Hi fellow School of Communication students! My name is Ruby Trestik and I am a rising junior majoring in strategic and corporate communication with a minor in entrepreneurship! This summer I had the privilege of interning for Kitchen Table PR and Marketing, a boutique marketing and PR firm located here in Southern California! The CEO of the company is someone who I have known for a while, so I was able to get this internship through my own networking. The cover image is a BTS shot I took of her in action, filming a social media series for one of our clients!

ORANGE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO