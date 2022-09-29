Read full article on original website
NBC San Diego
Buying ‘Starter Home' in San Diego? You Need to Make $187,000 a Year: Realtor.com
According to a recent report from Realtor.com, you'll need to cough up $4,666 a month for a mortgage for a starter home in San Diego. The report, which breaks down starter-home prices and the required annual household incomes for 20 cities around the United States, shows that San Diegans would need to make $186,645 per year to afford one locally, priced in at $669,000.
San Diego’s minimum wage will soon increase to $16.30
Many workers in San Diego will see a boost to their pay starting next year, with the city set to increase the minimum wage to $16.30.
KGET 17
California governor takes back millions earmarked for raw sewage cleanup along border
SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — Earlier this month, California Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill that would have dramatically improved water quality in two problematic areas along the California-Mexico border. The bill included $50 million to clean up the New River, which runs from Baja California to the Salton...
County approves rental subsidy pilot program for low-income seniors
The Pilot Shallow Rental Subsidy Program will send $500 directly to the landlords of low-income seniors to help pay some of their rent.
KPBS
With San Diego's COVID tenant protections expiring, some renters worry about where to live
Rahmo Abdi is a mother of six who rents a home in City Heights. She's lived in the San Diego neighborhood for decades after leaving behind a life in Somalia. "So I grew up in City Heights as well, and when my family was renting, it looked like community. It looked like where all families stay together," Abdi told KPBS.
San Diego County city named one of the best place to live for families in the U.S. by Fortune
In a new report by Fortune, researchers scoured the nation to find the 25 Best Places to Live for Families, with one city in San Diego County making the winner’s list.
City of San Diego hourly minimum wage will increase to $16.30 effective Jan. 1, 2023
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diegans will receive more money in their paychecks next year. Effective Jan. 1, 2023, employees who perform at least two hours of work in one or more calendar weeks of the year within the City of San Diego will receive a minimum wage increase from $15 to $16.30 an hour.
City of Escondido’s AgTech Hackathon and Push for Farming Innovation Coming Oct. 21-23
Calling all entrepreneurs, farmers, investors students, and others, the city of Escondido and online tech community Fresh Brewed Tech have announced the details for San Diego’s first-ever AgTech Hackathon, which will take place Oct. 21-23. The event will bring together all of the above and community leaders for three...
Downtown hotel owner sued by San Diego City Attorney over infestations, other hazards
SAN DIEGO — The owner of a downtown hotel was sued by the San Diego City Attorney's Office Friday for allegedly unsafe conditions at the property, which the city claims endangered tenants. The city is seeking to bar Jack Shah Rafiq from maintaining a property with substandard housing conditions...
NBC San Diego
Applications for Short-Term Vacation Rentals in San Diego Open Monday. Here's What to Know
For anyone who hopes to use their property as a short-term rental in the City of San Diego, the application period is set to open on Oct. 3. By May 1, 2023, property owners in the City of San Diego who wish to use their property as a short-term rental will need a license. Before applying, there’s a few things San Diego's city treasurer wants applicants to know.
Parakeet Café to open new location in North County
The popular health-conscious café and bakery will be expanding with four new locations throughout Southern California.
Here's why there are so many mosquitos in San Diego County
SAN DIEGO — People across San Diego are noticing a lot more mosquitoes outside lately. Right now, we are in peak mosquito season. There are several reasons this year's mosquito season has been even worse. One reason: the recent heat waves. "They’ve been in my house a lot more...
iPalpiti announces decision to leave Encinitas due to dispute with city official, letter says
The iPalpiti Festival, which brings classical music to multiple venues throughout the region, will discontinue its annual performances in Encinitas due to a conflict with the city's arts administrator, the festival's director announced in a letter to the mayor. iPalpiti Director Laura Schmieder said in the letter, dated Sept. 1, that the 10th season in Encinitas over the summer had been "nothing but a struggle from the start."
Coast News
North County cities work to make ADUs more affordable
ENCINITAS — The boom in accessory dwelling units continues in San Diego County’s north coastal cities thanks to relaxed state requirements and local incentives, but renters and homeowners say more work is needed to make this housing stock truly affordable in the current market. Many jurisdictions view accessory...
kusi.com
San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria in Netherlands studying bike lanes as homeless crisis grows
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) -Mayor Todd Gloria is in the Netherlands with the World Trade Center San Diego as our local homeless crisis is getting national attention. The official press release says “during the September 26—29 trade mission, business and civic leaders will promote San Diego’s key industries, establish and strengthen business relationships, and explore best practices in urban mobility, climate action and sustainability, and technology and science innovation.”
theregistrysocal.com
Report: Rapid Apartment Construction in Southern California Markets Points to Major Growth in Region
Across the nation, major cities continue to see a significant influx of residents, creating a pressing need for more housing. This holds true for cities in Southern California which have already seen several thousand units developed over the course of 2022. According to RentCafe’s Annual Apartment Construction Report, cities across...
KPBS
Linda Vista renters rally to stay in their homes and for stronger no-fault eviction protection
Dozens of tenants from the Casa Linda Apartments rallied against their no-fault evictions in front of the complex Thursday morning. “I pay my rent on time every month. I’ve lived here for over two years," said Belinda Ward, one of the tenants at the rally. "I love living here, I want to stay here."
theregistrysocal.com
Celebrity Chef to Lease 6,000 SQFT Space in Longfellow-Owned Biovista Development in San Diego
SAN DIEGO, CA – Longfellow Real Estate Partners (Longfellow), the largest privately held investor and developer of life science buildings in the world, announced their upcoming partnership with celebrity Chef Richard Blais, who is currently co-hosting FOX’s hit show Next Level Chef. Chef Blais, known for creating and operating some of the area’s most popular and successful restaurants, will bring his imaginative flair to the first restaurant in the partnership, California English, a space where professionals and neighbors can gather in the thriving Sorrento Mesa district.
NBC San Diego
Reusable Rental Screenings Could Save You Money, But Will Landlords Accept Them?
Looking for the perfect home to rent can be hard. Paying for background or screening checks for each place you apply to can quickly add up, which is why a new law looks to make a reusable screening report you can use over and over again. "At the beginning, it...
5 Years Later: San Diego couple heads to Las Vegas for mass shooting anniversary
David and Erin Powell share a passion for music and they've been to dozens of concerts around the country, but they had no idea when these pictures were taken that their lives were about to change.
