Read full article on original website
Richard Butler
3d ago
Able to use acid from a AA batteryto remove a bar from his cell.Go over or through to razor wire fences past an unmanned guard tower.Get 85 miles to Las Vegas.Change of clothes and money?Yup, he got help and assistance.
Reply(1)
9
702girl
2d ago
They're trying to blame an unguarded tower!! Get Out Of Here!! Everybody knows he had help!! Battery acid?? In Prison?? I'm done!! They need to fire the warden and work their way down!
Reply
6
M J
3d ago
Somebody was not doing their cell checks very well and he had help as well
Reply
6
Related
Head of Nevada Department of Corrections resigns after convicted murderer escapes
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak announced the resignation of the Nevada Department of Corrections director on Friday, a week after an inmate and convicted murderer escaped from NDOC custody. Gov. Sisolak requested the resignation from Director Charles Daniels, a statement from his office said. Six correctional officers were also on paid […]
Hundreds of cars pack Nevada streets for illegal stunts
RENO, Nev. — (AP) — Thousands of people in hundreds of cars took over northern Nevada parking lots and intersections Friday night and into Saturday, performing stunts in souped-up vehicles and leading to crashes and arrests, police said. Police beefed up nighttime staffing after social media posts urged...
Fox5 KVVU
Memo sent to Nevada prison staff calls for increased security after elaborate escape of convicted killer
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A memo was sent to all staff requiring new protocol at Southern Desert Correctional Center (SDCC), following the inmate escape. “Something’s going to happen when you have that much put on that few people responsible in an environment that’s as chaotic as prison,” president of Fraternal Order of Police Nevada C.O. Paul Lunkwitz said.
Bombmaker’s escape from life sentence at Nevada prison went undetected for 4 days
The head of Nevada’s Department of Corrections has resigned at the request of Gov. Steve Sisolak in the wake of an escape by a convicted bombmaker that went unreported for four days. Sisolak “requested and received Nevada Department of Corrections Director Charles Daniels’ resignation, effective immediately,” the governor’s office...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Suspected Las Vegas child murderer facing new allegations of choking 6-year-old with vacuum cord
A Clark County grand jury added two more child abuse charges against a man accused of killing his girlfriend's 4-year-old son and storing his body in a freezer.
Escaped Colorado inmate stole $700,000 while in prison, indictment says
A man who escaped from a federal prison in 2018 may have stolen more than $700,000 while he was still behind bars, according to an indictment.
Nevada Department of Corrections director resigns after prison break
The head of the Nevada Department of Corrections has resigned a week after a convicted murderer was able to escape Southern Desert Correctional Center.
Fox5 KVVU
Federal authorities now offering higher reward for killer who escaped Nevada corrections facility
UPDATE - 8:45 P.M. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced Wednesday night federal authorities will now offer a combined $30,000 for the capture of Porfirio Duarte-Herrera, the inmate accused of escaping a Nevada Department of Corrections facility over the weekend. Hours earlier, the U.S. Marshals Service said it would...
Nevada Gov. Sisolak on Las Vegas-area prison escape: ‘It seems like I didn’t get the whole story’
Nevada Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak said he was told a convicted murderer had escaped from a prison outside of Las Vegas on Tuesday morning – four days after the man, who was captured Wednesday, is believed to have escaped.
2 accused of shooting 4 across Las Vegas in violent crime spree with ghost gun
Two young men are accused of shooting four people in a series of crimes involving at least five different scenes and a ghost gun, Las Vegas Metro police wrote in documents the 8 News Now Investigators reviewed Thursday.
Las Vegas teenager accused in 3 murders near his home
Las Vegas Metro police have identified a teenager already accused in two unrelated homicide cases as the suspect in a murder from January.
Seismologist: Nevada is 3rd-most seismic state in US
A small earthquake felt in North Las Vegas serves as a "good reminder" to Nevadans that seismic activity isn't uncommon in Las Vegas, and it's a good idea to be prepared, UNR seismologist says.
Biden statement: Five years ago, on Oct. 1, ‘Nevadans showed what it meant to be #VegasStrong’
President Joe Biden released a statement Saturday, marking five years since the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting, saying "Nevadans showed what it meant to be #VegasStrong."
KOLO TV Reno
BLM lifting fire restrictions for parts of western Nevada, eastern California
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management and four other agencies are lifting fire restrictions for 11 counties in western Nevada and eastern California. The restrictions have been in place since July 1 and will now be lifted at 12:01 a.m. on Oct. 1. Fire restrictions were lifted due to decreasing daily sunlight, increasing fuel moisture levels, and cooler evening temperatures.
Gas prices in the Las Vegas Valley once again on the rise
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Gas prices have once again risen and Las Vegas residents have been feeling the pain at the pump, causing drivers to question how often they need to hit the road. “If things get worse, I could definitely see myself having to stop.” Adam Johnston is a Lyft driver but driving lately has […]
963kklz.com
Nevada Gas Prices Surge Higher Again
Gas prices in Las Vegas and throughout the state of Nevada have surged higher again in the past couple of weeks. According to a post on News3LV.com, AAA is reporting that gas prices jumped up another 13-cents in recent days. Drivers in Southern Nevada are now paying an average of $5.34 per gallon. That price is 42-cents higher than last week and about 50-cents higher than they were a month ago.
2news.com
Governor Sisolak orders flags to be flown at half-staff on fifth anniversary of 1 October
Today, Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak ordered flags of the State of Nevada to be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol and State public buildings and grounds from sunrise until sunset on Saturday, October 1, 2022, in remembrance and honor of the lives lost due to the tragic shooting that happened at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival in Las Vegas on October 1, 2017.
KOLO TV Reno
Both Nevada Senators introduce bills to address crime
WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - Both Nevada Senators, Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen, have introduced bills hoping to address crime nationwide. Senator Jacky Rosen joined Republican Senator Chuck Grassley in introducing the Gang Activity Reporting Act. The legislation would require the DOJ, DHS, and the FBI to resume regular...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Nevada, New Mexico are on opposite ends of the air pollution spectrum, analysis finds
U.S. News and World Report ranked all 50 states based on how polluted they are and the risk that pollution presents to public health. The study found that Nevada has the nation’s second-worst air pollution. Not far behind is fifth-ranked Utah. Matthew Strickland, an environmental epidemiologist at the University...
Relentless mother drains Missouri pond to find son’s remains
After waiting for authorities to act, Connie Goodwin decided she'd had enough and, with the help of her family, got her son back.
Comments / 10