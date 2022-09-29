Read full article on original website
Related
Body-cam video appears to show SWAT officers fatally shooting a suspect who pointed his gun at the head of a K-9 police dog
Body-camera footage shows a man being shot dead by police in Tuscon, Arizona, after pointing a gun at the head of a police dog that had felled him.
Robber arrested after leaving behind debit card in stolen vehicle
A pair of thieves who stole a car, crashed into and robbed a man on the Upper East Side last month were arrested after one of the men left their debit car in the stolen vehicle, authorities said.
Comments / 0