Accidents

Daily Mail

Granddad's sunken house revealed: Sister, 11, and brother, eight, are delighted to see remains of their old family farmhouse after summer drought DRAINED the reservoir which had covered it in 1964

A family has discovered the remains of their grandfather's childhood home in Wales after a summer drought exposed its long-lost foundations from deep underwater. Classical tenor Aled Wyn Davies, 48, took his two children on the pilgrimage to the farmstead of Aberbiga, mid Wales, as it was revealed for the first time in a generation.
U.K.
Daily Mail

Royal Navy engineer, 26, who 'sniggered' as he groped a female sailor's bottom while she climbed up a ladder on HMS Prince of Wales is dismissed from the military

A Royal Navy engineer has been dismissed from the forces for groping a female sailor's bottom as she climbed up a ladder on a £3.1bn aircraft carrier. Able Seaman Daniel Goffey, 26, had been following the sailor on the HMS Prince of Wales when he grabbed her behind and 'sniggered' as she slapped his hands away.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Dog rescued from 50m deep mining hole near St Ives

A pet dog has been successfully rescued 26 hours after falling down a 50m (164ft) mining hole. Suka the terrier went missing on Sunday afternoon during a walk at Cripplesease near St Ives. Volunteer mine explorers and recovery experts the Carbis Bay Crew brought her up unharmed on Monday afternoon.
ANIMALS
BBC

Cleethorpes: 'Crash-landed' puffin rescued from building site

A puffin which was injured when it "crash-landed" into a building site in Lincolnshire has been saved by volunteers. Cleethorpes Wildlife Rescue (CWR) said the "exhausted" bird, found on Wednesday, had suffered bruising in the incident at Grimsby docks. Rescuers said the bird had been examined by a vet for...
ANIMALS
BBC

Princess of Wales meets crew of HMS Glasgow at Windsor Castle

Royal Navy sailors from HMS Glasgow have been meeting the Princess of Wales at Windsor Castle. Last year the princess became the sponsor of the City Class Type 26 frigate, which is currently under construction in Govan. At Windsor, she spoke to dozens of sailors about the building of the...
POLITICS
BBC

William Glendinning dies in off-road buggy collision in Bishop's Stortford

A teenager has died in a collision that is thought to have involved an off-road buggy. William Glendinning, 18, from Cheshire, sustained serious injuries on farmland off St James Way, Bishop's Stortford at about 17:15 BST on 23 September. Hertfordshire Police said it was reported that a buggy had overturned...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

The 46-year-old murder mystery that haunted the Highlands

On a November night 46 years ago, Renee MacRae's car was discovered burning in a Highlands lay-by. A spot of blood, assumed to be Renee's, was found in the boot - but since then no other trace of the mum-of-two or her son Andrew, who was a passenger in the car, has ever been found.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Suffolk: A14 reopens after seven hour closure

The A14 in Suffolk has reopened after two crashes closed the road for seven hours. Highways England said police attended a collision at about 09:00 BST between junction 50, for Stowmarket, and junction 51, Needham Market. The westbound carriageway reopened at about midday, with eastbound cleared four hours later. A...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Motorcyclist dies in crash with car in Christchurch

A motorcyclist has died in a crash with a car in Dorset. It happened in Barrack Road, Christchurch, shortly before 08:50 BST. The rider, a man in his 40s, died at the scene. Barrack Road at the junction of Avenue Road, where the collision happened, was closed to allow emergency services to investigate.
ACCIDENTS
BBC

North York Moors: All-terrain scooters to widen access

A national park has increased its availability of all-terrain mobility vehicles to help make its land more accessible to all visitors. The North York Moors National Park Authority said it now had the off-road scooters available in four locations, with vehicles available to hire at Dalby Forest and at Cropton.
TRAVEL
BBC

South East Water hosepipe ban to stay for ‘foreseeable future’

A temporary hosepipe and sprinkler ban will remain in place for the "foreseeable future", South East Water has told the BBC. The measure, imposed on 12 August, affects at least one million people. The use of hosepipes to water gardens, clean cars and fill swimming pools is not allowed. South...
ECONOMY
BBC

Ukrainian firefighters take part in Birmingham rescue festival

Hundreds of firefighters from across the UK and Ukraine have been testing their rescue skills in a two-day event in Birmingham. The annual Festival of Rescue has seen teams take part in challenges including cutting people from crashed cars and rope rescues. The event takes place in a different city...
SOCIETY
maritime-executive.com

Sonar Survey Uncovers Fate of the Steamship That Tried to Warn Titanic

Researchers at Bangor University have found and identified the wreck of the SS Mesaba, the steamship that sent an iceberg warning to the ill-fated RMS Titanic. At 1950 hours on April 14, 1912 - the night of Titanic's sinking - Mesaba's wireless operator sent a Morse code message to the passenger liner to warn that Mesaba's crew had spotted "much heavy pack ice and great number large icebergs." The message was one of four ice warnings which reached Titanic's radio room that day but were never relayed to the bridge; all went unheeded, and the vessel had her fatal encounter with an iceberg 20 minutes before midnight.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
BBC

Lighthouse fan completes epic British coast walk for charity

A lighthouse obsessive has completed an 8,903-mile (14,328km) walk around Britain's coastline, realising a boyhood dream. Aged seven, Jim Morton hatched the idea after being enthralled by the seaside structures in his dad's AA road atlas. Now 62, and after 537 days spent on the road, the Navy veteran has...
ADVOCACY
BBC

Adventure charity founder dies in Mont Blanc accident

The founder of a Christian adventure charity died in an accident on Mont Blanc, an inquest has concluded. Andrew Wilkinson, who was 45 and from Fownhope, Herefordshire, was described by Dynamis Adventures as a man who "loved people and the outdoors in equally massive measure". He fell on 11 September...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Liam Taylor: Essex Police backs life-saving bleed kits

Police have backed the use of potentially life-saving first aid bleed kits by helping to distribute them to pubs and train people in their use. Julie Taylor, whose grandson Liam Taylor, 19, was stabbed to death outside a pub near Chelmsford in 2020, has been raising money for the kits and taking them to venues across Essex.
PUBLIC SAFETY

