, too, a far lower percentage of the fandom is eager to witness the resurrection of the Immortal Iron Fist, Danny Rand.
wegotthiscovered.com

Having learned nothing, Sony gets slaughtered for relaunching another franchise nobody cares about

If it wasn’t for Spider-Man and the associated Marvel properties under its roof, you’d have to wonder how successful and profitable Sony Pictures would actually be. Fans have grown accustomed to roasting the studio for its questionable choices when it comes to blockbuster properties, and history is repeating itself yet again after the company announced plans to relaunch Tarzan.
wegotthiscovered.com

Dua Lipa dating rumors skyrocket as star is spotted kissing beloved talk show host

Dua Lipa seems to have her eyes set on television royalty, after being spotted at an intimate dinner with none other than Trevor Noah. The duo were seen having what looked like a very romantic dinner in New York City, with them sharing a hug and a kiss at the end of their dinner in the East Village. Dua Lipa was seen in a surprisingly casual outfit which was a far cry from her stage persona which favors ridiculously colorful garments.
American Songwriter

5 Songs You Didn’t Know Coolio Wrote for Other Artists, Television and Film

In addition to his own catalog of songs spanning his eight albums and numerous collaborations, Coolio also wrote a number of songs for film and television, offering up “Rolling with My Homies” to the Clueless soundtrack in 1995, the same year he released his opus, the Dangerous Minds mega-hit “Gangsta’s Paradise,” which earned him the Grammy Award for Best Rap Solo Performance.
