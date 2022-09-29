Read full article on original website
Fox5 KVVU
Man stabbed after property dispute, Las Vegas police say
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man was stabbed to death late Sunday night after an ongoing property dispute, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said. The incident happened around 10:16 p.m. Oct. 2 in the 1800 block of Pacific Street, near Eastern and St. Louis avenues. Responding officers found a victim suffering from a stab wound in the area.
Fox5 KVVU
Suspect arrested after Phoenix man found dead in trunk in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A suspect was arrested after a missing Phoenix man was discovered dead in a car trunk at a Las Vegas apartment complex. Tony Danh, 37, was arrested by the Criminal Apprehension Team in San Diego County on Sept. 29 in connection with the Aug. 19 discovery. Danh was booked into San Diego Central Jail and is awaiting extradition to Las Vegas.
Fox5 KVVU
1 dead after shooting near Nellis, Tropicana
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One person was killed after a dispute late Sunday night. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the shooting happened around 7:48 p.m. Oct. 2 near E. Tropicana Avenue and S. Nellis Boulevard. Police responded to the area and found a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police investigate after man stabbed while sleeping in desert lot
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a man was stabbed early Monday morning while sleeping in a desert lot. According to Lt. David Gordon, authorities received a call about the incident at about 1:20 a.m. Monday morning. Lt. Gordon says an adult...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police investigate 2 homicides late Monday night
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department investigated two homicides late Monday night. According to police, the first incident occurred in the 800 block of North Rancho Drive, near Washington, at about 10:59 p.m. The second homicide took place in the 4200 block of South Las...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police identify suspect in copper wire theft at Opportunity Village
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A local nonprofit that serves those with intellectual disabilities was hammered over the summer by copper wire thieves. Executives at Las Vegas nonprofit Opportunity Village say copper wire thieves hit air conditioning units for wire at the organization’s Thrift Store in June, July and twice in August.
Fox5 KVVU
Teen bicyclist critically injured after crash with vehicle Monday, Las Vegas police say
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A 15-year-old bicyclist suffered life-threatening injuries after a crash with a vehicle early Monday morning, according to Las Vegas police. In a news release, police said that the crash occurred at about 5:42 a.m. near South Cimarron Road and West Rochelle Avenue. According to police,...
Fox5 KVVU
Person in wheelchair dies after they were hit by a car near Cheyenne, Jones
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A person in a wheelchair died after they were hit by a car Monday morning. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the crash happened at 11:19 a.m. Oct. 3 near Cheyenne and Rowland avenues, near Jones Boulevard. According to police, a person in a motorized wheelchair...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police SUV involved in crash Monday morning
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a department SUV was involved in a crash Monday morning with another vehicle. According to LVMPD Sgt. Miguel Garcia, the incident occurred at about 9:51 a.m. Police say the crash occurred near Eastern and Harmon. According...
Fox5 KVVU
Recaptured convicted killer now in Nevada maximum-security prison
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Porfirio Duarte-Herrera, the escaped inmate who was recaptured last week in Las Vegas, will now serve his time at a maximum-security prison. Duarte-Herrera was previously serving his sentence at the Southern Desert Correctional Center in Indian Springs, Nevada. However, after escaping the facility and going...
Fox5 KVVU
Other Las Vegas shelters on high alert following respiratory illness at Animal Foundation
“Mapping vehicles” now roaming streets to collect data to improve Las Vegas infrastructure. Whether it be traffic signals, lights, or school flashers the City of Las Vegas is collecting data to see where improvements are needed to ensure better safety. Updated: 8 hours ago. Many people are quite familiar...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police unveil Golden Knights-branded LVMPD vehicle
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department this weekend unveiled a new police vehicle that is co-branded with the Vegas Golden Knights. According to a news release, Las Vegas police partnered with the Golden Knights “in a recruiting effort like no other.”. As part of...
Fox5 KVVU
Fight leads to lockdown at high school in northwest Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A fight involving several students at Cheyenne High School Monday led to a brief lockdown while school was in session the Clark County School District said. The school, located near Simmons Street and Alexander Road, released a letter to parents regarding the situation. Dear Cheyenne...
Fox5 KVVU
‘Reading of the names’ and other ceremonies held for 5th anniversary of 1 October
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Ceremonies large and small brought were held to bring families and friends together as Saturday marked five years since the 1 October shooting. On Friday, a group of 1 October survivors gathered at the Las Vegas Community Healing Garden to reflect. Survivor Tamara Murphy lives...
Fox5 KVVU
Hundreds of homes approved for construction by Red Rock Canyon amid controversy
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County officials gave the green light to the construction of 429 homes by Red Rock Canyon, despite heated opposition and debate. The group “Save Red Rock” opposed the project for numerous reasons, claiming it was a “major” development that should be subject to more restrictions under the 2010 Red Rock Agreement and Clark County Code. Supporters argued for more housing, jobs and the rights of the owner of the property.
Fox5 KVVU
Free ‘National Night Out’ events happening Tuesday across Las Vegas Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Neighbors and police across the Las Vegas Valley will come together Tuesday night for “National Night Out.”. The free, fun, family-friendly events are designed to foster bonds between the community and officers who work in their area. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is...
Fox5 KVVU
Founder of ‘Honor 58′ movement continues random acts of kindness for victims of mass shootings
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man from New York is proving just how far one act of kindness can go. New York resident Tommy Maher created the “Honor 58″ movement after 1 October, but five years later, he continues honoring victims of mass shooting throughout the country.
Fox5 KVVU
Man helps clean trash at Las Vegas dog park 7 days a week, rain or shine
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It’s not every day you find someone willing to clean up trash and dog poop seven days a week at a dog park. However, one Henderson man does just that. John Blackwell and his one-year-old Labrador Retriever, Shadow, visit Dog Fancier’s Park in Las...
Fox5 KVVU
Clark County School District sued by pro-life students over alleged First Amendment violations
‘Hybrid’ hotel planned for Las Vegas Arts District, caters to working tourists and young professiona. Ranters sound off on various topics. Animal Foundation pauses adoptions after 16 dogs exposed to respiratory illness. The Animal Foundation announced it will pause all adoptions after discovering a possible illness spreading among animals...
Fox5 KVVU
“Mapping vehicles” now roaming streets to collect data to improve Las Vegas infrastructure
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Whether it be traffic signals, lights, or school flashers the City of Las Vegas is collecting data to see where improvements are needed to ensure better safety. The city is partnering with a company called Cyclomedia which supplies the vehicle that uses radar and lidar...
