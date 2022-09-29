'He's a hero': Parent describes security guard among 6 shot at Oakland school campus

We're learning more about the moments when six people were shot on an East Oakland school campus.

Wednesday night, letters could be seen marking the bullet holes left inside a school building after gunfire erupted at the King Estates Complex in East Oakland.

Parents tell us those bullet holes are located in an area where students enter the campus, one left littered with yellow evidence markers, some labeling spots where shell casings were found.

One of the victims is Jason Arbuckle, a carpenter with the Oakland Unified School District. He tells us a bullet grazed his head and left some fragments behind. He and others were hanging a trophy display case when the shooting broke out.

Parents described what they were told by those inside.

"This student was saying he was going to die and he was telling him he was not going to die!"

Mario Juarez, whose son goes to BayTech, which is a charter school on campus, is describing what a security guard there told him before going to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

"Not only after getting shot did he not hide, but he went to provide aid to a student who had four bullet wounds to his back. Although unarmed, still brave, and had the courage to protect children today and provide aid to another one who was shot and laying down," said Juarez.

That security guard is going to be okay, according to school officials.

The King Estates Complex is made up of four schools. Authorities haven't said where all of the shots were fired, or what went down. Only saying the shooting happened in proximity of Rudsdale Continuation High School, an area roped off with yellow crime scene tape Wednesday evening.

A spokesperson from Youth ALIVE! spoke with ABC7 following a shooting at a building on Fontaine Street that houses multiple schools in East Oakland.

"We know that we encountered victims inside the school," said Darren Allison who is Oakland's Assistant Police Chief.

In total, six people who are all 18 or older were shot. Juarez says at least two are students but police have yet to confirm that.

Parents we spoke with, upset over the violence, and hopeful that an arrest is made.

"It saddens me what he told me, he said 'Dad I thought they were firecrackers'! It should not be bullets flying through the halls of a school hitting people," said Juarez.