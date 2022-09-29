Read full article on original website
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 11:51 p.m.: Good News!] Man Stuck While Climbing Cliff West of Willow Creek
A freestyle climber is stuck on a cliff near mile marker 34.5 on Hwy 299, a couple miles west of Willow Creek, according to the scanner. At 8:30 p.m., the call went over the scanner that a Coast Guard chopper is inbound to extract the stranded climber. However, two readers...
krcrtv.com
Cal Poly Humboldt reports enrollment increase for this school year
ARCATA, Calif. — Enrollment at Cal Poly Humboldt is up this year after a decline in enrollment due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the university, enrollment is up two percent from last year as 5,558 students enrolled this year. This number includes 702 transfer students, 375 master's degree students and 961 first-time undergraduates.
kymkemp.com
Humboldt County’s news podcast: Humboldt Last Week episode 261: Fortuna gun threat, church vandals, fish farm advances, N-word shouting July 4 assaulter, hospital foul, more
Guns were seized and a 13-year-old was arrested after Fortuna High’s lockdown, four churches from Eureka to Arcata were vandalized with political language, the proposed Samoa fish farm hurdled an appeal, an alleged N-word shouting assaulter from a Eureka July 4 incident is headed to trial, Providence hospitals like Eureka’s and Fortuna’s were scrutinized by the New York Times for aggressive billing, the Yurok Tribe is hosting a statewide meeting regarding missing and murdered indigenous people, a number of homeless people were evicted from county-owned property in Eureka, a former Eureka watering hole burned down, Grammy-winner Sara Bareilles’ upcoming local show, event suggestions, and more.
kymkemp.com
Smoke from 47-Acre Prescribed Burn Visible to Southern Humboldt Residents
The following is a press release from the Cal Fire Humboldt-Del Norte Unit’s Facebook page:. CAL FIRE HUU will be conducting a prescribed burn of approximately 47 acres in the area of the Ettersburg, Wilder Ridge Road X French Ranch Road. The prescribed burn will take place as conditions allow on Saturday, October 1st., 2022.
krcrtv.com
Police investigating packages containing hateful content sent to Cal Poly Humboldt faculty
ARCATA, Calif. — The University Police Department is investigating a series of packages containing hateful material reportedly sent to several Cal Poly Humboldt (CPH) faculty this week. In a message sent to CPH employees Friday morning, officials said multiple faculty members in the university's Critical Race, Gender & Sexuality...
krcrtv.com
Northern California Community Blood Bank helps those impacted by Hurricane Ian
EUREKA, Calif. — On Wednesday, the Northern California Community Blood bank sent a shipment of blood east, to ensure the needs of Florida patients will be met after Hurricane Ian. NCCBB Director of Donor Resources John Gullum said they're stepping to help a nationwide effort and it's part of...
krcrtv.com
Suspect arrested in Samoa road rage incident
SAMOA, Calif. — A man was arrested in a road rage incident in Humboldt County Thursday. At about noon on Sept. 29, Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the area of Fenwick Avenue in Samoa for the report of a road rage incident. A 22-year-old male victim...
kymkemp.com
PG&E Plans to Spray Herbicides on Hundreds of Private Parcels Throughout Humboldt County
Story shared with us by KMUD News. Our teams cooperate because we believe that our community grows stronger when we all work together. On Thursday, September 29, Humboldt County officials were alerted to PG&Eʼs plan to apply a series of herbicides on hundreds of private parcels throughout the county–Benbow to Trinidad, Alderpoint to Petrolia, and Willow Creek to Orick. PG&E contractors intend on spraying herbicides in an 11-foot-radius around PG&E infrastructure on property belonging to landowners who are for the most part as yet unaware of the planned spraying. Work is scheduled to begin as soon as Monday, October 3rd.
North Coast Journal
Teen Arrested After Threat Locks Down Fortuna High
A 13 year old was taken into custody on suspicion of making criminal threats for allegedly sending a skull emoji with the message, “Gonna light up the school at 12:10,” to a group of Fortuna High School students, leading to a full campus lockdown Thursday afternoon. According to...
krcrtv.com
BREAKING: 13-year-old taken into custody for threats that locked down Fortuna High School
FORTUNA, Calif. — A 13-year-old was taken into custody by the Fortuna Police Department Thursday night for allegedly making threats that locked down Fortuna High School Thursday afternoon. The following is a press release from the Fortuna Police Department:. On Sunday, September 29, 2022 at approximately noon, Fortuna Police...
kymkemp.com
Dennis Lee Cullins: June 12th, 1956 – September 29th, 1987
This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected]. Please be courteous in your responses–comments in the announcement section are moderated more...
kymkemp.com
Fatal Crash on 299 This Morning
About 4 a.m., a passerby located what was reported on the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page as a Chevrolet Suburban that had rolled over several times into the rock quarry off Hwy 299 near Slattery Pond Road near Oregon Mountain in Trinity County. Emergency personnel determined that the occupant was...
krcrtv.com
Former Humboldt County couple sought in Oregon animal cruelty investigation
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — A former Humboldt County couple is reportedly being sought by the Josephine County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) for abusing animals in their care. On Sept. 21, the JCSO published a press release detailing an investigation into animals being neglected at Pawsitive K9 Solutions in Grants Pass, OR. The business is described on Facebook as a "doggy daycare, boarding, training and grooming" facility.
kymkemp.com
Firearms Located and 13-Year-Old Juvenile in Custody After Allegedly Making Threats that Initiated Fortuna Union High School Lockdown
This is a press release from the Fortuna Police Department’s Facebook page. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Thursday, September 29, 2022 at approximately noon, Fortuna Police received a report of a...
krcrtv.com
Humboldt Board of Supervisors denies appeal to Samoa fish farm project
EUREKA, Calif. — On Wednesday, the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors reviewed an appeal of the Planning Commission's Aug. 4 approval of a massive fish farming project in Samoa. The special meeting began at 9 a.m. and ran until about 6 p.m. with various recesses throughout that time. Environmental...
oregontoday.net
Quake, Sept. 29
A 2.5-magnitude earthquake was recorded at the southern end of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Wednesday, Sept. 28. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
kymkemp.com
Anti-Abortion Group Holding Prayer Vigil Near Bayshore Mall
The National Life Chain has been an annual event here in Eureka since 1993. This is a Prayer Vigil of a chain of people standing in a line on the sidewalk, holding signs and praying. This is a silent and public witness to pray for the end of abortion and save lives.[ More Info. @ Lifechain.org]
krcrtv.com
Pathway to Payday holds free employment workshops in Eureka
EUREKA, Calif. — Uplift Eureka and The Betty Kwan Chinn Homeless Foundation are hosting a four-day employment workshop series to help individuals trying to enter the workforce. The free "Pathway to Payday" workshop focuses on the enhancement of applications, resumes and interview skills. The event also offers participants the...
kymkemp.com
Motorcyclist Hemorrhaging From the Head After Crash in South Eureka
A motorcyclist is hemorrhaging from the head after a crash in South Eureka in the 5400 block of Meyers Avenue about 12:05 a.m. The motorcyclist was still down in the road as of 12:15 a.m. when an officer arrived at the incident. The CHP is reporting this is a major...
krcrtv.com
Father and son arrested in Rio Dell after drug bust
RIO DELL, Calif. — A father and son were arrested in Rio Dell on Tuesday after they were found to have multiple drugs in their residence, according to the Humboldt County Drug Task Force. The HCDTF and the Rio Dell Police Department served a search warrant on a home...
