Read full article on original website
Related
Brazil Vote Begins As Far-Right Bolsonaro Faces Potential For Resounding Defeat
Former President Lula da Silva is within reach of a first-round victory in Sunday's election occurring amid Bolsonaro's threats to violently contest the results.
BBC
Black and Asian infected blood victims feel let down, inquiry told
Some African and Asian patients who were given contaminated blood transfusions in the 1970s and 80s feel they have been "let down" compared with people who were born in the UK, an inquiry has heard. The infected blood inquiry has heard evidence about three witnesses from Kenya and Pakistan. All...
BBC
Redcar steel plant: 'Biggest demolition' of its kind in 75 years
A building on the site of a former steelworks has been brought down in what is thought to be one of the largest single explosive demolition operations in the UK in 75 years. The Basic Oxygen Steelmaking (BOS) Plant in Redcar refined molten iron from the blast furnace, until the works closed in 2015.
BBC
The Real Story - What should we make of Russia’s nuclear threats? - BBC Sounds
The Real Story - What should we make of Russia’s nuclear threats? - BBC Sounds.
Comments / 0