In Green Bay Stop, Tim Michels Announces Vision for Green Bay Correctional Institute
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Republican candidate for Governor Tim Michels stopped in Green Bay on Friday to tout his plans for a new correctional facility in the Green Bay area. “We have a crime problem in Wisconsin right now,” Michels said. “Hope is on the way. A new...
Stop Gap Measure In Place To Keep School Buses Rolling
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Busing was unavailable for students in the Oshkosh Area School District Thursday after catalytic converters were stolen from buses Wednesday. But the system should be be back up today (Friday) because of replacement coaches taken from districts that won’t have classes. In a letter...
Former Green Bay Mayor Jim Schmidt Chooses Not to Run Again
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — Former Green Bay Mayor Jim Schmidt will not seek the office that he held for 16 years. Schmidt, in a press release, said Friday that he “Will not be seeking the office of mayor at this time”, but added that he “Will be available to help move our community forward.”
Thieves Leave Oshkosh School Bus Fleet Stalled Out
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Bussing is unavailable for students in the Oshkosh Area School District Thursday after catalytic converters were stolen from buses. In a letter sent to parents, the district says Kobussen had all of the catalytic converters stolen from their entire fleet of buses in Oshkosh. “While...
Man Convicted in West Side Green Bay Murder
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A jury has convicted Waylon Wayman for the April 2020 murder of Codie Schultz on Green Bay’s west side. The verdict on the count of first-degree intentional homicide was returned Thursday, court records show. Sentencing is set for Feb. 3. The conviction carries...
Nelson Sentenced to Life in Prison for Killing Diemel Brothers
CASS COUNTY, MO (WTAQ-WSAU) – A Missouri Judge has sentenced Garland ‘Joey’ Nelson to life without the possibility of parole for killing Nick and Justin Diemel in 2019. The sentence came Friday, one day after Nelson pled guilty to two counts of first-degree murder in exchange for the dismissal of several other counts.
Officials Commemorate High Speed Internet Build-Out
WAUKAU, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — More than 1,500 homes and businesses will soon have access to high-speed internet in Winnebago and Fond du Lac counties. Charter Communications, also known as Spectrum, joined community leaders in Waukau to celebrate the fiber-optic buildout on Friday. “Broadband’s very important for manufacturing, agriculture, education...
