Computers

techaiapp.com

Using Proxies for Web Scraping: How-to, Types, Best Practices

Any substantial web scraping process requires the use of proxies. There are many benefits to including proxies in your scraping application. What number of proxies will you need for your project? Which proxies you require and how to handle residential proxies will be discussed in this post. How does a...
COMPUTERS
techaiapp.com

Why the iPhone remains so popular

It may seem like the iPhone has been around forever, but in reality, Apple released its first version of this iconic smartphone in 2007. Its minimalistic design and intuitive interface soon captured the imagination of consumers and the iPhone quickly became the first choice among tech-savvy consumers across the globe – a status it still enjoys being one of the most popular cell phones. The iPhone was by no means the first cellphone – but the impact of the iPhone on the market was like nothing ever seen before. Steve Jobs’ vision had become a reality. The iPhone featured a high-resolution screen and suited the needs of multiple types of users due to its general purpose nature and the ability to use apps. For the first time, consumers had access to what would become known as a smartphone. Apple has leveraged the impact of that first model to launch newer and more advanced models on a regular basis – and achieve dominance of the smartphone market.
CELL PHONES
techaiapp.com

How to create a crypto token in a hassle-free manner??

Presently, major counties accept cryptocurrencies and due to the effect, many crypto startups prefer to indulge in crypto-related businesses to gain profit. The crypto platform is a compatible and lucrative zone to reap benefits in a short span. Among multiple business activities, crypto token creation is a beneficial acitivity to...
CURRENCIES
techaiapp.com

GaN, SiC and Smart Monitoring

Here’s a RoundUp of this week’s must read articles – we’ll delve into the latest developments on GaN SiC, smart monitoring technology, and much more!. Also, check News Archives – Power Electronics News and Technical Articles Archives – Power Electronics News for the complete list of news and articles from our website.
ELECTRONICS
techaiapp.com

Cryptocurrency exchange clone script- Astonishing way to start your crypto exchange

In recent days, Crypto exchange is the most profitable business idea in the blockchain sector as it is the only place to trade crypto assets. Here, crypto exchanges work as the middleman for both buyers and sellers when they trade cryptos. Users are the mainstream of revenue. With these users, crypto exchanges are making profits in billions.
SOFTWARE
techaiapp.com

Heath Zenith S SL-5407-BZ 180-Degree Replacement Sensor, Selectable Timer, Adjustable Detection Sensitiity Upto 70Feet…

Heath Zenith SL-5407-BZ 180-Degree Replacement Motion Sensor, Selectable Timer, Adjustable Motion Detection Sensitiity Upto 70Feet Range, LED Indicates Motion Sensed (Day or Night), 500W, Bronze. From the Manufacturer. The SL-5407-BZ replacement motion sensor detects motion in a 180-Degree arc up to 70-Feet. Detection Range: Adjustable up to 70 ft. (21m),...
ELECTRONICS
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
techaiapp.com

How to spot a potential cheat

A few years ago, the chess website Chess.com temporarily banned U.S. grandmaster Hans Niemann for playing chess moves online that the site suspected had been suggested to him by a computer program. It had reportedly previously banned his mentor Maxim Dlugy. And at the Sinquefield Cup earlier this month, world...
GOOGLE
techaiapp.com

Two New 0-Day Flaws in Exchange Server – Krebs on Security

Microsoft Corp. is investigating reports that attackers are exploiting two previously unknown vulnerabilities in Exchange Server, a technology many organizations rely on to send and receive email. Microsoft says it is expediting work on software patches to plug the security holes. In the meantime, it is urging a subset of Exchange customers to enable a setting that could help mitigate ongoing attacks.
SOFTWARE
techaiapp.com

Low-code could replace “traditional” coding within months

The rise of low-code could soon see it topple more “traditional” forms of operations, new research has claimed. Mendix’s 2022 State of Low-Code found a rise in low-code adoption from 77% in 2021 to 94% this year, with four in 10 businesses now using low-code for mission-critical solutions in their business operations.
RETAIL
techaiapp.com

Niantic’s “Real-World Metaverse” Comes To WebAR Via 8th Wall

The “real-world metaverse” is a term promoted by Niantic to describe the emergence of geographically anchored XR experiences. Niantic has long been behind the movement which has welled into their gradual development and rollout of the Lightship VPS. There’s another growing movement in AR – WebAR, for maximum accessibility and ease of use.
TECHNOLOGY
techaiapp.com

Wiggling toward bio-inspired machine intelligence | MIT News

Juncal Arbelaiz Mugica is a native of Spain, where octopus is a common menu item. However, Arbelaiz appreciates octopus and similar creatures in a different way, with her research into soft-robotics theory. More than half of an octopus’ nerves are distributed through its eight arms, each of which has some...
ENGINEERING
techaiapp.com

New infosec products of the week: September 30, 2022

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Illumio, Malwarebytes, Netography, TransUnion, and Truecaller. TransUnion TruValidate Device Risk with Behavioral Analytics improves fraud detection for businesses. To help limit the more than $100 billion of global sales revenue lost to false positives...
ELECTRONICS
techaiapp.com

Microsoft Discontinues Swiftkey Keyboard Support on iOS Devices: Report

Microsoft has announced that it will be discontinuing iOS support for its predictive QWERTY Keyboard application software, Swiftkey. The keyboard application will reportedly be delisted from the Apple App Store on October 5. However, iOS users who have already installed the Swiftkey application on their iPhone, or iPad will be able to continue using the application until it is manually uninstalled or when the user migrates to another iOS device.
SOFTWARE
techaiapp.com

First Hand analysis: a good open source demo for hand-based interactions

I finally managed (with some delay) to find the time to try First Hand, Meta’s opensource demo of the Interaction SDK , which shows how to properly develop hand-tracked applications. I’ve tested it for you, and I want to tell you my opinions about it, both as a user and as a developer.
SOFTWARE
techaiapp.com

New DDoS Malware ‘Chaos’ Hits Linux and Windows Devices

Researchers at Black Lotus Labs, security firm Lumen Technologies’ research unit, have identified a novel cross-platform malware. Dubbed Chaos by researchers, this malware has infected numerous Windows and Linux devices, including enterprise servers, FreeBSD boxes, and small office routers. Researchers Discovered ‘Chaos’. Lumen’s researchers have dubbed the malware...
SOFTWARE
techaiapp.com

Intel Foundry’s ‘No. 1’ Customer—U.S. DoD—Targets GAA

/php echo do_shortcode(‘[responsivevoice_button voice=”US English Male” buttontext=”Listen to Post”]’) ?>. The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) is Intel Foundry Services’ (IFS’s) “No. 1” customer, IFS president Randhir Thakur told EE Times, noting that IFS plans to be part of the DoD state-of-the-art heterogeneous integrated packaging (SHIP) program. That program will necessitate deep knowledge of gate-all-around (GAA) technology facilitating high-transistor–density 3D chips.
BUSINESS

