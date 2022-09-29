Read full article on original website
Georgia's unemployment rate drops below 3%
The latest job and unemployment numbers are out for quarter 3 for Georgia with the Peach State continuing to see record low unemployment. Georgia's labor commissioner said the state maintained its lowest unemployment numbers for the second consecutive month. Georgia’s unemployment rate drops below 3%. The latest job and...
Locals with ties to Florida ask for community's help in wake of Ian
The devastation of Hurricane Ian hits close to home for Georgians with ties to Florida, some who still have family picking up the pieces. Locals with ties to Florida ask for community’s help …. The devastation of Hurricane Ian hits close to home for Georgians with ties to Florida,...
Two accused of cheating by putting weights in fish during Ohio tournament
(WKBN) – Two Ohio men are accused of putting lead weights in fish they caught during the Lake Erie Walleye Trail Championship on Friday. Tournament director Jason Fischer inspected the fish caught by Chase Cominsky and Jacob Runyan, according to the Toledo Blade. He told Nexstar that during that inspection, he felt hard objects in the belly of one of the fish.
University employee charged with faking Boston campus explosion
BOSTON (WPRI) — A Texas man has been arrested and charged in connection with a reported explosion at Northeastern University in Boston last month. U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins announced Tuesday that 45-year-old Jason Duhaime is accused of fabricating the incident and giving false information to law enforcement officials. Officials...
‘Halloween’ slasher Michael Myers is hiding in every listing photo of New Hampshire home: Can you spot him?
(NEXSTAR) – A real estate agent in New Hampshire is making it easier than ever to imagine yourself being relentlessly stalked across the grounds of a lovely two-bedroom Cape-style home. Tom Bolduc, of Keller Williams Realty Metropolitan in southern New Hampshire, has been in the business for a little...
Almost 3 in 4 Maryland voters favor legalizing marijuana ahead of November referendum: poll
An overwhelming majority of Maryland voters said in a new Washington Post-University of Maryland survey that they are in favor of legalizing marijuana ahead of November’s midterm election. The poll, published on Wednesday, found that 73 percent of respondents said they’ll support the proposed legalization, while 23 percent of...
