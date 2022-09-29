ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Led by Hong Kong, Asian stocks on track to suffer worst month since Covid began

CNN — Asian markets are careening toward their worst month since the Covid pandemic began, hit by a mighty US dollar and rising global recession fears. The MSCI Asia ex-Japan Index — which captures 10 major markets across Asia, excluding Japan — has fallen 12.8% so far this month, on track to post the biggest drop since March 2020, when the Covid-19 pandemic had wreaked havoc on global markets.
Can Porsche cure an ailing IPO market?

CNN — Warnings of global recession are widespread, inflation is persistent and Russia is escalating the crisis in Europe. The macro picture for the economy is bleak, and markets are suffering. But in the midst of all of this turmoil, luxury automaker Porsche managed to make one of the biggest market debuts in European history on Thursday.
US officials troubled by controversial UK tax cut plan

CNN — US officials are increasingly troubled by the United Kingdom's proposal to slash taxes at a time of crushing inflation, a plan that has ignited turbulence in financial markets. UK Prime Minister Liz Truss's tax-cut plan has drawn criticism from economists and investors and prompted the Bank of...
Fed's preferred measure of inflation shows prices surged again last month

CNN — After hitting an alarming 40-year high in June, the Federal Reserve's preferred benchmark for consumer inflation is once again flashing a warning sign about the persistence of high prices. The Bureau of Economic Analysis said Friday the Personal Consumption Expenditures price index for August rose by 6.2%...
China’s ‘Absurd’ COVID Propaganda Stirs Rebellion

“History will remember those who contributed!”. These are among the many battle-style slogans that Beijing has unleashed to rally support around its top-down, zero-tolerance coronavirus policies. China is now one of the last places on earth trying to eliminate COVID-19, and the Communist Party has relied heavily on propaganda to...
Americans are still weighed down by high inflation, though sentiment is improving

CNN — Americans are feeling more positive about the economy and believe inflation will settle down — but plenty of uncertainty is still swirling. The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for September settled in at 58.6, down slightly from preliminary readings of 59.5, according to findings from the school's Surveys of Consumers. That's the highest reading since April.
AP Week in Pictures: Asia

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific. The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Shuji Kajiyama in Tokyo. Follow AP visual journalism:. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews. AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images. AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com.
NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week

A roundup of some of the most popular but completely untrue stories and visuals of the week. None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. The Associated Press checked them out. Here are the facts:. ___. Ukrainian family killed in Russian attack, despite denials.
