IRS Officially Issues Tax Relief to Victims of Hurricane IanTaxBuzzFlorida State
Florida Hospital Has Issues After Hurricane IanTyler Mc.Fort Myers, FL
The life and times of the killer, Ian.Matthew C. WoodruffSanibel, FL
Hurricane Removes Power For Over 2.5 Million People in FloridaTyler Mc.Florida State
Prodigy Goes Pink! at Lazy Springs Recreation ParkJessie RogersNorth Fort Myers, FL
WESH
Florida residents receive crucial supplies after Hurricane Ian
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — Residents on Florida's west coast received crucial supplies on Saturday. People hit hardest by the storm stocked up on the essentials. Even in the face of heartbreaking destruction, nearly everywhere you turn, there is gratitude from the residents of Englewood who have been lining up all day to receive food, ice and water from the National Guard.
WESH
Gov. Ron DeSantis addresses response to Florida power outages, flood damage
Gov. Ron DeSantis gave an update in Fort Myers Saturday afternoon on assisting Florida residents after Hurricane Ian. Over 1,100 rescues were performed as of 7 a.m. Saturday morning, and crews are continuing search and rescue efforts. DeSantis said utility crews are also actively working to restore power for those...
WESH
SWFL journalists help community after TV station is flooded
Southwest Florida will never be the same after Hurricane Ian stole beloved people and places. WINK News anchor Taylor Petras was at the Fort Myers broadcasting studios when the storm hit. "This place that so many people vacation and visit and love. I mean. Our paradise is gone," Petras said.
WESH
Here's why Hurricane Ian heavily damaged Central Florida despite making landfall near Fort Myers
ORLANDO, Fla. — The shocking images showing the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian have been stunning, and many might be wondering how this storm caused such widespread damage across the state of Florida despite it getting weaker. First Warning Weather Meteorologist Alex Alecci said Ian was moving fairly slow...
WESH
'We are devastated': Aerial video shows Hurricane Ian aftermath in Lee County
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Officials in southwest Florida have begun surveying the damage left behind by Hurricane Ian. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office shared an aerial video on Thursday, showing the devastating aftermath of Hurricane Ian in their communities. Watch the video above to see the damage. “We...
WESH
DeSantis, officials give update on fatalities and recovery efforts following Hurricane Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis gave an update Friday morning on the state's recovery from Hurricane Ian. Many areas of Florida experienced flooding and structural damage. In addition to the immediate rescues that have been underway, DeSantis says crews are assessing the damage and getting an idea of...
