Holden crew works to restore power in Florida following Hurricane Ian
A Holden Municipal Light Department crew is heading back to central Massachusetts from Florida. A pair of team members left last week to help hurricane relief efforts in the Jacksonville area. Once worked wrapped up there, they were assigned to the south of Tampa where they restored power to areas where trees fell on wires and wind snapped telephone poles.
Most Ohioans want recreational marijuana legalized, with the majority over 35, Spectrum News/Siena College poll shows
OHIO — A majority of Ohioans support legalizing recreational marijuana, with the highest level of support not coming from Ohio’s youngest voters. Ohioans 35 to 49 showed the greatest interest in legalizing recreational marijuana, with 81% in support followed by Ohioans 18 to 34 at 76%. That’s according...
Wisconsin's fall forecast leans mild, not cold
We are officially a few weeks into fall in Wisconsin, but will our pleasant temperatures and calm weather pattern continue for the rest of the season?. Temperatures are expected to be above average across Wisconsin for October. Milder-than-average temperatures may persist through December. Drier-than-normal conditions are likely for the next...
Building up California's infrastructure
The U.S. Department of Transportation allocated $121 million to eight projects in California through the Rebuilding America Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity Program. This comes as Gov. Gavin Newsom recently appointed former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa as his “infrastructure czar.”. On this week’s “In Focus SoCal,” host Tanya...
Ohio Department of Aging announces launch of state plan
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Aging announced the launch of Ohio’s 2023-26 State Plan on Aging on Oct. 3. The ODA is required to submit a state plan on aging periodically to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Administration. Approval of the state...
Head of election worker management company arrested
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The CEO of a company that provides software for managing Los Angeles County election poll workers was arrested Tuesday in Michigan for alleged theft of workers’ personal information. Konnech Corp. CEO Eugene Yu was arrested on suspicion of theft of personal identifying information by...
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Wisconsin
MAUSTON, Wis. — Wisconsin may have another millionaire. The $1 million winning Powerball ticket was sold at a Kwik Trip in Mauston, Wis. for the Oct. 1 drawing. It’s the second time a $1 million Powerball ticket has been sold in the state this year, per Wisconsin Lottery officials.
