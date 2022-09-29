Read full article on original website
Former Seattle 'body broker' convicted for dumping bodies in Arizona
SEATTLE — A jury has convicted a former Seattle “body broker” of dumping the remains of at least nine Washington state people in the Arizona desert. Yavapai County jurors convicted Walter H. Mitchell of 29 counts of abandonment or concealment of a dead body after a jury trial in Prescott, Arizona this week.
WSDOT begins putting up fences around Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) has begun putting fences around the perimeter of Camp Hope. This comes after WSDOT, Jewels Helping Hands, and people at Camp Hope helped clean up excess trash and rearranged RVs around the border of the camp. WSDOT expects the...
Would Washingtonians Survive a Natural Disaster Today? What to Know.
Should a natural disaster strike in Washington or Oregon, would you survive?. Are you prepared for such an event? Whether it's a storm, earthquake, volcano eruption, drought, or landslide, are you confident that you and your loved ones would get through the event?. What should be in your emergency preparation...
The 7 Worst Natural Disasters in the History of Washington State
How Many Natural Disasters Have Occurred In Washington State?. Washington State is no stranger to natural disasters. From devastating floods to destructive wildfires, the state has seen it all. Here Are The Top 7 Natural Disasters In The State Of Washington History. As Hurricane Ian bears downs on Florida, we'll...
3 lives saved. These ordinary Tri-Cities workers jumped in to help during emergencies
“No one wakes up in the morning thinking, ‘Today’s the day I will save a life.’”
5 more bodies recovered from Puget Sound floatplane crash
SEATTLE (AP) — The bodies of six of the 10 victims in a floatplane crash in Washington state’s Puget Sound have been recovered and five have been identified, officials said Friday. Island County Emergency Management deputy director Eric Brooks confirmed Friday that four additional victims had been identified, The Seattle Times reported. Gabby Hanna of Seattle, whose body was found shortly after the Labor Day weekend crash near Whidbey Island, was previously identified. Officials were still working to identify the sixth victim. Brooks didn’t give the names of the identified victims and said the coroner would be meeting with victims’ families. Officials have also been investigating whether human remains that washed ashore at Dungeness Spit near Sequim, Washington, nearly two weeks after the crash is the seventh victim. The autopsy was delayed because the human remains had to be transferred out of Clallam County to a forensic pathologist in Thurston County, according to Clallam County Deputy Coroner Nathan Millett.
Body found in river near Cable Bridge identified
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The body found in the Columbia River on September, 27, has been identified. According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office, the remains are those of 34 year old Brandy E. Ebanez. Her last known address was in Kennewick. The Benton County Sheriff's Office and the Benton County Coroner...
WSDOT begins putting up fence at Spokane homeless camp near I-90
SPOKANE, Wash. — Workers started Friday morning, putting up a fence around a Spokane homeless camp near I-90 and Freya. Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said it would take about 24 hours to get the fence fully constructed around the camp. "Fencing is an important first step to...
Firefighters able to contain fire in logging slash west of Leavenworth
Fire crews were able to limit the growth of a new fire overnight on the south side of U.S. Highway 2 west of Coles Corner. The fire was first reported burning in logging slash about 7:15 p.m. Wednesday near Coulter Creek Road. Lake Wenatchee Fire and Rescue initially responded then...
Yes, water was ‘sucked out’ of Tampa Bay by Hurricane Ian in phenomenon called ‘reverse storm surge’
Ian has since been downgraded to a tropical storm after making landfall in Florida as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane on Wednesday, Sept. 28. The hurricane was one of the strongest to ever hit the United States, leading to widespread flooding and knocking out power to millions of Florida homes and businesses.
Finley burglar entered unlocked home while residents weren’t home
FINLEY, Wash. — Even if you think your neighborhood is safe enough to leave your door unlocked while no one is home, it’s still a good idea to lock it anyway. That was the experience of a Finley homeowner who returned to the house and found that a burglary was committed while they were away.
Two Idaho Towns Make America’s Most Beautiful Small Towns List
Only 55 cities in the entire United States were picked to be on this list, which means these two Idaho towns are in an elite club!. Over the past few months, we’ve done a little traveling. First to Seattle. Then to Portland. After each trip, we came home incredibly grateful to live in Idaho. Why? Well, because compared to these two places Idaho’s “big city” is absolutely beautiful. Downtown Boise is clean. It’s vibrant. There are no boarded-up windows or graffiti. It’s great.
Aircraft to drop experimental marshmallow-flavored rabies vaccines for raccoons in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Flight crews will soon take to the skies above rural Tennessee and other states in an effort to prevent the spread of rabies in wild raccoons. The Tennessee Department of Health and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services announced there will be another round of raccoon rabies vaccine airdrops in October targeting areas along Tennessee's state lines with Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia.
Tri-City Herald death notices Sept. 28, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
‘Its fed my family’: USPS looking to recruit thousands ahead of peak season
USPS is looking to hire 2,000 people across Washington state, like many industries currently facing staffing shortages due to the pandemic.
According to Google Earth, Idaho is Home to the Weird
With Halloween approaching, it’s never too early to get in the eerie spirit and freak ourselves out a little bit. The perfect tool to get your weird on is none other than Google Earth. That’s right – the satellite images provided to us by the world’s most popular search engine is home to the creepiest (and funniest) images from an aerial perspective.
Tri-Cities Sonic Locations Closing Forever? Now We Know Why
The Kitsap Sun (paywall) and other outlets report the headquarters of Sonic Industries LLC filed a lawsuit against the franchise owner of Sonic Drive-In's in Washington and Oregon. Two of those affected by the lawsuit are the newly closed locations in Kennewick and Pasco. What is in the lawsuit and what does it mean for the Tri-Cities?
Public Hearing on Heat Pump Mandate in Washington Draws Split Testimony
OLYMPIA — Heat pumps could soon be mandated in all new residential construction, if a code change proposed by the Washington State Building Code Council goes into effect. More than 50 people testified on Thursday at a council meeting about the proposed changes to the Washington State Energy Code. Dozens more submitted written testimony both in support and opposing the measure.
Coroner examines body found in Columbia River near Cable Bridge
KENNEWICK, Wash. - Law enforcement recovered an adult body in the Columbia River near the Cable Bridge around 1 p.m. on September 27, 2022. The Benton County Coroner's Office and Sheriff's Office have confirmed the body was a woman who has not been identified. BCSO reported a fisherman initially reported...
Pair of Wolves Killed in Northeast Washington Following Repeated Attacks on Cattle
COLVILLE - Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife officials say that 2 wolves have been killed in northeast Washington after repeated attacks on cattle. On Sept. 21, 2022, WDFW Director Kelly Susewind authorized lethal removal for up to two wolves total from the Leadpoint pack territory. The authorization was in response to repeated depredations of cattle on private grazing lands in Stevens County and is consistent the state's Wolf Conservation and Management Plan and the lethal removal provisions of the department's wolf-livestock interaction protocol.
