U.S. VP Harris says she is going to Philippines later this year

CAMP BONIFAS, South Korea, Sept 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said on Thursday she is going to visit the Philippines later this year.

Harris made the remark as she visited the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating North and South Korea after arriving in the South Korean capital on Thursday.

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

Australia tells SingTel-owned Optus to pay cost of replacing hacked ID documents

September 29, 2022 · 4:12 AM UTC

Australian telecoms giant Optus must pay the cost of replacing the passports and drivers licences of millions of customers whose personal information was stolen in one of the country's biggest data breaches, the government said on Thursday.