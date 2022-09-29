ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaukauna, WI

Cash Infusion For Discover Green Bay Visitor Center

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Experience Green Bay is receiving more funding for its $8 million visitor center project. Brown County officials presented Experience Green Bay with a $650,000 grant Thursday for the Discover Green Bay Visitor Center. The grant comes from American Rescue Plan Act funding. Brown County...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Officials Commemorate High Speed Internet Build-Out

WAUKAU, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — More than 1,500 homes and businesses will soon have access to high-speed internet in Winnebago and Fond du Lac counties. Charter Communications, also known as Spectrum, joined community leaders in Waukau to celebrate the fiber-optic buildout on Friday. “Broadband’s very important for manufacturing, agriculture, education...
WAUKAU, WI
Man Convicted in West Side Green Bay Murder

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A jury has convicted Waylon Wayman for the April 2020 murder of Codie Schultz on Green Bay’s west side. The verdict on the count of first-degree intentional homicide was returned Thursday, court records show. Sentencing is set for Feb. 3. The conviction carries...
GREEN BAY, WI
Kaukauna, WI
Allouez Needs Crossing Guard Help

ALLOUEZ, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Some areas in Northeast Wisconsin are still looking for crossing guards to work during this school year. In Allouez, they’re hiring substitutes for when some guards can’t work. Bud Court has been an Allouez crossing guard for six years. “I want to protect...
ALLOUEZ, WI

