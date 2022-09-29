ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

WESH

Florida residents receive crucial supplies after Hurricane Ian

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — Residents on Florida's west coast received crucial supplies on Saturday. People hit hardest by the storm stocked up on the essentials. Even in the face of heartbreaking destruction, nearly everywhere you turn, there is gratitude from the residents of Englewood who have been lining up all day to receive food, ice and water from the National Guard.
ENGLEWOOD, FL
WESH

SWFL journalists help community after TV station is flooded

Southwest Florida will never be the same after Hurricane Ian stole beloved people and places. WINK News anchor Taylor Petras was at the Fort Myers broadcasting studios when the storm hit. "This place that so many people vacation and visit and love. I mean. Our paradise is gone," Petras said.
FORT MYERS, FL
