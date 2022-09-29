Read full article on original website
The AP Interview: Ukraine aims to restart occupied reactors
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine is considering restarting Europe’s largest nuclear plant to ensure its safety just weeks after fears of a radiation disaster at the Russian-occupied facility, the president of the company that operates the plant said Tuesday. The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has emerged as one...
Top EU official vows to ‘stress test’ pipelines after leaks
BRUSSELS (AP) — The head of the European Union’s executive arm vowed Wednesday to introduce checks on key EU infrastructure, including energy, after the suspected sabotage of natural-gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the damage last week to the Nord...
Spain, Germany to discuss energy crisis at 1-day summit
MADRID (AP) — The leaders of Spain and Germany Wednesday began a brief summit centering on the Europe’s energy crisis and the consequences of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and 15 ministers from their governments were attending the evening...
German minister asks for more ‘solidarity’ from U.S. and EU to help lower soaring natural gas prices as winter approaches
Germany's top economic minister is urging for the US and the EU to do more to help countries vulnerable to the energy crisis.
OPEC+ agrees deep oil production cuts, Biden calls it shortsighted
VIENNA/LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - OPEC+ agreed steep oil production cuts on Wednesday, curbing supply in an already tight market, causing one of its biggest clashes with the West as the U.S. administration called the surprise decision shortsighted.
White House blasts Opec saying it is ‘aligning with Russia’ after oil production cut announcement
The White House had searing words for the oil-producing nations of Opec+ on Wednesday following news that the bloc would cut oil production by 2m barrels per day.Speaking with reporters aboard Air Force One, Karine Jean-Pierre called the decision “short-sighted” and a “mistake”, while adding that it showed a clear decision by the trading bloc to line up against the US and the west.“Opec’s decision to cut productions quotas is short sighted. while the global economy is dealing with the continued negative impact of Putin’s invasion of Ukraine,” said Ms Jeane-Pierre.“It’s clear that Opec+ is aligning with Russia with...
Albania denies police system was attacked by Iranian hackers
TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albanian authorities on Monday denied the country’s police system was hacked after local media reported that data on people being investigated for crimes was released from an Iranian hacking group. Albanian media reported a leaked file with a list of suspected people, from allegedly...
Ugandan opposition figure Bobi Wine objects to oil pipeline
KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — A planned pipeline to export oil from Uganda is likely to entrench the long rule of President Yoweri Museveni, opposition figure Bobi Wine said Tuesday, voicing his opposition to a project that’s increasingly controversial over environmental concerns. Wine, a singer and former lawmaker who...
UK’s Truss stands by ‘disruption’ agenda despite Tory doubts
BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss pledged Wednesday to ride out the turmoil unleashed by her tax-cutting economic agenda, saying the “disruption” will pay off in a wealthier, more efficient Britain. Truss closed a tumultuous Conservative conference in the central English city of Birmingham...
Nobel win for Swede who unlocked secrets of Neanderthal DNA
LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Swedish scientist Svante Paabo won the Nobel Prize in medicine Monday for discoveries in human evolution that unlocked secrets of Neanderthal DNA that helped us understand what makes humans unique and provided key insights into our immune system, including our vulnerability to severe COVID-19. Techniques that Paabo spearheaded allowed researchers to compare the genome of modern humans and that of other hominins — the Denisovans as well as Neanderthals.
Portugal abuse cases mount amid questions over Nobel bishop
LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Clergy sexual abuse cases are casting a pall over the Catholic Church in Portugal, ensnaring senior officials even as authorities scramble to explain why shelter was given to a Nobel Peace Prize-winning bishop at the center of sexual misconduct allegations. Senior Catholic leaders apologized over...
Brazil Barrels Into Presidential Runoff As The Far-Right Flexes Its Staying Power
Brazil's election results made it clear the right-wing movement led by President Jair Bolsonaro will remain a force even if he loses a runoff race this month.
