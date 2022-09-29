Read full article on original website
Louisiana offers incentives in fighting Chronic Waste Disease
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– Louisiana discovered its first case of Chronic Wasting Disease on January 28th, 2022 in an adult buck harvested in Tensas Parish. Now the Louisiana Department of Wildlife & Fisheries is offering a reward to hunters that can harvest an adult buck deer in Louisiana. Anyone that harvests a deer with a […]
KNOE TV8
St. Frederick and Cedar Creek celebrate big Homecoming wins
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - St. Frederick hosted Sicily Island for its Homecoming game. The Warriors improve to 4-1 on the season with a 56-0 win over the Tigers. Cedar Creek also had a shut out Homecoming win, beating Tensas 56-0. Jena picked up its first win of the season against undefeated Tioga, 22-6.
SIMPLY DELISH: Customers lining up at this new Mississippi Po Boy shop
Sometimes a one-page menu is all that’s needed to find something to satisfy a hungry stomach, and that’s all you’ll find at a new Po Boy restaurant on the Natchez bluff. “There’s really nothing else like it around here,” said Tom Graning, one of many in the Graning family who all run Wardo’s New Orleans-style Po Boys at 309 N. Broadway St.
KNOE TV8
Mangham wins Game of the Week over Oak Grove, Ruston gets revenge against Neville, Union dominates undefeated Franklin Parish
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - In our Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week, Oak Grove hosted Mangham for a 2A District 2 showdown. The Dragons dominated the Tigers behind Jalen Williams six touchdowns to win 50-21. Ruston gets revenge in the storied rivalry against Neville. Bearcats beat Tigers 27-21. Trey Holly, Louisiana’s all-time career leading rusher, had 312 rushing yards and five touchdowns in Union’s 49-20 victory against previously undefeated Franklin Parish.
Natchez Democrat
Instant Classic: Trojans win parish rivalry on last minute interception
VIDALIA, La. — A true rivalry game should be full of scoring, defense, turnovers, penalties and a late, game-deciding play. Ferriday vs. Vidalia in the Concordia Parish Classic on Friday had all of that and more. And when the game ended with a 28-24 score, the Trojans walked away...
‘If you don’t stand up for it and say something, nobody else will.’ Flood compels Mississippi farmer to act, becomes the face of a movement.
Victoria Darden Garland never intended to become the face of a social and political movement, but that’s exactly where she found herself in 2019 during the Yazoo Backwater Flood. A fifth-generation Onward resident who has devoted herself to farming alongside her father, Garland said she began that year as...
MISSING PERSON UPDATE: Louisiana man found safe
Update (KTVE/KARD)– According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, Larry Dunn has been found safe. OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s investigators are asking for assistance in locating Larry Dunn, age 57. Dunn’s vehicle was found crashed and abandoned on Red Cut Rd. in West Monroe, La. Dunn has not been seen […]
Natchez Democrat
The Classic: Vidalia looks to stay undefeated as they face Ferriday in parish rivalry
VIDALIA — As Vidalia High School head football coach Michael Norris said, in any rivalry game, you can basically throw out the records. But that will not be the case when the Vikings play host to Concordia Parish and LHSAA District 2-2A rival Ferriday High School Friday night. Kickoff...
Natchez Democrat
‘God gave her the strength’: Woman, 66, wrestles with man pointing shotgun until police arrive to arrest him
NATCHEZ — A 66-year-old woman reportedly wrestled with and restrained her daughter’s boyfriend until police arrived after he had been pointing a shotgun at the family on Saturday morning. Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said officers, himself included, responded to a domestic violence call just after 9 a.m....
Natchez neighbors to pay more for garbage collection
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors in Natchez will pay more than $75 per year for garbage collection, utilities and sewer service. The Natchez Democrat reported the rate changes were approved by the Board of Aldermen. They voted to raise fees on garbage collection by $2.27 per month. In July 2022, neighbors also faced a water […]
KNOE TV8
Students protest newly enforced policies at Bastrop High School
The Pigskin Picking Prognosticator looks to continue his success after going 9-1 last week. Carroll wins Little Caesars Pizza Team of the Week. Bulldogs beat defending 3A State Champion Panthers, 34-20. West Monroe High School unveils a new Wall of Honor. Updated: 3 hours ago. West Monroe High School Alumni...
Barge at Mississippi River port catches fire. Firefighters work to control blaze.
Black smoke could be seen for miles along a stretch of the Mississippi River as firefighters worked to put out a fire in a barge Thursday morning. The barge at the Natchez port caught fire at about 11:15 a.m. Monday and bellowed black smoke. Firefighters from the Natchez Fire Department...
KNOE TV8
Natchez Democrat
Fire Chief: Barge fire probably caused by combustion of rubber material
NATCHEZ — Natchez Fire Chief Robert Arrington said “spontaneous combustion” was probably the cause of a barge fire on Thursday morning at the Natchez-Adams County Port. The fire sent billows of black smoke into the air visible from miles away at approximately 11 a.m. Thursday. Within an hour of that time, the fire was contained.
Natchez Democrat
UPDATE: Owner of Natchez madam’s house says he erected a new sign; ‘They didn’t appreciate the old one’
NATCHEZ — A new sign appeared this week in front of the house at 416 N. Rankin St., once the home of a famous Natchez madam and now the subject of concern over its dilapidated condition. JT Robinson, the house’s owner, said he erected the new sign in response to comments about the house which were made at a recent Natchez Preservation Commission meeting.
More than $2 million in bonds set for Mississippi man who struck police cars during chase
More than $2 million in bonds were set for a Mississippi man who reportedly struck several police squad cars while leading officers on a police chase while driving a stolen car. Jonathan Gray, 30, of Vicksburg, received a $2,225,000 bond on three charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement...
KEDM
Zydeco music returns to West Monroe for Ouachita Live Concert Series
September’s Ouachita Live artist, Horace Trahan & the Ossun Express will perform Friday night at 7 p.m. in downtown West Monroe. The free concert series is held in Alley Park and patrons are encouraged to bring a chair. This Cajun and Zydeco band electrifies audiences around the world. Horace began playing music at age 13. By 18 years old, he was touring with cajun legend D.L. Menard.
Mississippi woman dies in accident after two-vehicle accident on south Mississippi highway
A Mississippi woman lost her life in a crash Saturday at about 9 p.m. when she tried to turn from the southbound lanes of U.S. 61 across the northbound lanes onto Kingston Road in Natchez. Virginia Malone, 56, of Centreville, was driving a 2007 Dodge Journey when she collided with...
KNOE TV8
2 Cars 2 Winners: NICU nurse adopts baby from the unit
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - “We love it. I think this is what we’re meant to do, it’s a little hard to watch the kids come and then they get ready and they go. You get attached,” smiles Lloyd Ferris. It’s a family affair for the Ferris...
