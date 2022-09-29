Read full article on original website
The AP Interview: Ukraine aims to restart occupied reactors
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine is considering restarting Europe’s largest nuclear plant to ensure its safety just weeks after fears of a radiation disaster at the Russian-occupied facility, the president of the company that operates the plant said Tuesday. The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has emerged as one...
German minister asks for more ‘solidarity’ from U.S. and EU to help lower soaring natural gas prices as winter approaches
Germany's top economic minister is urging for the US and the EU to do more to help countries vulnerable to the energy crisis.
OPEC+ agrees deep oil production cuts, Biden calls it shortsighted
VIENNA/LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - OPEC+ agreed steep oil production cuts on Wednesday, curbing supply in an already tight market, causing one of its biggest clashes with the West as the U.S. administration called the surprise decision shortsighted.
Iran summons UK envoy, again, over anti-crackdown complaints
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran summoned the British ambassador, again, for what it said were “provocative” statements made by London over Tehran’s crackdown on widespread protests, Iran’s state news reported on Wednesday. Iranian authorities summoned Simon Shercliff for the second time in less than 10...
OPEC+ announces 2 million-barrel production cut, potentially spiking gas prices
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its oil-exporting allies announced a 2-million-barrel-per-day cut in oil production Wednesday, bucking months of pressure from Washington to increase production and potentially spiking gas prices again.
Americans are staring down increased heating costs as winter approaches
The country is already seeing high prices for natural gas this year.
World Trade Organization slashes forecast for global imports, exports
Global trade will lose momentum next year amid rising interest rates, a shrinking energy supply and high prices, according to the World Trade Organization (WTO). The WTO estimates that global merchandise trade will grow by 1 percent next year, down sharply from its 3.4 percent forecast this spring. The organization said that trade will increase by 3.5 percent this year, up slightly from its previous 3 percent estimate, but noted that the change was mostly explained by statistical revisions.
UK’s Truss stands by ‘disruption’ agenda despite Tory doubts
BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss pledged Wednesday to ride out the turmoil unleashed by her tax-cutting economic agenda, saying the “disruption” will pay off in a wealthier, more efficient Britain. Truss closed a tumultuous Conservative conference in the central English city of Birmingham...
Suicide bomber strikes at a center of Taliban power, kills 4
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A suicide bomber struck at a center of Taliban power Wednesday, setting off a blast at a government ministry in the Afghan capital of Kabul and killing at least four people. The explosion went off in the afternoon as workers and visitors were praying inside...
Pakistan’s army chief meets with US defense secretary
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s powerful military chief met Wednesday in Washington with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and other security and government officials, the military said. Qamar Javed Bajwa’s trip to the United States comes weeks before he’s expected to retire after an extended six-year tenure. Although Pakistan...
Ethiopia, Tigray head invited to peace talks in South Africa
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The leader of Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region and the federal government have been invited to peace talks in South Africa this weekend as part of a pan-African effort to end one of the world’s most overlooked wars, according to a letter seen Wednesday by The Associated Press.
Brazil Barrels Into Presidential Runoff As The Far-Right Flexes Its Staying Power
Brazil's election results made it clear the right-wing movement led by President Jair Bolsonaro will remain a force even if he loses a runoff race this month.
