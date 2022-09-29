Read full article on original website
Related
WTNH.com
Ukraine nuclear workers recount abuse, threats from Russians
ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — Alone in his apartment in the Russian-occupied city of Enerhodar in southeastern Ukraine, nuclear plant security guard Serhiy Shvets looked out his kitchen window in late May and saw gunmen approaching on the street below. When his buzzer rang, he was sure he was about to die.
WTNH.com
US announces new $625M security package for Ukraine
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. announced plans on Tuesday to provide an additional $625 million in military aid to Ukraine, a package that includes additional advanced rocket systems credited with helping the country’s military gain momentum in its war with Russia. President Joe Biden provided details on the...
Poland asks US to host nuclear weapons amid growing fears of Putin’s threats
Request is widely seen as symbolic, as moving nuclear warheads closer to Russia would make them less militarily useful
WTNH.com
Source: Ukraine to join Spain-Portugal 2030 World Cup bid
GENEVA (AP) — Ukraine is set to join Spain and Portugal in a combined bid to host the 2030 World Cup. A person familiar with the project told The Associated Press on Tuesday that Ukraine is being added to the Spain-Portugal bid. The revitalized bid, which has been in the works for more than three years, is scheduled to be announced on Wednesday at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.
UEFA・
RELATED PEOPLE
OPEC+ agrees deep oil production cuts, Biden calls it shortsighted
VIENNA/LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - OPEC+ agreed steep oil production cuts on Wednesday, curbing supply in an already tight market, causing one of its biggest clashes with the West as the U.S. administration called the surprise decision shortsighted.
WTNH.com
Burkina Faso coup leader says vote still expected by 2024
OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Burkina Faso’s new junta leader said Monday that the West African nation will still aim to hold an election by 2024 or even earlier, as regional mediators delayed their visit following the country’s second coup this year. The power grab by Capt....
WTNH.com
Intl overseer changes voting rules in Bosnia
SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Shortly after polls closed in Bosnia’s general election on Sunday, the top international overseer of a 1995 peace agreement that ended the country’s inter-ethnic war in the 1990s announced that he was changing its electoral law. Christian Schmidt, who holds the post of...
Comments / 0