San Diego, CA

NBC San Diego

Buying ‘Starter Home' in San Diego? You Need to Make $187,000 a Year: Realtor.com

According to a recent report from Realtor.com, you'll need to cough up $4,666 a month for a mortgage for a starter home in San Diego. The report, which breaks down starter-home prices and the required annual household incomes for 20 cities around the United States, shows that San Diegans would need to make $186,645 per year to afford one locally, priced in at $669,000.
NBC San Diego

Applications for Short-Term Vacation Rentals in San Diego Open Monday. Here's What to Know

For anyone who hopes to use their property as a short-term rental in the City of San Diego, the application period is set to open on Oct. 3. By May 1, 2023, property owners in the City of San Diego who wish to use their property as a short-term rental will need a license. Before applying, there’s a few things San Diego's city treasurer wants applicants to know.
Del Mar Times

iPalpiti announces decision to leave Encinitas due to dispute with city official, letter says

The iPalpiti Festival, which brings classical music to multiple venues throughout the region, will discontinue its annual performances in Encinitas due to a conflict with the city's arts administrator, the festival's director announced in a letter to the mayor. iPalpiti Director Laura Schmieder said in the letter, dated Sept. 1, that the 10th season in Encinitas over the summer had been "nothing but a struggle from the start."
Coast News

North County cities work to make ADUs more affordable

ENCINITAS — The boom in accessory dwelling units continues in San Diego County’s north coastal cities thanks to relaxed state requirements and local incentives, but renters and homeowners say more work is needed to make this housing stock truly affordable in the current market. Many jurisdictions view accessory...
kusi.com

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria in Netherlands studying bike lanes as homeless crisis grows

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) -Mayor Todd Gloria is in the Netherlands with the World Trade Center San Diego as our local homeless crisis is getting national attention. The official press release says “during the September 26—29 trade mission, business and civic leaders will promote San Diego’s key industries, establish and strengthen business relationships, and explore best practices in urban mobility, climate action and sustainability, and technology and science innovation.”
theregistrysocal.com

Celebrity Chef to Lease 6,000 SQFT Space in Longfellow-Owned Biovista Development in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, CA – Longfellow Real Estate Partners (Longfellow), the largest privately held investor and developer of life science buildings in the world, announced their upcoming partnership with celebrity Chef Richard Blais, who is currently co-hosting FOX’s hit show Next Level Chef. Chef Blais, known for creating and operating some of the area’s most popular and successful restaurants, will bring his imaginative flair to the first restaurant in the partnership, California English, a space where professionals and neighbors can gather in the thriving Sorrento Mesa district.
