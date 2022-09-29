Aaron Judge scores 61st at home on the season to match Roger Maris AL’s record for most HR in a season

Read full article on original website
Yankees star Judge tries again for AL-record 62nd home run
A look at Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees as he approaches major home run milestones:. Saturday's Game: Went 0 for 2, striking out twice, walking twice and getting hit by a pitch in an 8-0 win over Baltimore. He fouled off a pair of 3-0 pitches his last two times up. Judge also is bidding for the first Triple Crown since Detroit’s Miguel Cabrera in 2012. Judge leads the AL with 130 RBIs and is batting .313.
Mark McGwire Is Trending Following Aaron Judge's Home Run
Aaron Judge hit his 61st home run of the season on Wednesday, tying Roger Maris for the American League record. MLB's single-season record belongs to Barry Bonds, who compiled 73 long balls in 2001. He passed the benchmark Mark McGwire set three years earlier. McGwire revitalized the sport by chasing...
Like Aaron Judge, Roger Maris Once Hit Leadoff For the Yankees
Roger Maris smacks one of his 61 home runs for the 1961 Yankees.Tony Spina. When Roger Maris first came to the Yankees, guess where manager Casey Stengel batted him? As the leadoff man in the Yanks lineup. Not a misprint.
Deadspin
Aaron Judge is having the greatest season ever — Yes, I said it!
When all is said and done, Aaron Judge will have had the greatest single season anyone has put together in MLB history. And no, it’s not a prisoner-of-the-moment reaction. Or an over-the-top hyperbole. This will be about facts, not feelings. In the simplest of terms, it’s hard to hit...
Aaron Judge stuck on 61, Yankees get 8-0 win over Orioles
Aaron Judge went 0 for 2 with two walks and was hit by a pitch on Saturday, remaining at 61 homers on the 61st anniversary of Roger Maris setting the American League record as the New York Yankees beat the Baltimore Orioles 8-0.
Roger Maris Jr. Will Consider Aaron Judge MLB’s HR Record Holder
Maris: “Baseball do the right thing!”
Baseball-The waiting game: No home run for Judge in return to New York
NEW YORK, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Yankees slugger Aaron Judge's home run race cooled on familiar turf Friday as the Baltimore Orioles topped the Bronx Bombers 2-1 and a sold-out New York crowd left without the history-making moment they craved.
Judge Walked Four Times in Two Games vs. Orioles, Still Trying For 62
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge was walked by the Baltimore Orioles four times over the first two games of the Yankees' final home series Friday and Saturday. He remains tied with Roger Maris for the single-season American League home run record of 61 home runs, with five games remaining in the regular season.
