ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

People trapped, hospital damaged after Ian swamps SW Florida

By CURT ANDERSON
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rkTBY_0iEixhI900

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — (AP) — Hurricane Ian left a path of destruction in southwest Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, damaging the roof of a hospital intensive care unit and knocking out power to 2 million people before aiming for the Atlantic Coast.

One of the strongest hurricanes to ever hit the United States barreled across the Florida peninsula overnight Wednesday, threatening catastrophic flooding inland, the National Hurricane Center warned.

The center’s 2 a.m. advisory said Ian was expected to emerge over Atlantic waters later on Thursday, with flooding rains continuing across central and northern Florida.

In Port Charlotte, along Florida's Gulf Coast, the storm surge flooded a lower-level emergency room in a hospital even as fierce winds ripped away part of the roof from its intensive care unit, according to a doctor who works there.

Water gushed down onto the ICU, forcing staff to evacuate the hospital’s sickest patients -- some of whom were on ventilators — to other floors, said Dr. Birgit Bodine of HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital. Staff members used towels and plastic bins to try to mop up the sodden mess.

The medium-sized hospital spans four floors, but patients were forced into just two because of the damage. Bodine planned to spend the night there in case people injured from the storm arrive needing help.

“As long as our patients do OK and nobody ends up dying or having a bad outcome, that’s what matters," Bodine said.

Law enforcement officials in nearby Fort Myers received calls from people trapped in flooded homes or from worried relatives. Pleas were also posted on social media sites, some with video showing debris-covered water sloshing toward homes’ eaves.

Brittany Hailer, a journalist in Pittsburgh, contacted rescuers about her mother in North Fort Myers, whose home was swamped by 5 feet (1.5 meters) of water.

“We don’t know when the water’s going to go down. We don’t know how they’re going to leave, their cars are totaled,” Hailer said. “Her only way out is on a boat.”

Hurricane Ian turned streets into rivers and blew down trees as it slammed into southwest Florida on Wednesday with 150 mph (241 kph) winds, pushing a wall of storm surge. Ian’s strength at landfall was Category 4 and tied it for the fifth-strongest hurricane, when measured by wind speed, to ever strike the U.S.

Ian dropped in strength by late Wednesday to Category 1 with 90 mph (144 kph) winds as it moved overland. Still, storm surges as high as 6 feet (2 meters) were expected on the opposite side of the state, in northeast Florida, on Thursday.

The storm was about 55 miles (90 km) southwest of Orlando with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph) at 2 a.m. Thursday, the Miami-based hurricane center said.

A hurricane warning remained in effect north of Bonita Beach, about 31 miles (50 km) south of Fort Myers, to Anclote River including Tampa Bay and from Sebastian Inlet to the Flagler/Volusia county line.

The center discontinued a hurricane warning between Bonita Beach and Chokoloskee. A tropical storm warning from Chokoloskee to Flamingo on the state’s southwest tip also was discontinued.

Hurricane-force winds were expected across central Florida through early Thursday with widespread, catastrophic flooding likely, the hurricane center said.

No deaths were reported in the United States from Ian by late Wednesday. But a boat carrying Cuban migrants sank Wednesday in stormy weather east of Key West.

The U.S. Coast Guard initiated a search and rescue mission for 23 people and managed to find three survivors about two miles (three kilometers) south of the Florida Keys, officials said. Four other Cubans swam to Stock Island, just east of Key West, the U.S. Border Patrol said. Air crews continued to search for possibly 20 remaining migrants.

The storm previously tore into Cuba, killing two people and bringing down the country’s electrical grid.

The hurricane's eye made landfall near Cayo Costa, a barrier island just west of heavily populated Fort Myers. As it approached, water drained from Tampa Bay.

More than 2 million Florida homes and businesses were left without electricity, according to the PowerOutage.us site. Nearly every home and business in three counties was without power.

Sheriff Bull Prummell of Charlotte County, just north of Fort Myers, announced a curfew between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. “for life-saving purposes,” saying violators may face second-degree misdemeanor charges.

“I am enacting this curfew as a means of protecting the people and property of Charlotte County," Prummell said.

The Weather Underground predicted the storm would pass near Daytona Beach and go into the Atlantic before veering back ashore in South Carolina on Friday.

The governors of South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia and Virginia all preemptively declared states of emergency. Forecasters predicted Ian will turn toward those states as a tropical storm, likely dumping more flooding rains into the weekend.

___

Associated Press contributors include Christina Mesquita in Havana, Cuba; Cody Jackson and Adriana Gomez Licon in Tampa, Florida; Freida Frisaro in Miami; Anthony Izaguirre in Tallahassee, Florida; Mike Schneider in Orlando, Florida; Seth Borenstein and Aamer Madhani in Washington; Bobby Caina Calvan in New York; Andrew Welsh-Huggins in Columbus, Ohio; Jay Reeves in Birmingham, Alabama, and Alina Hartounian in Phoenix, Arizona.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Florida deaths rise to 47 amid struggle to recover from Ian

FORT MYERS, Fla. — (AP) — Rescuers evacuated stunned survivors on a large barrier island cut off by Hurricane Ian and Florida's death toll climbed sharply, as hundreds of thousands of people were still sweltering without power days after the monster storm rampaged from the state's southwestern coast up to the Carolinas.
FLORIDA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Biden will tour Florida, Puerto Rico to assess hurricane damage

President Joe Biden will travel to Puerto Rico and Florida this week to view the damage caused by a pair of destructive hurricanes, the White House announced late Saturday. Biden will fly to Puerto Rico on Monday to tour the damage caused by Hurricane Fiona, and then will head to Florida to view the destruction left in the wake of Hurricane Ian, The Washington Post reported. First lady Jill Biden will accompany the president for both visits, the newspaper reported.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
State
Florida State
City
Orlando, FL
State
North Carolina State
State
Arizona State
City
North Fort Myers, FL
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Alabama State
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
State
South Carolina State
Local
Florida Government
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Ian makes landfall again, this time in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. — (AP) — A revived Hurricane Ian made landfall on coastal South Carolina on Friday, threatening the historic city of Charleston with severe flooding after the deadly storm caused catastrophic damage in Florida and trapped thousands in their homes. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Ian's...
CHARLESTON, SC
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

After Ian, river flooding menaces Florida inland towns

NORTH PORT, Fla. — (AP) — As Hurricane Ian ravaged coastal towns in southwest Florida, residents in this quiet suburb thought they would be safe, having no beach and living outside areas under evacuation orders. But then the water kept flowing in. Since Ian's passage, water levels have...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Keys#Southwest Florida#Atlantic Hurricane#Trapping#Icu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Live Updates: Hurricane Ian

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper urged residents to prepare for lots of rain, high winds and potential power outages when the remnants of Hurricane Ian cross the state soon after the storm likely reaches landfall again in South Carolina. Visiting the state’s emergency operations center, the...
ENVIRONMENT
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

SpaceX repositions Starlink satellites over Florida to help provide internet following Hurricane Ian

WAUCHULA, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said that SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has agreed to help get internet to areas of Florida impacted by Hurricane Ian. In a news conference held Saturday, DeSantis announced that Musk and SpaceX were donating 120 large satellite units with a 13-mile service radius and could support over 1,000 internet users simultaneously, according to The Tampa Bay Times.
FLORIDA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Dry forecast ahead for Central Florida as Hurricane Ian heads off-shore

ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Ian is out of the picture for Central Florida, but is expected to make landfall Friday afternoon as a Category 1 hurricane in South Carolina, Channel 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Seas are expected to stay high...
ENVIRONMENT
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

After Hurricane Ian barrels through Florida, hazardous conditions remain, authorities warn

Hurricane Ian packed a powerful punch across Florida on Wednesday after it made landfall in the southwestern part of the state as a Category 4 storm with 150 mph winds. The storm — downgraded to a tropical storm Thursday morning — has left more than 2.6 million Floridians without power, some of them stranded, and many whose homes were demolished by flooding and whose boats were ripped to pieces.
FLORIDA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Massive meteor crater discovered by geologists in Minnesota

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. — Geologists from the University of Minnesota have found a crater 11 times larger than the iconic Meteor Crater in Arizona. The crater is hidden about 350 feet below the city of Inver Grove Heights, a southeast suburb of Minneapolis. The university estimates that the ancient crater is roughly 2.5 miles across and is around 490 million years old.
MINNESOTA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
113K+
Followers
127K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy