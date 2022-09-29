Read full article on original website
Ethereum Classic (ETC) Sheds 30% In Last 2 Weeks – More Pain Ahead?
Ethereum Classic (ETC) has been in the clutch of the bears as it has shaved off as much as 30% in the past two weeks. Ethereum Classic price down 30% in the past two weeks. ETC’s downturn opens up opportunities for short-term positions. ETC has dropped below the $33.9...
Basel Study Shows World’s Largest Banks Are Exposed to $9 Billion in Crypto Assets – Bitcoin News
A first-of-its-kind study published by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision details that the world’s largest financial institutions are exposed to roughly €9.4 billion (US$9 billion) in crypto assets. The research paper authored by the Basel Committee’s secretariat Renzo Corrias further explains that out of all the banks’ total risk exposure, cryptocurrency exposure is estimated to be around 0.01% of total exposures.
Cardano (ADA) Is About To Die and Turn into A ‘Zombiechain,’ Ethereum Maxi Says
Cardano (ADA), the 8th ranked crypto asset in terms of market capitalization, remains in the red as it loses 6.3% of its value in the last seven days. Cardano lost more than 6% of its value for the past week. UniSwap surpassed ADA in terms of daily average transactions. Positivity...
How to create a crypto token in a hassle-free manner??
Presently, major counties accept cryptocurrencies and due to the effect, many crypto startups prefer to indulge in crypto-related businesses to gain profit. The crypto platform is a compatible and lucrative zone to reap benefits in a short span. Among multiple business activities, crypto token creation is a beneficial acitivity to...
China, Hong Kong, Thailand, and UAE Trial Cross-Border Transactions With Digital Currencies – Finance Bitcoin News
The monetary authorities of four jurisdictions in Asia have carried out tests with international settlements using state-issued digital currencies. Cross-border payments and foreign exchange transactions totaling over $22 million were made as part of the pilot project with the participation of the Bank for International Settlements. Asian Central Banks Pilot...
What are the benefits of developing crypto exchange from scratch?
A cryptocurrency exchange website is an online platform that allows the user to trade cryptocurrencies. These online platforms work with higher transaction speed and charge lower fees to attract both small and more significant trades. The business person can a develops crypto exchange platform that can generate huge revenue in this crypto exchange business within a short period. Due to these beneficial factors, business people show an interest in developing their own crypto exchange platform. But, before starting the crypto exchange business, you need to be aware of its development methods.
Kenyan Central Bank Raises Key Rate by 75 Basis Points – Emerging Markets Bitcoin News
The monetary policy committee of the Kenyan central bank recently revealed it increased the central bank rate by 75 basis points from 7.5% to 8.25%. Justifying its decision to act, the committee cites growing inflationary pressures and increased global risks, as well as their likely impact on the domestic economy.
A Recent SEC Filing Shows the World’s Largest Asset Manager Blackrock Plans to Launch a Metaverse ETF – Metaverse Bitcoin News
According to a recent filing, Blackrock, the multi-national investment company based in New York City and the world’s largest asset manager, has plans to create a new exchange-traded fund (ETF) based on metaverse companies. The fund — dubbed the Ishares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF — will track metaverse firms with exposure to virtual reality, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), augmented reality, and game-centric finance (gamefi) applications.
Two New 0-Day Flaws in Exchange Server – Krebs on Security
Microsoft Corp. is investigating reports that attackers are exploiting two previously unknown vulnerabilities in Exchange Server, a technology many organizations rely on to send and receive email. Microsoft says it is expediting work on software patches to plug the security holes. In the meantime, it is urging a subset of Exchange customers to enable a setting that could help mitigate ongoing attacks.
Circle Launches Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol, USDC Issuer Acquires Payment Orchestration Firm Elements – Bitcoin News
On Thursday, at the Converge22 event in San Francisco, Circle announced the acquisition of the payment orchestration company Elements. Circle explained that the acquisition includes plans to “quickly scale payment offerings.” Circle says the new service will make it easier for merchants to integrate their existing points of contact with Circle’s crypto solutions.
Intel Foundry’s ‘No. 1’ Customer—U.S. DoD—Targets GAA
/php echo do_shortcode(‘[responsivevoice_button voice=”US English Male” buttontext=”Listen to Post”]’) ?>. The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) is Intel Foundry Services’ (IFS’s) “No. 1” customer, IFS president Randhir Thakur told EE Times, noting that IFS plans to be part of the DoD state-of-the-art heterogeneous integrated packaging (SHIP) program. That program will necessitate deep knowledge of gate-all-around (GAA) technology facilitating high-transistor–density 3D chips.
New DDoS Malware ‘Chaos’ Hits Linux and Windows Devices
Researchers at Black Lotus Labs, security firm Lumen Technologies’ research unit, have identified a novel cross-platform malware. Dubbed Chaos by researchers, this malware has infected numerous Windows and Linux devices, including enterprise servers, FreeBSD boxes, and small office routers. Researchers Discovered ‘Chaos’. Lumen’s researchers have dubbed the malware...
