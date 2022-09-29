Man injured after crashing car into Shawnee fire station

A man was injured just after midnight after crashing his car into a fire station near 65th and Quivira in Shawnee, Kansas.

According to the Shawnee Fire Department, the driver had a medical emergency and went to the fire station for help.

The car hit the building, damaging the building and door.

The man was injured and taken to the hospital.

Another truck is available for the department to use to respond to calls.

No other injuries were reported.