Fox5 KVVU

Man stabbed after property dispute, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man was stabbed to death late Sunday night after an ongoing property dispute, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said. The incident happened around 10:16 p.m. Oct. 2 in the 1800 block of Pacific Street, near Eastern and St. Louis avenues. Responding officers found a victim suffering from a stab wound in the area.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Suspect arrested after Phoenix man found dead in trunk in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A suspect was arrested after a missing Phoenix man was discovered dead in a car trunk at a Las Vegas apartment complex. Tony Danh, 37, was arrested by the Criminal Apprehension Team in San Diego County on Sept. 29 in connection with the Aug. 19 discovery. Danh was booked into San Diego Central Jail and is awaiting extradition to Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

1 dead after shooting near Nellis, Tropicana

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One person was killed after a dispute late Sunday night. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the shooting happened around 7:48 p.m. Oct. 2 near E. Tropicana Avenue and S. Nellis Boulevard. Police responded to the area and found a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police investigate 2 homicides late Monday night

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department investigated two homicides late Monday night. According to police, the first incident occurred in the 800 block of North Rancho Drive, near Washington, at about 10:59 p.m. The second homicide took place in the 4200 block of South Las...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police SUV involved in crash Monday morning

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a department SUV was involved in a crash Monday morning with another vehicle. According to LVMPD Sgt. Miguel Garcia, the incident occurred at about 9:51 a.m. Police say the crash occurred near Eastern and Harmon. According...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Recaptured convicted killer now in Nevada maximum-security prison

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Porfirio Duarte-Herrera, the escaped inmate who was recaptured last week in Las Vegas, will now serve his time at a maximum-security prison. Duarte-Herrera was previously serving his sentence at the Southern Desert Correctional Center in Indian Springs, Nevada. However, after escaping the facility and going...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police unveil Golden Knights-branded LVMPD vehicle

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department this weekend unveiled a new police vehicle that is co-branded with the Vegas Golden Knights. According to a news release, Las Vegas police partnered with the Golden Knights “in a recruiting effort like no other.”. As part of...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Fight leads to lockdown at high school in northwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A fight involving several students at Cheyenne High School Monday led to a brief lockdown while school was in session the Clark County School District said. The school, located near Simmons Street and Alexander Road, released a letter to parents regarding the situation. Dear Cheyenne...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Hundreds of homes approved for construction by Red Rock Canyon amid controversy

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County officials gave the green light to the construction of 429 homes by Red Rock Canyon, despite heated opposition and debate. The group “Save Red Rock” opposed the project for numerous reasons, claiming it was a “major” development that should be subject to more restrictions under the 2010 Red Rock Agreement and Clark County Code. Supporters argued for more housing, jobs and the rights of the owner of the property.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
