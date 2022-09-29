Read full article on original website
WRIC TV
Pope warns of nuclear war risk; appeals to Putin on Ukraine
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis on Sunday appealed to Russian President Vladimir Putin for a cease-fire, imploring him to “stop this spiral of violence and death” in Ukraine and denouncing the “absurd” risk of the “uncontrollable” consequences of nuclear attack as tensions sharply escalate over the war.
9 NATO members urge support for Ukraine after annexation
PRAGUE (AP) — The heads of nine European NATO members on Sunday issued a joint statement backing a path to membership for Ukraine in the U.S.-led security alliance, and calling on all 30 NATO nations to ramp up military aid for Kyiv. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a surprise move Friday to apply for fast-track NATO membership, in response to Russia’s annexation of four regions of Ukraine. NATO membership needs approval from all 30 members and Ukraine is unlikely to join anytime soon. Being a country already at war complicates the request. The nine NATO countries in Central and Eastern Europe fearful that Russia could target them next if it isn’t stopped in Ukraine urged a response to the annexation.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Ukraine declares full control of Lyman; European leaders refuse to recognise annexed territories
Key city in east of country ‘fully cleared’ of Russian forces, says Zelenskiy; European leaders call annexation ‘blatant’ violation of international law
WRIC TV
Bosnia election expected to re-legitimize a failing system
SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Bosnia’s general election should be about the fight against rampant corruption and helping the country’s ailing economy. But at a time when Russia has a strong incentive to reignite conflict in the small Balkan nation, Sunday’s vote appears set to be an easy test for the long-entrenched nationalists who have ignored the needs of the people.
Brazil Vote Begins As Far-Right Bolsonaro Faces Potential For Resounding Defeat
Former President Lula da Silva is within reach of a first-round victory in Sunday's election occurring amid Bolsonaro's threats to violently contest the results.
WRIC TV
TikTok politics: Candidates turn to it ‘for better or worse’
Wade Herring didn’t know the teenage voter who approached him at a restaurant over the weekend. But she knew Herring, a Democrat running for Congress in Georgia, from his campaign videos on TikTok. To Herring, a 63-year-old Savannah attorney, it was proof of TikTok’s precision-guided ability to reach young...
WRIC TV
Fortunes reverse for ex-judge and Brazil president he jailed
CURITIBA, Brazil (AP) — When federal judge Sergio Moro resigned to enter politics, many in Brazil believed the anti-corruption crusader who jailed a popular former president could someday occupy the nation’s most powerful office. But on the eve of Brazil’s general election Sunday, the once-revered magistrate was fighting...
WRIC TV
Iran says it has arrested 9 foreigners over protests
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s intelligence ministry says it has arrested nine foreigners over recent anti-hijab protests sweeping the country. In a statement carried by the state-run news agency IRNA, the ministry said Friday that those arrested included citizens of Germany, Poland, Italy, France, the Netherlands and Sweden.
