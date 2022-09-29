ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tensas Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana offers incentives in fighting Chronic Waste Disease

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– Louisiana discovered its first case of Chronic Wasting Disease on January 28th, 2022 in an adult buck harvested in Tensas Parish. Now the Louisiana Department of Wildlife & Fisheries is offering a reward to hunters that can harvest an adult buck deer in Louisiana. Anyone that harvests a deer with a […]
LOUISIANA STATE
KNOE TV8

St. Frederick and Cedar Creek celebrate big Homecoming wins

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - St. Frederick hosted Sicily Island for its Homecoming game. The Warriors improve to 4-1 on the season with a 56-0 win over the Tigers. Cedar Creek also had a shut out Homecoming win, beating Tensas 56-0. Jena picked up its first win of the season against undefeated Tioga, 22-6.
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Mangham wins Game of the Week over Oak Grove, Ruston gets revenge against Neville, Union dominates undefeated Franklin Parish

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - In our Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week, Oak Grove hosted Mangham for a 2A District 2 showdown. The Dragons dominated the Tigers behind Jalen Williams six touchdowns to win 50-21. Ruston gets revenge in the storied rivalry against Neville. Bearcats beat Tigers 27-21. Trey Holly, Louisiana’s all-time career leading rusher, had 312 rushing yards and five touchdowns in Union’s 49-20 victory against previously undefeated Franklin Parish.
OAK GROVE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Natchitoches, LA
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
County
Tensas Parish, LA
State
Louisiana State
Louisiana State
Louisiana Pets & Animals
Magnolia State Live

‘If you don’t stand up for it and say something, nobody else will.’ Flood compels Mississippi farmer to act, becomes the face of a movement.

Victoria Darden Garland never intended to become the face of a social and political movement, but that’s exactly where she found herself in 2019 during the Yazoo Backwater Flood. A fifth-generation Onward resident who has devoted herself to farming alongside her father, Garland said she began that year as...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
MyArkLaMiss

MISSING PERSON UPDATE: Louisiana man found safe

Update (KTVE/KARD)– According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, Larry Dunn has been found safe. OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s investigators are asking for assistance in locating Larry Dunn, age 57. Dunn’s vehicle was found crashed and abandoned on Red Cut Rd. in West Monroe, La. Dunn has not been seen […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Linus Outdoor#Linus Hunting#Guns#Native Indians#Butte Tribe
WJTV 12

Natchez neighbors to pay more for garbage collection

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors in Natchez will pay more than $75 per year for garbage collection, utilities and sewer service. The Natchez Democrat reported the rate changes were approved by the Board of Aldermen. They voted to raise fees on garbage collection by $2.27 per month. In July 2022, neighbors also faced a water […]
NATCHEZ, MS
Magnolia State Live

Police: ‘God gave strength’ to 66-year-old Mississippi woman in wrestle with daughter’s boyfriend who threatened family with shotgun

A 66-year-old woman reportedly wrestled with and restrained her daughter’s boyfriend until police arrived after he had been pointing a shotgun at the family on Saturday morning. Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said officers, himself included, responded to a domestic violence call just after 9 a.m. Saturday in the...
NATCHEZ, MS
KNOE TV8

Students protest newly enforced policies at Bastrop High School

The Pigskin Picking Prognosticator looks to continue his success after going 9-1 last week. Carroll wins Little Caesars Pizza Team of the Week. Bulldogs beat defending 3A State Champion Panthers, 34-20. West Monroe High School unveils a new Wall of Honor. Updated: 3 hours ago. West Monroe High School Alumni...
BASTROP, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Pets
KNOE TV8

West Monroe High School unveils a new Wall of Honor.

The Pigskin Picking Prognosticator looks to continue his success after going 9-1 last week. Carroll wins Little Caesars Pizza Team of the Week. Bulldogs beat defending 3A State Champion Panthers, 34-20. Students protest newly enforced policies at Bastrop High School. Updated: 7 hours ago. Students at Bastrop High School made...
WEST MONROE, LA
Natchez Democrat

Fire Chief: Barge fire probably caused by combustion of rubber material

NATCHEZ — Natchez Fire Chief Robert Arrington said “spontaneous combustion” was probably the cause of a barge fire on Thursday morning at the Natchez-Adams County Port. The fire sent billows of black smoke into the air visible from miles away at approximately 11 a.m. Thursday. Within an hour of that time, the fire was contained.
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

UPDATE: Owner of Natchez madam’s house says he erected a new sign; ‘They didn’t appreciate the old one’

NATCHEZ — A new sign appeared this week in front of the house at 416 N. Rankin St., once the home of a famous Natchez madam and now the subject of concern over its dilapidated condition. JT Robinson, the house’s owner, said he erected the new sign in response to comments about the house which were made at a recent Natchez Preservation Commission meeting.
NATCHEZ, MS
KEDM

Zydeco music returns to West Monroe for Ouachita Live Concert Series

September’s Ouachita Live artist, Horace Trahan & the Ossun Express will perform Friday night at 7 p.m. in downtown West Monroe. The free concert series is held in Alley Park and patrons are encouraged to bring a chair. This Cajun and Zydeco band electrifies audiences around the world. Horace began playing music at age 13. By 18 years old, he was touring with cajun legend D.L. Menard.
WEST MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

2 Cars 2 Winners: NICU nurse adopts baby from the unit

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - “We love it. I think this is what we’re meant to do, it’s a little hard to watch the kids come and then they get ready and they go. You get attached,” smiles Lloyd Ferris. It’s a family affair for the Ferris...
MONROE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy