ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oceanside, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
onscene.tv

Robbery Suspects Cry After Pursuit | San Diego

09.29.2022 | 5:53 AM | SAN DIEGO – Officers spotted 2 people in a Jeep Compass that was involved in an armed robbery in the sheriff’s jurisdiction and the Jeep was stolen. The officers attempted a “Hot Stop” at gunpoint, but the female driver took off. The pursuit went from downtown San Diego to Hwy 94 east to the northbound I-15, and then to the I-8 east. Speeds reached over 90 mph at the time. The female finally pulled over east of Greenfield Dr., east of El Cajon. The robbery took place the night of the 28th and was possibly at the Target in Rancho San Diego. Eastbound I-8 traffic was stopped for a short time while the two suspects were taken into custody. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oceanside, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Surf#Pozole#Nbc#Nbc 7#Latino#Chula Vista
San Diego Channel

One killed in El Cajon vehicle crash

EL CAJON (CNS) - One person died Saturday in a vehicle crash at the bottom of the Pine Valley Road off-ramp from eastbound Interstate 8, the California Highway Patrol said. The crash happened at 3:22 p.m. Saturday, according to a CHP incident log. No vehicle description was provided. No further...
EL CAJON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Surfing
NBC San Diego

All Things Spooky in San Diego County for the Halloween Season

For all the ghoulish and the ghouls, there are Halloween events for everyone in San Diego County. Some are for the less brave with only a few frightening characters, others will have you petrified. Here’s a list of Halloween events that are sure to get you ready for the absolutely bone-chilling holiday.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Eater

Massive Mexican Restaurant and Bar Coming to North Park

The sought-after, multi-lot site at the northeastern corner of 30th and University that’s been vacant for years won’t sit empty for too much longer as an enormous new restaurant and bar has just begun construction in the space. Ringing in at 4,600-square-feet and due to be completed in February 2023, this will be Death By Tequila’s third location in San Diego and its most ambitious yet.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Heat wave continues to bear down on San Diegans

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Uncomfortably hot conditions are expected to hit valley and coastal regions in San Diego County today continuing the dangerous. triple-digit heat wave that has descended on the region. The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning through 8 p.m. Wednesday for the San Diego...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

San Diego Botanic Garden announces fall inspired Oct. events

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Botanic Garden is celebrating the fall season with a full calendar of events. From cactus and succulent shows to lectures from horticulture experts, October is filled with an array of activities for all ages. There are classes, workshops and special tours to pique any interest. For San Diegans who […]
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy