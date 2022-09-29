ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Richard Butler
3d ago

Able to use acid from a AA batteryto remove a bar from his cell.Go over or through to razor wire fences past an unmanned guard tower.Get 85 miles to Las Vegas.Change of clothes and money?Yup, he got help and assistance.

702girl
2d ago

They're trying to blame an unguarded tower!! Get Out Of Here!! Everybody knows he had help!! Battery acid?? In Prison?? I'm done!! They need to fire the warden and work their way down!

M J
3d ago

Somebody was not doing their cell checks very well and he had help as well

