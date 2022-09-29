ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football rumours: Chelsea to enter race for Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham

By NewsChain Sport
 3 days ago
What the papers say

A new contender has seemingly entered the £130million race to sign Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund. Liverpool and Real Madrid are understood to be courting the England midfielder, with the Telegraph reporting Chelsea now also want to secure the 19-year-old’s services.

Could Lionel Messi return to Barcelona? The Sun indicates it is a possibility after Barca’s vice-president Eduard Romeu told El Mati de Catalunya Radio that the prospect of the Paris St Germain and Argentina forward, 35, making his way back to the Nou Camp could be “viable”.

Another player who apparently could have a future in LaLiga is Bernardo Silva. The Portugal midfielder, 28, wanted to leave Manchester City for Spain in each of the last two seasons and the Blues want to know if that desire remains, according to the Daily Mail.

The Daily Express, which cites comments made by Chilean journalist Maks Cardenas to Red Gol, says Wolves have beaten City and Real to the signature of Dario Osario. The 18-year-old winger has been compared to Angel Di Maria for his quality on the ball.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Douglas Luiz: The Sun says Arsenal are still keen to sign the 24-year-old midfielder from Aston Villa to replace the injured Thomas Partey.

Jan Oblak: Tottenham want to sign the Atletico Madrid and Slovenia goalkeeper, 29, as a long-term replacement for France custodian Hugo Lloris, according to the Evening Standard.

Related
newschain

Conor Gallagher will get chance to stake World Cup claims – Graham Potter

World Cup hopeful Conor Gallagher will get plenty of chances to impress Gareth Southgate in October, promised new Chelsea boss Graham Potter. The midfielder earned his first England call-up after a standout campaign on loan with Palace last season but did not feature in Southgate’s most recent squad, and had played just 157 minutes across five Premier League appearances ahead of Saturday’s 2-1 victory over his former club.
newschain

Manchester United have world-class players and can attract more – Erik ten Hag

Erik ten Hag believes Manchester United remain an attractive prospect for top players – and already boast some of the best talent in the world. The Old Trafford giants are in the midst of a rebuild in the wake of a wretched season that saw Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s interim replacement Ralf Rangnick flounder as the side stumbled home sixth.
newschain

The pressure is there: Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool are lacking confidence

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits his side are under pressure and lacking confidence after they threw away victory in a 3-3 draw at home to Brighton. Leandro Trossard completed a late hat-trick – having put his side 2-0 up inside 17 minutes due to some slapdash defending – after Roberto Firmino’s double and Adam Webster’s own goal appeared to have got the hosts out of the hole they had dug for themselves.
newschain

Antonio Conte insists Tottenham will face ‘improved’ Arsenal team

Tottenham will face an “improved” Arsenal this weekend according to Antonio Conte. Spurs beat their rivals to fourth place and Champions League qualification at the end of last season following a momentum-turning 3-0 win in the most recent north London derby in May. It failed to stop Arsenal...
newschain

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson issues red alert to players ahead of Fiorentina visit

Robbie Neilson has warned Hearts they must avoid red cards if they are to have any chance of a Europa Conference League upset at home to Fiorentina on Thursday. The Jambos’ hopes of making the Europa League group stage were dashed when Jorge Grant was shown a second yellow for diving while the play-off against FC Zurich was delicately poised in August.
newschain

