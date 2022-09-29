Read full article on original website
Belarus opposition hopeful at Russian setbacks in Ukraine
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Belarus’ opposition leader said Wednesday that she believes Russian military setbacks in Ukraine could shake the hold on power of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. “We have a distracted Russia that is about to lose this war. It won’t be able to prop Lukashenko up...
Center-right party wins on pledges to stabilize Bulgaria
SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — The center-right GERB party of ex-premier Boyko Borissov appeared to be the winner of Bulgaria’s parliamentary election, the country’s central electoral commission said on Monday, with nearly 99% of the ballots counted. Results showed the party receiving 25.4% of the vote, edging out...
Poland asks US to host nuclear weapons amid growing fears of Putin’s threats
Request is widely seen as symbolic, as moving nuclear warheads closer to Russia would make them less militarily useful
OPEC+ agrees deep oil production cuts, Biden calls it shortsighted
VIENNA/LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - OPEC+ agreed steep oil production cuts on Wednesday, curbing supply in an already tight market, causing one of its biggest clashes with the West as the U.S. administration called the surprise decision shortsighted.
US sanctions Bosnian minister in anti-corruption effort
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. government imposed sanctions Monday on the head of Bosnia’s autonomous Bosniak-Croat Federation and others, acting less than a week after it levied sanctions on a state prosecutor accused of being complicit in corruption and undermining democratic processes in the Western Balkans. The Treasury...
New travel advisories issued for Italy, France, Belize and other countries
Why do Italy and France have Level 2 advisories? Are they unsafe for travel?
Lebanese lawmaker demands trapped bank savings
BEIRUT (AP) — A Lebanese parliamentarian on Wednesday entered a bank branch near Beirut, demanding some of her trapped savings to cover medical expenses. Cash-strapped Lebanon in recent weeks has witnessed a surge in depositors storming bank branches to forcefully withdraw their locked savings as the country’s economy continues to spiral. On Tuesday, depositors stormed at least four banks, two of which were armed.
What Climate Change Means For Africa's Food Crisis
While exacerbating droughts and floods, climate change also fuels migration and makes food imports less reliable.
France: Oscar winners cut off their hair for Iran protesters
Oscar-winning actors Marion Cotillard and Juliette Binoche, as well as other French screen and music stars, have filmed themselves chopping off locks of their hair in a video to support protesters in Iran
