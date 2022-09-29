Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
18 Things to do in October in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
The Five Best Places to Buy Steaks in Los Angeles, Regardless of Your AddressLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
6 National Taco Day Deals you will be Taco-ing AboutCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
5 Beloved Local Pizza Delivery Places in Los Angeles TodayLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
6 Halloween Events in Los Angeles for Spooky Fun in 2022Your California GuideLos Angeles, CA
Related
Who Was Coolio’s Wife, Josefa Salinas, and How Many Kids Did They Have?
Coolio is survived by about 10 children and his ex-wife, Josefa Salinas. Here's what to know about his relationship with Salinas and the kids they had together.
Only On: Hear from late rapper Coolio's longtime girlfriend
Late rapper Coolio called his longtime girlfriend Mimi Ivey earlier this week looking for help in finding his passport. At the time, Ivey did not think much of it other than the fact that her boyfriend, Artis Leon Ivey Jr. who is most famously known as his stage name, Coolio, needed some help for his work duties. The couple lived in Las Vegas together. She said that Coolio was in Los Angeles visiting his daughter and son. '"Am sorry I woke you up I get it you're tired I love you, I'm going to call you back make sure you answer your phone,"' Coolio...
Coolio’s Suspected Cause of Death: Everything We Know About How the Late Rapper Died
Gone too soon. Coolio – who was born Artis Leon Ivey Jr. – died at the age of 59 on September 28. Keep reading to find out his suspected cause of death, his career accomplishments and more. What Was Coolio’s Cause of Death?. While Coolio’s official cause...
BET
Niecy Nash And Her Daughter Dia Nash Discuss Love, Relationships, And Dating At Any Age!
In the new content series, , men, and women get candid and discuss their authentic dating stories. Developed by the women-first dating and social networking app, Bumble launched with an all-women production company, The Aunties. Since appearing on August 10th, the guests have been Lori Harvey and even singing sensation,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Person Living in Marilyn Monroe's House Is Closer to the Late Actress Than You Think
With all the documentaries and biopics that have come out recently surrounding her, including Blonde starring Ana De Armas, all eyes are once again on the late, great Marilyn Monroe. As one of the most recognizable bombshell actresses in Hollywood history, Marilyn is well-remembered for her rise to fame in films in the late 1940s and 1950s. She also became known for her public struggles with drug addiction, eventually leading to her death by overdose in August of 1962.
rsvplive.ie
Graham Norton says meeting husband Jono changed his mind on marriage after string of failed relationships
Graham Norton says meeting now husband Jonathan McLeod changed his mind on marriage after a "string of failed relationships". The much loved TV chat show host appeared on Friday night's Late Late Show to catch up with Ryan Tubridy about his new book Forever Home and the return of the Graham Norton Show on BBC One.
See Kim Kardashian's Kids All Glammed Up to Support Their Mom at Dolce & Gabbana Show: Photos
Kim Kardashian's kids supported their mom in style at Milan Fashion Week. The SKIMS founder, 41, debuted the "Ciao, Kim" collection she co-designed with Dolce & Gabbana at their show in Milan Friday, where her mother, Kris Jenner, sister Khloé Kardashian and Kim's three oldest children, daughters North, 9, and Chicago, 4, and son Saint, 6, sat in the front row.
ETOnline.com
Khloe Kardashian Shares First Glimpse of Son, Birth Footage Amid Tristan Thompson Drama on 'The Kardashians'
Though Thursday's premiere of The Kardashians on Hulu was all about the drama between Khloe Kardashian and her ex, Tristan Thompson, fans also got to see the special moment when Khloe's second child was born via surrogate. In the season 2 premiere, Kim and Khloe head to the hospital on...
RELATED PEOPLE
hotnewhiphop.com
Latto Faces Backlash Over Answer She Gave To Kid Interviewer
She was asked about her personal style and said it was a “sexually liberated woman.”. A quick chat with a little girl has caused chaos for Latto. The femcee is no stranger to controversy and is quick to clap back at people who try to target her online, and she may have a busy day ahead of her after a snippet of a brief exchange with a child has gone viral.
Complex
Daphne Joy Responds to 50 Cent After He Speaks on Rumored Relationship With Diddy
Daphne Joy responded to 50 Cent after the Queens rapper and father of her child perpetuated an unsubstantiated rumor on Instagram involving Joy and Diddy. Joy initially responded when 50 Cent took to Instagram to post a picture of him and their shared son Sire Jackson, while accusing her of galavanting with Diddy.
Lamar Odom Declares He's 'Extremely Proud' Of Daughter Destiny For Pursuing Her Modeling Dreams: 'She's A Natural'
A new beginning! On Friday, September 23, Lamar Odom and daughter Destiny made a joint appearance to go for a bike ride in Venice Beach, Calif., and fans should get used to the sweet sighting, as the former NBA star revealed the 24-year-old — whose mom is Liza Morales — has moved to the Los Angeles area to pursue a career in modeling!"I’m extremely proud of her for having the faith in herself and the faith in me to make this happen for her," the reality TV alum, 42, gushed to OK!. "There is nothing else I want more in...
EW.com
Chris Brown scares neighborhood kids with grafitti, Rihanna's new fashion collection, and more
Chris Brown's response to neighbors who have complained that the graffiti art outside his Hollywood Hills home scares their children? "Keep em inside then! It's art. There are scarier creatures on Harry Potter. Get a f&*%ing life!" Brown tweeted. [Billboard]. Go behind the scenes with Rihanna for a sneak peek...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Teddy Riley asks Soulja Boy to apologize 'for what he's done to my daughter'
'Why does it have to be violent?' Teddy Riley said when asked about Soulja Boy. 'You're a coward for hitting a woman.'
Dr. Dre Gave Rihanna Important Advice For Creating Her Super Bowl Halftime Show
Dr. Dre performed at the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show alongside other hip-hop legends. Rihanna will be headlining the show solo in 2023. Dr. Dre gave Rih some advice for the show.
Student Who Partied With Coolio Recalls 'Crazy' Night in English Town
Coolio went viral in 2013 when he spent an evening hanging out and singing with British university students. The rapper died at the age of 59 on September 28.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jhené Aiko Shares A September Bump Dump Featuring Big Sean: Photos
Looks like Sean Don will be welcoming his first child any day now. It’s been a busy year in the baby-making department for several of our favourite recording artists, including Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, NBA YoungBoy and Jazlyn Mychelle, as well as Big Sean and Jhené Aiko. The...
Comments / 0