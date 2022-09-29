ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

'He's a hero': Parent describes security guard among 6 shot at Oakland school campus

ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FNc0f_0iEitKc400

We're learning more about the moments when six people were shot on an East Oakland school campus.

Wednesday night, letters could be seen marking the bullet holes left inside a school building after gunfire erupted at the King Estates Complex in East Oakland.

SEE ALSO: Shooting at Oakland's King Estates Campus that houses several schools leaves 6 hurt, police say

Parents tell us those bullet holes are located in an area where students enter the campus, one left littered with yellow evidence markers, some labeling spots where shell casings were found.

One of the victims is Jason Arbuckle, a carpenter with the Oakland Unified School District. He tells us a bullet grazed his head and left some fragments behind. He and others were hanging a trophy display case when the shooting broke out.

Parents described what they were told by those inside.

"This student was saying he was going to die and he was telling him he was not going to die!"

Mario Juarez, whose son goes to BayTech, which is a charter school on campus, is describing what a security guard there told him before going to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

"Not only after getting shot did he not hide, but he went to provide aid to a student who had four bullet wounds to his back. Although unarmed, still brave, and had the courage to protect children today and provide aid to another one who was shot and laying down," said Juarez.

That security guard is going to be okay, according to school officials.

The King Estates Complex is made up of four schools. Authorities haven't said where all of the shots were fired, or what went down. Only saying the shooting happened in proximity of Rudsdale Continuation High School, an area roped off with yellow crime scene tape Wednesday evening.

VIDEO: Youth activist furious over East Oakland campus shooting

A spokesperson from Youth ALIVE! spoke with ABC7 following a shooting at a building on Fontaine Street that houses multiple schools in East Oakland.

"We know that we encountered victims inside the school," said Darren Allison who is Oakland's Assistant Police Chief.

In total, six people who are all 18 or older were shot. Juarez says at least two are students but police have yet to confirm that.

Parents we spoke with, upset over the violence, and hopeful that an arrest is made.

"It saddens me what he told me, he said 'Dad I thought they were firecrackers'! It should not be bullets flying through the halls of a school hitting people," said Juarez.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S6MoK_0iEitKc400

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Comments / 12

Sasscrotch!
3d ago

I hope the people who were shot are not paralyzed or suffering from permanent damage, other than the psychological, which is bad enough. The poor parents of all the students in the area, are going to be scared every day now.

Reply
4
Charles Howe
3d ago

The police officers in Uvalde Texas take note of this man's bravery!!

Reply(3)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

Oakland school shooting investigation leads to questions over text messages

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — In the tense aftermath of an Oakland school shooting, questions have arisen over whether victims were discouraged from cooperating with investigators. Six people, including two students, a counselor, a security guard, a carpenter, and a school staff member, were shot by two gunmen who stormed into Rudsdale Newcomer High School and […]
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KRON4 News

Two shot near elementary school in Oakland Friday

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were shot in Oakland’s Laurel District on Friday afternoon, the Oakland Police Department confirmed. The shooting happened on the 3900 block of Masterson Street just after 2:15 p.m. OPD said that officers found one victim with a gunshot wound at the scene. A second victim later arrived at a […]
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

1 person injured in shooting at West Oakland BART parking lot

OAKLAND, Calif. - A shooting at the West Oakland BART station parking lot Friday evening left one person with non-life threatening injuries, officials say. Officials said BART police responded to reports of a shooting. The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment. Oakland Police Department confirm there was a...
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Security Guards#East Oakland#Police#Violent Crime#King Estates Campus#Eastoakland#Abc7 News
KRON4 News

Woman with gunshot wound found dead in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A man has been arrested for the shooting death of a woman in San Jose, according to a tweet from the San Jose Police Department. At 6:13 p.m. on Friday evening, officers were called to the 5000 block of Almaden Expressway due to a report of an unresponsive woman in […]
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Woman found fatally shot in South San Jose; suspect arrested in Fresno

FRESNO – Authorities in Fresno have arrested a man suspected of fatally shooting a woman in South San Jose Friday evening, police said.Around 6:15 p.m. Friday, officers were called to the 5000 block of Almaden Expressway on reports of an unresponsive woman in a vehicle. Police said the woman had at least one gunshot wound.Her identity has not been released. Additional details about the incident were not immediately available.Within hours of the shooting, police were able to identify the suspect and an arrest warrant was issued. Police said Saturday that the suspect was located at a home in Fresno and taken into custody.The suspect, whose name has not been released, will be headed back to San Jose to face charges.The woman was the 28th homicide victim in San Jose in 2022.
SAN JOSE, CA
KCRA.com

What we're learning about the five victims of Stockton serial killings

STOCKTON, Calif. — Five people were killed in a string of recent homicides in Stockton this summer that thepolice chief confirmed on Friday are interconnected. As the Stockton Police Department searches for the person or people responsible for the serial killings, KCRA 3 is learning more about the five lives lost.
STOCKTON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRON4 News

Two shot, another injured in Oakland on International Boulevard

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were shot and another sustained injuries on the 900 block of International Boulevard Friday night, the Oakland Police Department confirmed to KRON4. OPD said all three victims are hospitalized in stable condition. Police were called to the address of the shooting just before 8:30 p.m. Friday. Officers found two […]
OAKLAND, CA
thesfnews.com

Alejandro Garcia Arrested For Chinatown Aggravated Assault

SAN FRANCISCO—A suspect has been arrested by the San Francisco Police Department in connected to an aggravated assault that occurred in Chinatown on September 20. The SFPD reported at approximately 8:50 p.m., a 53-year-old female entered Central Police Station to report she was a victim of an aggravated assault.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Family members of Stockton homicide victims speak out

STOCKTON — A series of homicides in Stockton that took place Jul. 8 and Sep. 27 are connected, authorities say.The announcement made Friday afternoon by Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden confirmed that details of the killings fit the description of a serial killer. "Our investigators have reviewed countless hours of video, canvassed the area," said McFadden. In one image, the person of interest is covered head-to-toe in black. But who is this figure? Police aren't sure."We have no evidence to tell us if it's one person, two, or three. We have no video footage that's captured a crime or a handgun...
STOCKTON, CA
KRON4 News

Suspect arrested for slashing hundreds of car tires in Alameda

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — Hundreds of car tires were slashed in Alameda Friday night. Police say a suspect is in custody, but that does not help the victims left to cover the costly repairs. A rude awakening for Bahta Tesfu and up to 200 other people in Alameda on Saturday. “This is crazy,” Tesfu said. […]
ALAMEDA, CA
ABC7 News Bay Area

ABC7 News Bay Area

San Francisco, CA
67K+
Followers
9K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from the Bay Area.

 https://abc7news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy