Wisconsin radio host trapped in Florida while celebrating wedding anniversary
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Radio host Phil Cianciola and his wife found themselves trapped in the state of Florida while celebrating their wedding anniversary. “What’s really sad and what breaks our hearts is we are probably not going to be able to come to Sanibel certainly next year. It might be two years, to be honest with you,” said Cianciola.
Convoy of Wisconsin utility workers leaves to help Florida recover from Hurricane Ian
MADISON, Wis. — Dozens of Wisconsin utility workers left the Badger State Thursday morning to help with disaster recovery efforts in Florida after Hurricane Ian left significant destruction in its wake. The convoy of 23 bucket trucks and a tree trimming truck left for Kissimmee, Florida. Utility workers from across Wisconsin will spend at least two weeks — and possibly...
Wisconsin crews set to help Floridians in Hurricane Ian aftermath
FLORIDA (CBS 58) -- Pictures of entire neighborhoods taken out by Hurricane Ian are being shared. The Red Cross is working around the clock to provider shelter to the newly homeless - and utility crews are speeding to Florida to see what they can do. More than 33,000 Floridians are...
Wisconsin couple celebrating anniversary stranded in Florida
MILWAUKEE — What started out as a wedding anniversary celebration quickly turned into an evacuation. Phil Cianciola and his wife were married on Sanibel Island 29 years ago. They go back every year to celebrate. Phil says their trip is usually in May, closer to their anniversary, but they pushed it back to September this year.
In Green Bay Stop, Tim Michels Announces Vision for Green Bay Correctional Institute
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Republican candidate for Governor Tim Michels stopped in Green Bay on Friday to tout his plans for a new correctional facility in the Green Bay area. “We have a crime problem in Wisconsin right now,” Michels said. “Hope is on the way. A new...
Why are the flags in Wisconsin half-staffed today?
WISCONSIN (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers ordered the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Saturday, October 1. Evers ordered this to honor the firefighters who have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving their communities as members of Wisconsin’s fire services.
Brookfield family watches Hurricane Ian hit Florida vacation home
BROOKFIELD, Wis. — A Brookfield man is heading to Florida to check on the damage from Hurricane Ian. His second home is on North Captiva Island, where the hurricane made landfall Wednesday. Mike Anderson said Thursday he never paid much attention to Florida hurricanes until he bought a townhouse...
Ian hits Florida, former Milwaukee resident hunkers down
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. - Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped southwest Florida on Wednesday, Sept. 28, turning streets into rivers, knocking out power to 1.8 million people and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. Here in Wisconsin, we're used to preparing for a very different kind of storm. FOX6 News checked in with Phil Gerbyshak, a former Milwaukee resident now living in Florida.
Michels calls for replacing Green Bay prison
ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) – Republicans are proposing a plan that would demolish and rebuild the Green Bay Correctional Institution at a cost of $350 million. That is, if Tim Michels is elected governor. Michels spoke across the street from the prison in Allouez Friday, saying he would immediately sign...
Former Wisconsin reporter credited with saving woman from floodwaters
ORLANDO Fl. (WJFW) - A former reporter in Wisconsin was caught on camera rescuing a woman in flood waters in Florida after she got stuck. Tony Atkins, who use to work for TMJ4 out of Milwaukee, now works for WESH-TV in Orlando. While out covering Hurricane Ian, Atkins witnessed a woman attempt to drive through floodwaters before getting stuck.
Special send-off for Wisconsin troops
Nearly 300 Wisconsin Army National Guard troops will be deploying for the Horn of Africa on Sunday. Friday night, they had a special send-off in Milwaukee.
Gov. Evers Invests Additional $16.6 Million To Help Wisconsin Families Keep Heat On This Winter
MADISON -- Gov. Tony Evers today announced an additional $16.6 million investment to help Wisconsin families keep their energy and heat on throughout the fall and winter months. This investment will be managed by the Wisconsin Department of Administration (DOA) and includes $13.6 million for the Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program (WHEAP) for heating assistance and $3 million for the Keep Wisconsin Warm/Cool Fund for crisis energy assistance.
Wisconsinites worry as they wait to hear back from loved ones in Florida
Wisconsinites with ties to Southwest Florida woke up Thursday morning with a deep sense of fear watching the devastating images and videos following Hurricane Ian.
Green Bay Wisconsin Woman ‘Off’d’ Man, Kept His Head and Privates in a Bucket
Back in March, a Green Bay Wisconsin woman named Taylor Denise Schabusiness, dismembered a guy. What a starting sentence, huh? O.K. let's try to dig deeper into this bizarre tale... New York Post. Authorities in Green Bay, Wi hit Tayor with a bunch of charges after this all went down...
Here’s How to Find the Best Fall Colors in Minnesota + Wisconsin
September 22 is the first day of fall in 2022 and as we officially turn the page on summer to now bask in all things flannel and pumpkin spice, it's also time to start planning road trips to see the beautiful colors that fall brings each year. However, knowing exactly...
Explainer: Will Hurricane Ian impact gas prices in Wisconsin?
WISCONSIN — As Americans woke up to some of the first images Thursday morning of all the destruction left behind in the wake of Hurricane Ian, some questioned how that could impact the already high prices at the pump in the weeks ahead. "There's been relatively little impact on...
30 Horses Exposed to Strangles in Wisconsin
On Sept. 29, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protectionconfirmed a vaccinated 12-year-old Standardbred gelding at a boarding facility in Fond du Lac County positive for strangles. He presented with mild bilateral nasal discharge and a decreased appetite. He did not have a fever or lymphadenopathy (swelling or abscessation of the lymph nodes under the jaw) and is currently alive. Thirty horses were exposed at the facility, which is under voluntary quarantine.
M/V Mark W. Barker makes Top 16 in "Coolest Things Made in Wisconsin" contest
Your votes are still needed for the M/V Mark W. Barker in the “Coolest Things Made in Wisconsin” contest. Built by Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding and launched earlier this year, the M/V Mark W. Barker was voted into the Coolest Things Made in Wisconsin’s Sweet Sixteen as its fifth seed. The M/V Mark W. Barker was the first Great Lakes freighter built in the United States since the 1980s. Organized by the Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, voting is open for the second round by clicking this link. The vessel will face off against the 12th seeded Aerozen Advanced Performance Coating System produced by Milwaukee’s Hentzen Coatings.
Travel Wisconsin: Fall Color Drives
If you’re seeking to cruise through the colors of autumn, Wisconsin is bristling with scenic drives, beautiful, wooded trails and stunning fall train rides. Here’s to finding the golden moments you’ve been waiting all year for. This interactive map includes up-to-date information on fall color conditions across...
Evers approves $200M+ to more than 48,000 families for rent help
Gov. Tony Evers today announced that more than 48,000 households have received assistance from the Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance (WERA) program, surpassing $200 million in rent and utility payments statewide. The federally funded WERA program provides up to 18 months of financial assistance for current and overdue payments of rent...
