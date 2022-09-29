ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eureka, CA

Comments / 0

Related
krcrtv.com

Cal Poly Humboldt reports enrollment increase for this school year

ARCATA, Calif. — Enrollment at Cal Poly Humboldt is up this year after a decline in enrollment due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the university, enrollment is up two percent from last year as 5,558 students enrolled this year. This number includes 702 transfer students, 375 master's degree students and 961 first-time undergraduates.
ARCATA, CA
kymkemp.com

Humboldt County’s news podcast: Humboldt Last Week episode 261: Fortuna gun threat, church vandals, fish farm advances, N-word shouting July 4 assaulter, hospital foul, more

Guns were seized and a 13-year-old was arrested after Fortuna High’s lockdown, four churches from Eureka to Arcata were vandalized with political language, the proposed Samoa fish farm hurdled an appeal, an alleged N-word shouting assaulter from a Eureka July 4 incident is headed to trial, Providence hospitals like Eureka’s and Fortuna’s were scrutinized by the New York Times for aggressive billing, the Yurok Tribe is hosting a statewide meeting regarding missing and murdered indigenous people, a number of homeless people were evicted from county-owned property in Eureka, a former Eureka watering hole burned down, Grammy-winner Sara Bareilles’ upcoming local show, event suggestions, and more.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Smoke from 47-Acre Prescribed Burn Visible to Southern Humboldt Residents

The following is a press release from the Cal Fire Humboldt-Del Norte Unit’s Facebook page:. CAL FIRE HUU will be conducting a prescribed burn of approximately 47 acres in the area of the Ettersburg, Wilder Ridge Road X French Ranch Road. The prescribed burn will take place as conditions allow on Saturday, October 1st., 2022.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Humboldt County, CA
Government
Humboldt County, CA
Health
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
County
Humboldt County, CA
Eureka, CA
Coronavirus
Eureka, CA
Government
Eureka, CA
Health
City
Eureka, CA
krcrtv.com

Suspect arrested in Samoa road rage incident

SAMOA, Calif. — A man was arrested in a road rage incident in Humboldt County Thursday. At about noon on Sept. 29, Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the area of Fenwick Avenue in Samoa for the report of a road rage incident. A 22-year-old male victim...
SAMOA, CA
kymkemp.com

PG&E Plans to Spray Herbicides on Hundreds of Private Parcels Throughout Humboldt County

Story shared with us by KMUD News. Our teams cooperate because we believe that our community grows stronger when we all work together. On Thursday, September 29, Humboldt County officials were alerted to PG&Eʼs plan to apply a series of herbicides on hundreds of private parcels throughout the county–Benbow to Trinidad, Alderpoint to Petrolia, and Willow Creek to Orick. PG&E contractors intend on spraying herbicides in an 11-foot-radius around PG&E infrastructure on property belonging to landowners who are for the most part as yet unaware of the planned spraying. Work is scheduled to begin as soon as Monday, October 3rd.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Bivalent#Linus Covid#General Health
North Coast Journal

Teen Arrested After Threat Locks Down Fortuna High

A 13 year old was taken into custody on suspicion of making criminal threats for allegedly sending a skull emoji with the message, “Gonna light up the school at 12:10,” to a group of Fortuna High School students, leading to a full campus lockdown Thursday afternoon. According to...
FORTUNA, CA
kymkemp.com

Dennis Lee Cullins: June 12th, 1956 – September 29th, 1987

This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected]. Please be courteous in your responses–comments in the announcement section are moderated more...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Fatal Crash on 299 This Morning

About 4 a.m., a passerby located what was reported on the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page as a Chevrolet Suburban that had rolled over several times into the rock quarry off Hwy 299 near Slattery Pond Road near Oregon Mountain in Trinity County. Emergency personnel determined that the occupant was...
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
krcrtv.com

Former Humboldt County couple sought in Oregon animal cruelty investigation

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — A former Humboldt County couple is reportedly being sought by the Josephine County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) for abusing animals in their care. On Sept. 21, the JCSO published a press release detailing an investigation into animals being neglected at Pawsitive K9 Solutions in Grants Pass, OR. The business is described on Facebook as a "doggy daycare, boarding, training and grooming" facility.
GRANTS PASS, OR
krcrtv.com

Humboldt Board of Supervisors denies appeal to Samoa fish farm project

EUREKA, Calif. — On Wednesday, the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors reviewed an appeal of the Planning Commission's Aug. 4 approval of a massive fish farming project in Samoa. The special meeting began at 9 a.m. and ran until about 6 p.m. with various recesses throughout that time. Environmental...
SAMOA, CA
oregontoday.net

Quake, Sept. 29

A 2.5-magnitude earthquake was recorded at the southern end of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Wednesday, Sept. 28. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
PETROLIA, CA
kymkemp.com

Anti-Abortion Group Holding Prayer Vigil Near Bayshore Mall

The National Life Chain has been an annual event here in Eureka since 1993. This is a Prayer Vigil of a chain of people standing in a line on the sidewalk, holding signs and praying. This is a silent and public witness to pray for the end of abortion and save lives.[ More Info. @ Lifechain.org]
EUREKA, CA
krcrtv.com

Pathway to Payday holds free employment workshops in Eureka

EUREKA, Calif. — Uplift Eureka and The Betty Kwan Chinn Homeless Foundation are hosting a four-day employment workshop series to help individuals trying to enter the workforce. The free "Pathway to Payday" workshop focuses on the enhancement of applications, resumes and interview skills. The event also offers participants the...
EUREKA, CA
krcrtv.com

Father and son arrested in Rio Dell after drug bust

RIO DELL, Calif. — A father and son were arrested in Rio Dell on Tuesday after they were found to have multiple drugs in their residence, according to the Humboldt County Drug Task Force. The HCDTF and the Rio Dell Police Department served a search warrant on a home...
RIO DELL, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy