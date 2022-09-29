ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. VP Harris says she is going to Philippines later this year

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
CAMP BONIFAS, South Korea, Sept 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said on Thursday she is going to visit the Philippines later this year.

Harris made the remark as she visited the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating North and South Korea after arriving in the South Korean capital on Thursday.

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

Gregory Leake
1d ago

why not 🚫 the USA Borders in Texas and Florida and Arizona where she laughed and said that there's no border Trouble 🤣🤣🤣🙏🙏🙏🇺🇲🇺🇸⁉️♥️♥️♥️♥️

Barney O Brown
22h ago

what a waste of tax payers money she is. WHY is she not doing her job by fixing our southern border disaster she was assigned to do by her boss ???

Walter
19h ago

The cackling hyena is an embarrassment, during a recent TV interview she called for financial aid for those affected by Hurricane Ian to be based on “equity.” Forget about the devastation caused, according to her “skin” color comes first. Of course the liberal media says nothing, just another non-story.

