Granddad's sunken house revealed: Sister, 11, and brother, eight, are delighted to see remains of their old family farmhouse after summer drought DRAINED the reservoir which had covered it in 1964
A family has discovered the remains of their grandfather's childhood home in Wales after a summer drought exposed its long-lost foundations from deep underwater. Classical tenor Aled Wyn Davies, 48, took his two children on the pilgrimage to the farmstead of Aberbiga, mid Wales, as it was revealed for the first time in a generation.
My wife sawed off my frostbitten fingers in a shed and I sleep in my battered Ford Mondeo, says Sir Ranulph Fiennes
NOTHING holds Sir Ranulph Fiennes back - neither starvation, an emergency heart bypass nor Parkinson’s disease. At the age of 78, the man described as the world’s greatest living explorer is plotting more daring expeditions, despite losing all the fingertips on his left hand and dealing with a tremor in his right one.
Royal Navy engineer, 26, who 'sniggered' as he groped a female sailor's bottom while she climbed up a ladder on HMS Prince of Wales is dismissed from the military
A Royal Navy engineer has been dismissed from the forces for groping a female sailor's bottom as she climbed up a ladder on a £3.1bn aircraft carrier. Able Seaman Daniel Goffey, 26, had been following the sailor on the HMS Prince of Wales when he grabbed her behind and 'sniggered' as she slapped his hands away.
Dog rescued from 50m deep mining hole near St Ives
A pet dog has been successfully rescued 26 hours after falling down a 50m (164ft) mining hole. Suka the terrier went missing on Sunday afternoon during a walk at Cripplesease near St Ives. Volunteer mine explorers and recovery experts the Carbis Bay Crew brought her up unharmed on Monday afternoon.
Cocaine galore! Walker discovers £90m of Class A drug in black sacks washed up on a Welsh beach
A suspected £90million haul of cocaine was found on a beach in West Wales yesterday. Around 30 black bags, each containing 30 packages of what appeared to be 1kg bricks of the Class A drug, were discovered by a member of the public on an early-morning walk. The project...
Officer down! Sailors rush to the rescue after policeman collapses while on duty for Queen's funeral in London
A police officer was carried away on a stretcher during the Queen's funeral today after collapsing while on duty. The officer was pictured laying on the ground in central London this morning, being attended to by police colleagues and Royal Navy personnel. He was then carried away from the scene...
Cleethorpes: 'Crash-landed' puffin rescued from building site
A puffin which was injured when it "crash-landed" into a building site in Lincolnshire has been saved by volunteers. Cleethorpes Wildlife Rescue (CWR) said the "exhausted" bird, found on Wednesday, had suffered bruising in the incident at Grimsby docks. Rescuers said the bird had been examined by a vet for...
Princess of Wales meets crew of HMS Glasgow at Windsor Castle
Royal Navy sailors from HMS Glasgow have been meeting the Princess of Wales at Windsor Castle. Last year the princess became the sponsor of the City Class Type 26 frigate, which is currently under construction in Govan. At Windsor, she spoke to dozens of sailors about the building of the...
William Glendinning dies in off-road buggy collision in Bishop's Stortford
A teenager has died in a collision that is thought to have involved an off-road buggy. William Glendinning, 18, from Cheshire, sustained serious injuries on farmland off St James Way, Bishop's Stortford at about 17:15 BST on 23 September. Hertfordshire Police said it was reported that a buggy had overturned...
The 46-year-old murder mystery that haunted the Highlands
On a November night 46 years ago, Renee MacRae's car was discovered burning in a Highlands lay-by. A spot of blood, assumed to be Renee's, was found in the boot - but since then no other trace of the mum-of-two or her son Andrew, who was a passenger in the car, has ever been found.
Doorstep murder: Police have new man in sights over banker shooting
The murder of banker Alistair Wilson has baffled detectives for almost 20 years - but police now believe the key to solving the case could lie just yards from the doorstep where he was gunned down. They think the most likely motive centres on Alistair's objections to a decking area...
Suffolk: A14 reopens after seven hour closure
The A14 in Suffolk has reopened after two crashes closed the road for seven hours. Highways England said police attended a collision at about 09:00 BST between junction 50, for Stowmarket, and junction 51, Needham Market. The westbound carriageway reopened at about midday, with eastbound cleared four hours later. A...
Motorcyclist dies in crash with car in Christchurch
A motorcyclist has died in a crash with a car in Dorset. It happened in Barrack Road, Christchurch, shortly before 08:50 BST. The rider, a man in his 40s, died at the scene. Barrack Road at the junction of Avenue Road, where the collision happened, was closed to allow emergency services to investigate.
North York Moors: All-terrain scooters to widen access
A national park has increased its availability of all-terrain mobility vehicles to help make its land more accessible to all visitors. The North York Moors National Park Authority said it now had the off-road scooters available in four locations, with vehicles available to hire at Dalby Forest and at Cropton.
South East Water hosepipe ban to stay for ‘foreseeable future’
A temporary hosepipe and sprinkler ban will remain in place for the "foreseeable future", South East Water has told the BBC. The measure, imposed on 12 August, affects at least one million people. The use of hosepipes to water gardens, clean cars and fill swimming pools is not allowed. South...
Ukrainian firefighters take part in Birmingham rescue festival
Hundreds of firefighters from across the UK and Ukraine have been testing their rescue skills in a two-day event in Birmingham. The annual Festival of Rescue has seen teams take part in challenges including cutting people from crashed cars and rope rescues. The event takes place in a different city...
Sonar Survey Uncovers Fate of the Steamship That Tried to Warn Titanic
Researchers at Bangor University have found and identified the wreck of the SS Mesaba, the steamship that sent an iceberg warning to the ill-fated RMS Titanic. At 1950 hours on April 14, 1912 - the night of Titanic's sinking - Mesaba's wireless operator sent a Morse code message to the passenger liner to warn that Mesaba's crew had spotted "much heavy pack ice and great number large icebergs." The message was one of four ice warnings which reached Titanic's radio room that day but were never relayed to the bridge; all went unheeded, and the vessel had her fatal encounter with an iceberg 20 minutes before midnight.
Lighthouse fan completes epic British coast walk for charity
A lighthouse obsessive has completed an 8,903-mile (14,328km) walk around Britain's coastline, realising a boyhood dream. Aged seven, Jim Morton hatched the idea after being enthralled by the seaside structures in his dad's AA road atlas. Now 62, and after 537 days spent on the road, the Navy veteran has...
Adventure charity founder dies in Mont Blanc accident
The founder of a Christian adventure charity died in an accident on Mont Blanc, an inquest has concluded. Andrew Wilkinson, who was 45 and from Fownhope, Herefordshire, was described by Dynamis Adventures as a man who "loved people and the outdoors in equally massive measure". He fell on 11 September...
Liam Taylor: Essex Police backs life-saving bleed kits
Police have backed the use of potentially life-saving first aid bleed kits by helping to distribute them to pubs and train people in their use. Julie Taylor, whose grandson Liam Taylor, 19, was stabbed to death outside a pub near Chelmsford in 2020, has been raising money for the kits and taking them to venues across Essex.
