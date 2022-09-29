ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Only On: Hear from late rapper Coolio's longtime girlfriend

Late rapper Coolio called his longtime girlfriend Mimi Ivey earlier this week looking for help in finding his passport. At the time, Ivey did not think much of it other than the fact that her boyfriend, Artis Leon Ivey Jr. who is most famously known as his stage name, Coolio, needed some help for his work duties. The couple lived in Las Vegas together. She said that Coolio was in Los Angeles visiting his daughter and son. '"Am sorry I woke you up I get it you're tired I love you, I'm going to call you back make sure you answer your phone,"' Coolio...
