Parakeet Café to open new location in North County
The popular health-conscious café and bakery will be expanding with four new locations throughout Southern California.
San Diego faces possible lawsuit over death of pedestrian hit by car on Torrey Pines Road in La Jolla
The attorney for the widow of Howard Wilson, 70, alleges 'dangerous conditions' at the crosswalk where Wilson was hit in February.
Train services between San Diego County, Orange County suspended
Amtrak and Metrolink have suspended train service between San Diego County and Orange County.
onscene.tv
Robbery Suspects Cry After Pursuit | San Diego
09.29.2022 | 5:53 AM | SAN DIEGO – Officers spotted 2 people in a Jeep Compass that was involved in an armed robbery in the sheriff’s jurisdiction and the Jeep was stolen. The officers attempted a “Hot Stop” at gunpoint, but the female driver took off. The pursuit went from downtown San Diego to Hwy 94 east to the northbound I-15, and then to the I-8 east. Speeds reached over 90 mph at the time. The female finally pulled over east of Greenfield Dr., east of El Cajon. The robbery took place the night of the 28th and was possibly at the Target in Rancho San Diego. Eastbound I-8 traffic was stopped for a short time while the two suspects were taken into custody. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
News 8 KFMB
North Park's historic Lafayette Hotel and Swim Club to close for makeover
The historic Lafayette Hotel in North Park will be closing on Oct. 1 for a $26 million transformation. Construction is expected to be complete in May of next year.
La Mesa Oktoberfest kicks off this weekend
It's the first day of October and many across the county are celebrating Oktoberfest.
5 Years Later: San Diego couple heads to Las Vegas for mass shooting anniversary
David and Erin Powell share a passion for music and they've been to dozens of concerts around the country, but they had no idea when these pictures were taken that their lives were about to change.
chulavistatoday.com
Road Runner Sports opens first southbay location in Otay Ranch Town Center
Roadrunner members no longer have to go to northern San Diego for apparel. The fitness store is set to open its newest location here in the southbay on October 7, at the Otay Ranch Town Center in Chula Vista. The weekend-long event is kicking off at 4 p.m. with an...
NBC San Diego
Family Looks Back at More Than a Century in Oceanside and Reflects on Rich History of ‘Eastside'
The City of Oceanside is known for celebrating its birthday on July 3rd and then the country's birthday on July 4th. While Oceanside was incorporated in 1888, its history dates back years further and was founded by Andrew Jackson Myers, who settled in the San Luis Rey valley in the late 1870s.
San Diego Channel
One killed in El Cajon vehicle crash
EL CAJON (CNS) - One person died Saturday in a vehicle crash at the bottom of the Pine Valley Road off-ramp from eastbound Interstate 8, the California Highway Patrol said. The crash happened at 3:22 p.m. Saturday, according to a CHP incident log. No vehicle description was provided. No further...
San Diego County city named one of the best place to live for families in the U.S. by Fortune
In a new report by Fortune, researchers scoured the nation to find the 25 Best Places to Live for Families, with one city in San Diego County making the winner’s list.
KPBS
Children get in free to museums throughout San Diego County during October
The concept is pretty simple. “Kids Free San Diego is about kids and families having fun at museums and saving money," San Diego Museum Council Executive Director Bob Lehman said. Lehman is charged up. This is the 11th year for the kids free event, but this year there’s a lot...
Fire damages Grant Hill house
An early morning fire destroyed an abandoned house- one with a history of fires.
15-year-old girl missing from Spring Valley home
The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is seeking public assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old girl.
NBC San Diego
All Things Spooky in San Diego County for the Halloween Season
For all the ghoulish and the ghouls, there are Halloween events for everyone in San Diego County. Some are for the less brave with only a few frightening characters, others will have you petrified. Here’s a list of Halloween events that are sure to get you ready for the absolutely bone-chilling holiday.
2 hurt in rollover crash on SR-94
Two cars on the freeway were speeding when one driver lost control of their vehicle, CHP officers said.
Panga washes ashore at North County beach
A panga boat washed ashore in Del Mar, where Customs and Border Protection on Thursday morning found six life jackets on board.
Eater
Massive Mexican Restaurant and Bar Coming to North Park
The sought-after, multi-lot site at the northeastern corner of 30th and University that’s been vacant for years won’t sit empty for too much longer as an enormous new restaurant and bar has just begun construction in the space. Ringing in at 4,600-square-feet and due to be completed in February 2023, this will be Death By Tequila’s third location in San Diego and its most ambitious yet.
kusi.com
Heat wave continues to bear down on San Diegans
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Uncomfortably hot conditions are expected to hit valley and coastal regions in San Diego County today continuing the dangerous. triple-digit heat wave that has descended on the region. The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning through 8 p.m. Wednesday for the San Diego...
San Diego Botanic Garden announces fall inspired Oct. events
SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Botanic Garden is celebrating the fall season with a full calendar of events. From cactus and succulent shows to lectures from horticulture experts, October is filled with an array of activities for all ages. There are classes, workshops and special tours to pique any interest. For San Diegans who […]
