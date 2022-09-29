Researchers at Bangor University have found and identified the wreck of the SS Mesaba, the steamship that sent an iceberg warning to the ill-fated RMS Titanic. At 1950 hours on April 14, 1912 - the night of Titanic's sinking - Mesaba's wireless operator sent a Morse code message to the passenger liner to warn that Mesaba's crew had spotted "much heavy pack ice and great number large icebergs." The message was one of four ice warnings which reached Titanic's radio room that day but were never relayed to the bridge; all went unheeded, and the vessel had her fatal encounter with an iceberg 20 minutes before midnight.

