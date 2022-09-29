Read full article on original website
Related
WNCY
In Green Bay Stop, Tim Michels Announces Vision for Green Bay Correctional Institute
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Republican candidate for Governor Tim Michels stopped in Green Bay on Friday to tout his plans for a new correctional facility in the Green Bay area. “We have a crime problem in Wisconsin right now,” Michels said. “Hope is on the way. A new...
WNCY
Cash Infusion For Discover Green Bay Visitor Center
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Experience Green Bay is receiving more funding for its $8 million visitor center project. Brown County officials presented Experience Green Bay with a $650,000 grant Thursday for the Discover Green Bay Visitor Center. The grant comes from American Rescue Plan Act funding. Brown County...
WNCY
Officials Commemorate High Speed Internet Build-Out
WAUKAU, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — More than 1,500 homes and businesses will soon have access to high-speed internet in Winnebago and Fond du Lac counties. Charter Communications, also known as Spectrum, joined community leaders in Waukau to celebrate the fiber-optic buildout on Friday. “Broadband’s very important for manufacturing, agriculture, education...
WNCY
Man Convicted in West Side Green Bay Murder
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A jury has convicted Waylon Wayman for the April 2020 murder of Codie Schultz on Green Bay’s west side. The verdict on the count of first-degree intentional homicide was returned Thursday, court records show. Sentencing is set for Feb. 3. The conviction carries...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WNCY
Allouez Needs Crossing Guard Help
ALLOUEZ, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Some areas in Northeast Wisconsin are still looking for crossing guards to work during this school year. In Allouez, they’re hiring substitutes for when some guards can’t work. Bud Court has been an Allouez crossing guard for six years. “I want to protect...
Comments / 0