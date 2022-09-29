Read full article on original website
Related
WRAL
Led by Hong Kong, Asian stocks on track to suffer worst month since Covid began
CNN — Asian markets are careening toward their worst month since the Covid pandemic began, hit by a mighty US dollar and rising global recession fears. The MSCI Asia ex-Japan Index — which captures 10 major markets across Asia, excluding Japan — has fallen 12.8% so far this month, on track to post the biggest drop since March 2020, when the Covid-19 pandemic had wreaked havoc on global markets.
WRAL
EU agrees to tax windfall oil and gas profits amid 'insane race' to tame energy crisis
CNN — EU governments agreed Friday to tax the windfall profits of oil and gas companies and to cap the revenues of some electricity generators as the cost of Europe's energy crisis spirals higher. But energy ministers from the 27 EU member states failed to reach an agreement on...
Brazil Vote Begins As Far-Right Bolsonaro Faces Potential For Resounding Defeat
Former President Lula da Silva is within reach of a first-round victory in Sunday's election occurring amid Bolsonaro's threats to violently contest the results.
WRAL
Can Porsche cure an ailing IPO market?
CNN — Warnings of global recession are widespread, inflation is persistent and Russia is escalating the crisis in Europe. The macro picture for the economy is bleak, and markets are suffering. But in the midst of all of this turmoil, luxury automaker Porsche managed to make one of the biggest market debuts in European history on Thursday.
RELATED PEOPLE
WRAL
US officials troubled by controversial UK tax cut plan
CNN — US officials are increasingly troubled by the United Kingdom's proposal to slash taxes at a time of crushing inflation, a plan that has ignited turbulence in financial markets. UK Prime Minister Liz Truss's tax-cut plan has drawn criticism from economists and investors and prompted the Bank of...
3 High-Growth Stocks That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion in 10 Years – Or Sooner
Secular growth opportunities could help these companies become massive in the long run.
WRAL
Fed's preferred measure of inflation shows prices surged again last month
CNN — After hitting an alarming 40-year high in June, the Federal Reserve's preferred benchmark for consumer inflation is once again flashing a warning sign about the persistence of high prices. The Bureau of Economic Analysis said Friday the Personal Consumption Expenditures price index for August rose by 6.2%...
WRAL
China’s ‘Absurd’ COVID Propaganda Stirs Rebellion
“History will remember those who contributed!”. These are among the many battle-style slogans that Beijing has unleashed to rally support around its top-down, zero-tolerance coronavirus policies. China is now one of the last places on earth trying to eliminate COVID-19, and the Communist Party has relied heavily on propaganda to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WRAL
Americans are still weighed down by high inflation, though sentiment is improving
CNN — Americans are feeling more positive about the economy and believe inflation will settle down — but plenty of uncertainty is still swirling. The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for September settled in at 58.6, down slightly from preliminary readings of 59.5, according to findings from the school's Surveys of Consumers. That's the highest reading since April.
WRAL
The UK economy still hasn't recovered from the pandemic. Now it's on the ropes again
CNN — There was good news and bad in Friday's revised data about the UK economy. It grew — marginally — in the second quarter of the year, rather than shrinking as previously estimated. But the latest update from the Office for National Statistics also showed that...
WRAL
AP Week in Pictures: Asia
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific. The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Shuji Kajiyama in Tokyo. Follow AP visual journalism:. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews. AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images. AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com.
WRAL
NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week
A roundup of some of the most popular but completely untrue stories and visuals of the week. None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. The Associated Press checked them out. Here are the facts:. ___. Ukrainian family killed in Russian attack, despite denials.
Comments / 0