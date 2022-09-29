ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

KREM

Former Seattle 'body broker' convicted for dumping bodies in Arizona

SEATTLE — A jury has convicted a former Seattle “body broker” of dumping the remains of at least nine Washington state people in the Arizona desert. Yavapai County jurors convicted Walter H. Mitchell of 29 counts of abandonment or concealment of a dead body after a jury trial in Prescott, Arizona this week.
SEATTLE, WA
The Associated Press

5 more bodies recovered from Puget Sound floatplane crash

SEATTLE (AP) — The bodies of six of the 10 victims in a floatplane crash in Washington state’s Puget Sound have been recovered and five have been identified, officials said Friday. Island County Emergency Management deputy director Eric Brooks confirmed Friday that four additional victims had been identified, The Seattle Times reported. Gabby Hanna of Seattle, whose body was found shortly after the Labor Day weekend crash near Whidbey Island, was previously identified. Officials were still working to identify the sixth victim. Brooks didn’t give the names of the identified victims and said the coroner would be meeting with victims’ families. Officials have also been investigating whether human remains that washed ashore at Dungeness Spit near Sequim, Washington, nearly two weeks after the crash is the seventh victim. The autopsy was delayed because the human remains had to be transferred out of Clallam County to a forensic pathologist in Thurston County, according to Clallam County Deputy Coroner Nathan Millett.
SEATTLE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Body found in river near Cable Bridge identified

KENNEWICK, Wash.- The body found in the Columbia River on September, 27, has been identified. According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office, the remains are those of 34 year old Brandy E. Ebanez. Her last known address was in Kennewick. The Benton County Sheriff's Office and the Benton County Coroner...
KENNEWICK, WA
KREM2

WSDOT begins putting up fence at Spokane homeless camp near I-90

SPOKANE, Wash. — Workers started Friday morning, putting up a fence around a Spokane homeless camp near I-90 and Freya. Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said it would take about 24 hours to get the fence fully constructed around the camp. "Fencing is an important first step to...
SPOKANE, WA
105.5 The Fan

Two Idaho Towns Make America’s Most Beautiful Small Towns List

Only 55 cities in the entire United States were picked to be on this list, which means these two Idaho towns are in an elite club!. Over the past few months, we’ve done a little traveling. First to Seattle. Then to Portland. After each trip, we came home incredibly grateful to live in Idaho. Why? Well, because compared to these two places Idaho’s “big city” is absolutely beautiful. Downtown Boise is clean. It’s vibrant. There are no boarded-up windows or graffiti. It’s great.
IDAHO STATE
KREM

Aircraft to drop experimental marshmallow-flavored rabies vaccines for raccoons in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Flight crews will soon take to the skies above rural Tennessee and other states in an effort to prevent the spread of rabies in wild raccoons. The Tennessee Department of Health and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services announced there will be another round of raccoon rabies vaccine airdrops in October targeting areas along Tennessee's state lines with Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia.
TENNESSEE STATE
107.9 LITE FM

According to Google Earth, Idaho is Home to the Weird

With Halloween approaching, it’s never too early to get in the eerie spirit and freak ourselves out a little bit. The perfect tool to get your weird on is none other than Google Earth. That’s right – the satellite images provided to us by the world’s most popular search engine is home to the creepiest (and funniest) images from an aerial perspective.
IDAHO STATE
NEWStalk 870

Tri-Cities Sonic Locations Closing Forever? Now We Know Why

The Kitsap Sun (paywall) and other outlets report the headquarters of Sonic Industries LLC filed a lawsuit against the franchise owner of Sonic Drive-In's in Washington and Oregon. Two of those affected by the lawsuit are the newly closed locations in Kennewick and Pasco. What is in the lawsuit and what does it mean for the Tri-Cities?
KENNEWICK, WA
Chronicle

Public Hearing on Heat Pump Mandate in Washington Draws Split Testimony

OLYMPIA — Heat pumps could soon be mandated in all new residential construction, if a code change proposed by the Washington State Building Code Council goes into effect. More than 50 people testified on Thursday at a council meeting about the proposed changes to the Washington State Energy Code. Dozens more submitted written testimony both in support and opposing the measure.
WASHINGTON STATE
nbcrightnow.com

Coroner examines body found in Columbia River near Cable Bridge

KENNEWICK, Wash. - Law enforcement recovered an adult body in the Columbia River near the Cable Bridge around 1 p.m. on September 27, 2022. The Benton County Coroner's Office and Sheriff's Office have confirmed the body was a woman who has not been identified. BCSO reported a fisherman initially reported...
PASCO, WA
Big Country News

Pair of Wolves Killed in Northeast Washington Following Repeated Attacks on Cattle

COLVILLE - Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife officials say that 2 wolves have been killed in northeast Washington after repeated attacks on cattle. On Sept. 21, 2022, WDFW Director Kelly Susewind authorized lethal removal for up to two wolves total from the Leadpoint pack territory. The authorization was in response to repeated depredations of cattle on private grazing lands in Stevens County and is consistent the state's Wolf Conservation and Management Plan and the lethal removal provisions of the department's wolf-livestock interaction protocol.
STEVENS COUNTY, WA

