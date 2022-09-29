Kwasi Kwarteng doubles down on mini-budget, saying ‘we’re sticking to growth plan’ – UK politics live

3.25pm BST

Union leaders say they fear 'new era of austerity'

Ministers “need to be honest with the public” that services will stop or be scaled back, the head of the union representing senior civil servants has said, amid fears a “new era of austerity” is about to be unleashed.



Concern was expressed by trade unions representing public sector workers today in response to reports that departments are being asked to draw up plans for cuts as a result of the crisis sparked by the mini-budget.



Civil service departments were already delivering an average of 5% efficiency savings agreed as part of a review last year, yet it now appeared the government was asking for those plans to be ripped up “in a state of panic”, said Dave Penman , the general secretary of the FDA union, which represents senior civil servants. He went on:

If the government refuses to compensate public services for soaring inflation, or even cut their budgets back further, they need to be honest with the public. Services are going to stop or be scaled back and the government needs to be accountable for those decisions.

Calling for a general election, Unison’s general secretary, Christina McAnea , said:

Ministers must listen to the world’s economic experts urging them to junk this disastrous financial experiment. Suggestions that benefits won’t rise with soaring inflation and beleaguered public services are to be squeezed is a terrifying prospect. The government seems to have no idea of the damage its foolhardy approach is wreaking.

Geoff Barton , general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said the ASCL was extremely concerned about the “bleak prospects” for the UK economy after the mini-budget. “There are many implications but one of the most worrying is that this will lead to a new era of austerity for public services, including education,” he said.

3.17pm BST

Mini-budget will have 'almost negligible' impact on growth, creating extra tax revenue of just £6bn, says thinktank

The note for Tory MPs about the mini-budget obtained by Adam Payne (see 2.10pm) says it will “put the UK on a path to higher growth”. It even quotes figures from the growth plan document suggesting the measures could increase tax revenues by £47bn a year after five years (although it does not quote the small print in the document saying the £47bn figure is “purely illustrative” and does “not provide an assessment of what effect the policy package will have”.)

But today the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change has published a report saying that the impact of the measures in the mini-budget on growth will be “almost negligible”. It is based on an analysis of the proposal carried out by the thinktank in conjunction with Oxford Economics, economic forecasting specialists. The report says:

While support for household and business energy bills makes a material difference to economic growth in the short term, we find that the growth plan tax cuts have an almost negligible impact on the size of the economy by the end of the forecast period, with output only around 0.4 per cent higher by 2027–28 than it would have been without the tax cuts. The growth plan’s tax measures therefore look set to fall well short of the chancellor’s stated aim of boosting GDP growth back to 2.5 per cent from the OBR’s previous assessment of trend growth settling at around 1.7 per cent per year.

The report also says that the extra tax revenue generated by this extra growth will be just £6bn – a fraction the amount being spent by the government on the tax cuts. It says:

With the economy ending the forecast period 0.4 per cent bigger than it would be without the growth plan, additional tax revenue from this higher economic output pushes in the other direction. However, we estimate that this revenue boost is likely to be only around £6 billion by 2027–28 – a small fraction of the fiscal cost of the measures themselves.

2.52pm BST

Kwarteng rejects calls for mini-budget to be shelved, saying 'we're sticking to growth plan'

Kwasi Kwarteng , the chancellor, has rejected calls from the opposition for the mini-budget to be shelved. Speaking on a visit in Darlington, asked if he had message for the financial markets, he replied:

Absolutely. We are sticking to the growth plan and we are going to help people with energy bills. That’s my two top priorities.

The growth plan was the Treasury title for the mini-budget.

Kwasi Kwarteng arriving at Darlington station. Photograph: Owen Humphreys/PA

2.20pm BST

Unite and Unison accept improved pay deal for council workers in Scotland

Scotland’s public sector unions have accepted an increased pay offer brokered by Nicola Sturgeon, the first minister, which led them to suspend strikes in schools and refuse collections next week.

In an escalating protest against a 3.5% national pay offer that saw mountains of refuse in Edinburgh last month , Unison, Unite and the GMB were due to strike for three days in schools in 11 council areas, with refuse workers following suit. That action was suspended after the offer was tabled earlier this month.

Unite and Unison said today its members have accepted a deal equivalent to a 10% pay increase for the lowest paid. The GMB had already backed it. Those under £20,500 will get a flat rate rise of £2,000; those earning up to £39,000 a rise of £1,925, with a 5% increase for those earning up to £60,000, with a maximum of £3,000 for those over £60,000.

Other public services under Scottish government control, including the nationalised rail operator ScotRail, midwives, schools and universities, still face industrial action as unions battle against low pay offers from employers, putting Sturgeon under even greater pressure over public spending.

The EIS, Scotland’s largest teachers’ union, has recommended strike action in schools over a 5% pay offer. It announced today it has started balloting for strike action by its university members, urging them to reject a 3% offer. Unite began balloting members at 11 universities on Tuesday.

Non-teaching staff at Dundee university have been striking over pension cuts for up to four weeks. RMT members in ScotRail will strike on 1, 8 and 10 October – the last day of this year’s Scottish National party annual conference in Aberdeen. The Royal College of Midwives opened a ballot on industrial action on Thursday.

2.13pm BST

41% of mortgage products taken off market since mini-budget, latest figures show

And here is more from Julia Kollewe on the business blog on mortgage products being taken off the market since Friday. She says:

Forty-one per cent of mortgage products have been taken off the market since Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget last Friday, which sparked panic in financial markets, and expectations of a jump in the Bank of England’s base rate to 6% by next summer. A further 321 products were withdrawn overnight, on top of the record 935 pulled the day before, according to Moneyfacts. Between Friday and today a total of 1,621 residential mortgage products have been withdrawn leaving 2,340 on sale today. According to Defaqto, more than 20 providers have withdrawn their entire fixed rate mortgage range. Katie Brain of Defaqto says: “ What products are left are changing at a rapid pace, lenders seem to be really unsure of what to offer and what price with so many changes in the money markets at the moment.”

There is more on the business live blog here.

2.10pm BST

Adam Payne from Politics Home has obtained a copy of the briefing note prepared by CCHQ for Tory MPs with lines to take that defend the government’s handling of the economy.

Like the comments made by Liz Truss in her morning interviews (see 9.26am) , the notes do not address the point that it was the nature of the mini-budget on Friday that triggered the current shock to borrowing. As Julia Kollewe reports on her business live blog , 41% of mortgage products now have been taken off the market since the mini-budget was delivered.

The CCHQ document also has nothing to say that might help Tory MPs asked to explain why it was justified introducing tax cuts that predominantly benefit the richest 5%.

1.57pm BST

Union leaders demand 'cast-iron assurance' from Truss that she rule out real-terms cuts to public services

Union leaders are demanding a “cast-iron assurance” from Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng, the chancellor, that there will be no real-terms cuts to public services.

They have asked for a meeting with Truss and Kwarteng in an open letter, prompted by reports saying cabinet ministers are being told that they must manage within existing budgets , even though inflation means they may be going down in real terms. As Chris Philp , chief secretary to the Treasury, confirmed this morning (see 8am) , ministers are also being asked to make “efficiency savings”.

In the letter, Frances O’Grady , general secretary of the TUC, and the leaders of 18 individuals unions say:

Strong public services are vital to this nation’s health and the economy. But since 2010 our hospitals, schools, councils, care homes, prisons and other essential services have been forced to absorb savage spending cuts. And every month the bills they face are rising, leaving much less for actual services … Prime Minister – you promised in your leadership election campaign that there would be no reduction in public spending. But according to reports, another wave of crippling austerity could be on its way in November in order to fund tax cuts for the super-rich. This would be an act of national vandalism and a huge betrayal of the British people. We therefore seek an urgent meeting with you and the chancellor, and a cast-iron assurance that you will not make further real-terms cuts to public services – now or in the future. Frontline services are already at breaking point. They must not be sacrificed to make the top 1% even richer. Unions will not sit by and allow the government to impoverish public services and the amazing staff who deliver them. We won’t allow the social fabric of this country to be destroyed.

Apart from O’Grady, the other signatories are: Christina McAnea (Unison), Sharon Graham (Unite), Gary Smith (GMB), Kevin Courtney and Mary Bousted (NEU), Patrick Roach (NASUWT), Paul Whiteman (NAHT), Gill Walton (RCM), Matt Wrack (FBU), Mark Serwotka (PCS), Mike Clancy (Prospect), Dave Penman (FDA), Steve Gillan (POA), Iain Lawrence (NAPO), Roy Rickhuss (Community), Karen Middleton (CSP), Mark Sargeant (RCP), Annette Mansell-Green (BDA) and Paul Donaldson (HCSA).

Frances O’Grady. Photograph: Peter Nicholls/Reuters

1.22pm BST

SNP says 'reckless, clueless' Truss failed to provide reassurance with 'car crash interviews'

The SNP also says Liz Truss’s morning interviews have made the case for a recall of parliament even stronger. In a statement Ian Blackford , the SNP leader at Westminster, said:

Liz Truss has shown she is reckless, clueless and completely out of touch with people in Scotland - who are increasingly worried about the impact of the disastrous Tory budget on their mortgages, pensions, and household budgets. Parliament must be recalled immediately and an emergency statement must be brought forward to reverse the damage of the Tory budget and prevent a catastrophic economic crash.



If this tin-eared prime minister refuses to act - then she should step aside and let someone else do the right thing before millions of people suffer.



No one will feel reassured after the prime minister’s car crash radio interviews this morning - and the longer she refuses to act the more damage she will do.

Ian Blackford. Photograph: James Manning/PA

1.14pm BST

Labour urges Tory MPs to join calls for recall of parliament, saying Truss's interviews 'made disastrous situation worse'

Labour has claimed that Liz Truss “made this disastrous situation even worse” with her BBC local radio interview round this morning.

In a statement Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor, also urged Tory MPs to join Labour and other opposition parties in calling for parliament to be recalled. She said:

The prime minister’s interviews this morning have made this disastrous situation even worse. Her failure to answer questions about what will happen with people’s pensions and mortgages will leave families across the country facing huge worry. It is disgraceful that the family finances of people across the country are being put on the line simply so the government can give huge unfunded tax cuts to the richest companies and those earning hundreds of thousands of pounds a year. This is a serious situation made in Downing Street and is the direct result of the Conservative government’s reckless actions. If the prime minister continues to prioritise saving her face over saving people’s homes, Tory MPs must join Labour in calling for parliament to be recalled so this kamikaze budget can be reversed. Failure to do so will make them complicit in this reckless bout of economic self-harm.

Rachel Reeves. Photograph: Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

12.54pm BST

Here is a clip from Liz Truss’s interview with Radio Norfolk earlier.

12.24pm BST

Lib Dem leader Ed Davey renews call for parliament to be recalled

Ed Davey , the Lib Dem leader, has renewed his call for the Conservative party conference to be cancelled so that parliament can be recalled. He said:

There is no way the Conservative party can hold their conference whilst the British economy nosedives. The arrogance of Liz Truss and Conservative ministers is frankly an insult to millions who now face higher bills as a direct result of last week’s budget. From this weekend they will abandon their posts in Downing Street, leaving a mess behind them and heading for the cocktail parties and mutual back-patting of the classic conference season. In one fell swoop, Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng crashed the economy, trashed the pound and paved the way for record interest rate rises. Innocent mortgage borrowers will be left to pick up the bill of this gross incompetence. It is time parliament is recalled and new measures passed to save families and pensioners unable to cope with this mortgage crisis. This botched budget cannot survive any longer.

12.10pm BST

Ken Clarke urges government to make statement soon to reassure markets

Ken Clarke , the former Conservative chancellor, has told Times Radio that the government needs to make a statement soon to calm the markets in the light of the crisis generated by the mini-budget. He said:

Ideally, that statement should come in the next two or three days. But we don’t want [to rush] into something else more stupid. Basically, we can’t have both the government and the Bank [of England] saying that they’re not able to do anything more till November, that would be very, very worrying. If the pound sinks any further, then they will have to perhaps retract some of the measures.

This morning Chris Philp , the chief secretary to the Treasury, seemed to rule out the publication of the medium-term fiscal plan being brought forward to provide early reassurance. (See 11.36am.)

Clarke , who has been caustic in his criticism of the mini-budget in recent days , also said no other Conservative government in his lifetime would have made a mistake like this. He said:

I still hope in two years’ time, they might look like a normal, competent, Conservative government because no Conservative government in my lifetime would ever have made a mistake of this kind. Fiscal discipline or good housekeeping, as Margaret [Thatcher] always used to say, was one of the very strong cards that the government had because it was regarded as good at running the economy by the public.

11.47am BST

Scotland's deputy first minister says Truss's stance on mini-budget unsustainable

John Swinney , Scotland’s deputy first minister and a former finance secretary, told MSPs this morning that he thought the UK’s defence of the mini-budget was unsustainable. Giving evidence to the Covid-19 committee at Holyrood, he said:

If the UK financial system is going to collapse, they will have to change it. It is a mess this morning, an absolute mess, a total mess. I’ve never seen anything like it in my life. So how that will prevail I have no idea. Why is that happening? It’s because the markets don’t believe the UK any longer believes in fiscal sustainability. If the UK government wants to prove to the markets that the UK government still believes in fiscal sustainability, and it wants to protect that tax position it set out last Friday, it’s only got one place to go - reducing spending.

Swinney also said he did not see the mini-budget as Conservative. He told another committee of MSPs:

I actually wouldn’t accuse [the plans] of being Conservative, there’s certain protections of core values that are associated with Conservatism and I don’t recognise that in the financial statement from last Friday.

John Swinney. Photograph: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

11.36am BST

Treasury minister seems to rule out bringing forward publication of medium-term fiscal plan

Kwasi Kwarteng, the chancellor, is under pressure to bring forward the publication of his medium-term fiscal plan. This week he said the plan, which will explain how the government intends to meet its fiscal rules, and bring debt down in the medium term, and which will coincide with the publication of an economic forecast from the Office for Budget Responsibility, would be set out on 23 November. Some Tories say that is too long to wait for an announcement that could settle the market.

But in his interview with the Today programme this morning Chris Philp , the chief secretary to the Treasury, appeared to rule out the date changing. Asked if there were any circumstances in which it might be brought forward, he replied: “The statement is fixed for 23rd.”

11.08am BST

Labour has restated its call for the government to reconsider its mini-budget. Pat McFadden , the shadow chief secretary to the Treasury, told BBC News:

This was a reckless act of choice which has wreaked havoc in financial markets. We had the extraordinary intervention by the Bank of England to stop major pension funds going off a cliff. It is really important now that we try to get some stability back into those markets and in the longer term restore the economic credibility of the country.

10.48am BST

This is from Sky’s Scott Beasley , underline why Liz Truss’s refusal to accept that the mini-budget was linked to turmoil in the mortgage market was misguided.

10.44am BST

Truss criticised for wrongly saying no household will pay more than £2,500 under energy price guarantee

In her interview round this morning Liz Truss sometimes gave the impression that her energy price guarantee will mean that no household will face a fuel bill of more than £2,500 a year.

That is not correct. Under the plan, unit prices are capped at a rate that means that the average household will pay no more than £2,500. But if you use more gas and electricity than average homes do, you will pay more. By the laws of maths, half of people will pay more than the average. [See footnote for update]

Some of the reporting on this probably has not been as clear as it should have been because headlines resist subtlety and making the point that average bills are notionally capped at £2,500 a year probably means more to people than explaining that unit prices are actually capped at 34.0p/kWh for electricity and 10.3p/kWh for gas.

In her interviews, when talking about the £2,500 figures, Truss mostly said it applied to a “typical” bill. (Typical is not the same as average, but never mind.)

But sometimes she said all bills would be capped at £2,500. She told Radio Leeds that people in West Yorkshire would not face energy bills of £6,000. She went on: “Through the energy price guarantee, the maximum will be £2,500.” And she told Radio Lancashire: “This is why we’ve taken action to make sure people’s bills are no more than £2,500.”

The fact checking organisation Full Fact has criticised Truss for misleading voters. Will Moy, the organisation’s chief executive, said:

We wrote to the prime minister about getting this wrong only yesterday. The government’s energy plans will affect every household in Britain this winter. And yet Liz Truss has repeatedly misled listeners this morning. She must now publicly correct her mistake to make sure people are not misled about their energy prices and hit with unexpected and unaffordable energy bills this winter.

UPDATE: Thank you to all the readers who queried the statement: “By the laws of maths, half of people will pay more than the average.” You are right to say that that is not accurate if you take average to mean mean (the total of all payments, divided by the number of people who pay). It is only technically accurate if you take average to mean median (the payment exactly at mid point between the highest and the lowest). I’m afraid I was using the word in a general sense, to try to make a point with some force and clarity.

9.56am BST

Truss's interview round - verdict from Twitter commentariat

And this is what journalists and commentators are saying on Twitter about Liz Truss ’s morning interview round. The verdict is harsh.

From the Observer’s Toby Helm

From the Mail on Sunday’s Dan Hodges

From my colleague Pippa Crerar

From Politics Home’s Alan White

From the Telegraph’s Jack Maidment

From ITV’s Paul Brand

From the Observer’s Sonia Sodha

From the Times’ Steven Swinford

From the i’s Paul Waugh

From my colleague John Crace

From City AM’s Jack Mendel

From Byline Times’ Adam Bienkov

From the New Statesman’s Adrian Bradley

9.33am BST

This is from Bloomberg’s Kitty Donaldson . (In simple terms, yields going up is bad.)

My colleague Julia Kollewe has more on the business live blog. She says Truss and Chris Philp, the chief secretary to the Treasury, who was also giving interviews this morning, appear to have done little to reassure markets.

9.26am BST

Liz Truss's local radio interview round - snap verdict

Liz Truss is in denial. That is the primary takeaway from this morning’s BBC local radio interview round. She was asked repeatedly about the economic turmoil unleashed by the mini-budget last Friday, which has pushed up government borrowing costs, and which is set to push up mortgage rates more sharply than was expected because it included unfunded tax cuts and traders do not believe the government’s claim that they will eventually pay for themselves through higher growth. But instead she would not address this point at all, and instead she insisted on regurgitating a series of red herring talking points.

She claimed that the “vast majority” of what was announced on Friday related to the energy bills package. This is true in the sense that, for the first time on Friday, Kwasi Kwarteng, the chancellor, put a price tag on the energy bills measures already announced and that, at £60bn for six months, this cost more than the tax cuts. But these measures had already been announced, and the price was no surprise. It was not that that spooked the markets. It was the unfunded tax cuts, the spurious claims about the impact they might have on growth (not backed by an OBR analysis), and the hint on Sunday from Kwarteng that the government would go further.

Truss claimed that this was a global crisis, caused by Vladimir Putin. In terms of energy prices, she is absolutely right. But the energy bills package did not cause the current turmoil. And it was not Putin’s decision to abolish the 45% highest rate of tax in the UK, to ban the OBR from producing a new economic forecast, or accelerate a programme of unfunded tax cuts.

And, when asked about interest rates, Truss tried to imply that was nothing to do with her, because they are set by the independent Bank of England. They are. But the Bank responds to decisions taken by the government. Her answers on this were not quite dishonest, but they were certainly disingenuous.

Truss is not daft and she must know that the ‘lines to take’ she is relying upon do not address the questions she needs to answer. The BBC radio presenters who were interviewing her could tell she was flannelling, and Tory MPs who were listening will have thought the same. It is hard to see her getting through Conservative party conference without better answers than these.

9.03am BST

Q: What are you doing to help people who need real help?

Truss says the energy bills package will reduce prices overall. It will cut the costs of food production.

Q: Why won’t you put a windfall tax on energy companies?

Truss says that will put off people investing in the UK.

Over the past decade high taxes have not encouraged investment.

Q: Stoke needs private investment. Where will that come from?

Truss says this is her point. She wants to deliver an environment where investment is attractive.

And that is it. The PM’s BBC local radio interview round is over. I’ll sum it up shortly.

9.00am BST

Q: The average salary in Stoke is £25,000. The lowest paid will gain just £22 from your tax cuts. But the highest earners will gain £10,000.

Truss says she wants wages in Stoke to go up.

She says she is surprised that it is being suggested that the government should not have acted on energy bills.

(That is not being suggested by anyone.)

8.58am BST

And now the final interview of the local radio round. It is BBC Radio Stoke. John Acres is presenting.

Q: People are worried about their mortages. Higher mortgage costs will dwarf what savings you have offered. And this is caused by your mini-budget.

Truss says interest rates are a matter for the independent Bank of England. She says they are going up around the world.

She repeats her claim that the “vast majority” of what was announced on Friday was about energy bills.

(That’s not correct. The energy bills package had already been announced, and did not feature much in Kwasi Kwarteng’s speech. The package did not spook the markets. It was the funded tax cuts that did, and Kwarteng’s comment at the weekend about how they might go further.)

8.53am BST

Hanson says people are not objecting to the PM’s energy support package. They are objecting to the tax cuts, that were unfair and unfunded, and spooked the markets. You used to believe in sound money. Have you changed your mind?

Truss says she still does believe in sound money.

It is important to have low taxes, she says.

8.51am BST

Truss suggests Putin primarily to blame for UK's economic crisis

Next we go to BBC Radio Bristol, where James Hanson is presenting.

Liz Truss is delivering the spiel about cutting energy bills.

Q: The Bank of England has had to step in to clean up the mess you caused. This has never happened.

Truss says we are facing a difficult global situation.

Q: But this is not about Putin?

Truss says this is about Putin and the war in Ukraine.

She claims the “vast majority” of the package announced on Friday was about energy support.

Q: You did not have to make it worse. You spooked the markets. Can you guarantee that pensions are safe?

Truss says the Bank of England does a very good job delivering financial stability.

She says:

This is a global financial situation. Currencies are under pressure around the world.

8.46am BST

Q: Final question. What is your message for people?

Truss says this is a difficult time, but the government is determined to help people through the winter, deliver jobs and boost growth.

8.45am BST

Q: Child poverty has increased in the north-east in the 12 years the Tories have been in power. What are you doing about it?

Truss says she wants to get more people into work and high-paid jobs. That is what the mini-budget is doing.

8.44am BST

Liz Truss i s now on Radio Tees, where Amy Oakden is interviewing her.

Q: How will tax cuts for the wealthiest help people who are not wealthy?

Truss says she is cutting taxes across the board.

The basic rate of tax is being cut, and national insurance.

Q: People are scared their pensions will be worthless.

Truss says the government has taken decisive action to cut energy bills, and get the economy moving.

Q: You have knocked 40% off people’s pensions.

Truss says we are facing a global economic crisis because of the war in Ukraine. Higher taxes would lead to a recession. She wants people to stay in jobs. That is why she cut taxes.

The government is also building things like roads, and broadband infrastructure.

8.40am BST

Q: You won’t answer the questions about fairness.

Truss says it is not fair to have a recession, or to have towns without investment, or to have the highest tax burden for 70 years.

Q: Is there any evidence cutting taxes for the wealthy will reduce inequality?

Truss replies:

There is is plenty of evidence that if you have very high taxes, they lead to lower economic growth. There is plenty of evidence of that.

8.38am BST

Truss refuses to acknowledge that mini-budget has made higher interest rates more likely

Q: People are worried about being able to keep their homes?

Truss says it is an important principle that interest rates are set by the Bank of England.

She has used this line several times now. She is refusing to accept the mini-budget has made higher interest rates more likely.

8.35am BST

It is BBC Radio Nottingham next, and Sarah Julian is interviewing Liz Truss.

Q: Your mini-budget has made the situation worse?

Truss says the energy package will reduce inflation by up to 5%, as well as increasing growth. This is a global situation.

Q: But the mini-budget will benefit the rich much more than anyone else. It is like a reverse Robin Hood, isn’t it?

Truss says that is not true.

She says the biggest part of the package she announced was the support on energy bills. Pubs were at risk of going out of business.

8.32am BST

Q: You have given a huge tax cut to the highest earners. Will your red wall supporters still back you? Is that fair?

Truss says she acted to protect people from high energy bills. It is the biggest thing in the mini-budget just announced.

Q: Interest rates are going sky high.

Truss says interest rates are a matter for the Bank of England. She says they are going up around the world.

She repeats the point about this being a global situation.

8.29am BST

Q: Why can’t you tell us there will be no fracking in Lancashire. People do not want it?

Truss says the government is still exploring where there might be consent for fracking.

Liver asks about a fracking site in Lancashire. Truss says she has not visited it. He suggests she should.

8.27am BST

Truss does not back Rees-Mogg calling opponents of fracking 'luddites'

Graham Liver on BBC Radio Lancashire is now getting his slot with Liz Truss.

Q: Do you agree with Jacob Rees-Mogg that people opposed to fracking are luddites?

Truss says: “I would not have put it like that.”

8.24am BST

Q: What will you do about small boats crossing the Channel?

Truss says she will stick to the Rwanda plan. She goes on:

What we will make sure is that UK courts can’t be overruled by the European court of human rights. So we are able to deal with a small boats crisis and the home secretary is determined to get on with that.

That is the BBC Radio Kent interview over.

8.23am BST

Truss says 'difficult international situation' contributes to UK's problems

Q: Are you ashamed of what you have done?

Truss says we have to remember what people were facing – fuel bills going up to £6,000, rising inflation and slow growth.

Now people are not facing those fuel bill rises.

Q: But people are worried about their mortgag es and their pensions.

Truss says her measures will reduce inflation.

(She is talking about the energy price guarantee, which will reduce inflation. But the min-budget will put it up.)

She repeats the point about taking decisive action. It would have been “unconscionable” to allow people to go into the winter facing high energy bills.

Q: We saw the pound dive. We cannot have our economic system undermined like this.

Truss says the government is working with the Bank of England. She goes on: “We face a difficult international situation.”

8.17am BST

Liz Truss is due on Radio Kent next. You can listen here.

8.15am BST

Truss indicates she won't change course, saying she set out 'right plan' in mini-budget

Q: Does a strong leader plough on, or does a strong leader change course when necessary?

Truss replies:

This is the right plan that we have set out. This is about making sure people are going into the winter not worried about high fuel bills, which is what we were looking at. It was simply unconscionable that we could have allowed that to happen.

8.13am BST

Truss says she has to do 'what I believe is right' when asked about criticism of mini-budget

Q: Can you reassure listeners that your judgment is better than that of people like the IMF and the Bank of England, who have criticised the mini-budget?

Truss says:

I have to do what I believe is right for the country and what is going to help move our country forward.

8.11am BST

Liz Truss is on Radio Norfolk now, being interviewed by Chris Goreham.

She is talking about the energy package again.

(The announcement of the energy price guarantee did not crash the pound. So far, what she has said has been completely missing the point.)

8.09am BST

Truss says the government is getting things done to get the economy moving.

Ahmed plays a clip from someone talking about how they are struggling with bills. She says the clip is heartbreaking to listen to.

Truss says it is clearly “very, very difficult” for people like Lee (who was quoted). The package on energy bills will stop people facing energy bills of £6,000. The maximum will be £2,500.

She says the government is trying to help people like Lee.

That’s it. Next it’s Radio Norfolk.

8.06am BST

Truss says the government is working closely with the Bank of England.

We are facing very difficult economic times, she says.

But the government has acted on fuel bills, she says.

She says those measures will take effect this weekend.

8.05am BST

Truss defends mini-budget, says she is prepared to take 'controversial and difficult decisions'

Liz Truss is on the show.

She says she has slept well, and “it’s great to be here”.

Rima Ahmed points out that the pound has hit a record low, the IMF has called for a rethink and the Bank of England has spent £65bn propping up the markets. “Where have you been?”

Truss says people were facing energy bills of up to £6,000 this winter. The government had to take decisive action.

Q: But that was before the mini-budget. We have not heard from you for four days.

Truss says she is here today.

She says the government had to take urgent action, on fuel bills, and to get the economy moving.]

That means taking controversial and difficult decisions.

She wants to get the economy moving.

Q: How has your risk gone?

Truss says it means people and businesses will be paying lower taxes. It has meant infrastructure projects will go ahead. And it has protected people from rising fuel bills.

8.01am BST

On BBC Radio Leeds Rima Ahmed is presenting, and she says she is expecting a lot of people to be listening when she interviews Liz Truss any minute now. You can listen here.

8.00am BST

Treasury minister confirms government department being asked to make 'efficiency savings'

Chris Philp , chief secretary to the Treasury, has been doing the national broadcast round on behalf of No 10 this morning. He confirmed that government departments are being asked to make “efficiency savings” and that they will have to stick to existing spending limits, despite inflation. He told Sky News:

The efficiency and prioritisation exercise is designed to firstly make absolutely sure we stick to those spending limits and secondly make sure that we are prioritising expenditure, not on anything that is wasteful, but on things that really deliver frontline public services and drive economic growth. We are going to stick rigidly to those spending limits because it is important to be financially responsible.

He also said the government would not be apologising for the turmoil caused by the mini-budget. He said:

No one’s perfect but I’m not going to apologise for having a plan to grow the economy. I am certainly not going to apologise for having an energy intervention which is protecting every single household in this country.



7.52am BST

Forrmer Bank of England governor Mark Carney criticises mini-budget

Sir Mark Carney, the former governor of the Bank of England, has criticised last week’s mini-budget, saying it undermined financial institutions.

In an interview with the BBC’s Today programme , Carney said:

There was an undercutting of some of the institutions the underpin the overall approach - so not having an OBR forecast is much-commented upon and the government, I think, has accepted the need for that but that was important … Unfortunately having a partial budget, in these circumstances - tough global economy, tough financial market position, working at cross-purposes with the Bank - has led to quite dramatic moves in financial markets.

Referring to the inflationary measures in the mini-budget, which has led to expectations that the Bank will have to increase interest rates by more than it otherwise would have done to curb the inflation created as a result, Carney said that in the mini-budget the government was “working at some cross-purposes with the Bank in terms of short-term support for the economy”.

Mark Carney. Photograph: Reuters

7.43am BST

Here is the list of timings for Liz Truss’s BBC local radio interviews this morning.

8am: Radio Leeds

8.08am: Radio Norfolk

8.15am: Radio Kent

8.22am: Radio Lancashire

8.30: Radio Nottingham

8.38am: Radio Tees

8.45am: Radio Bristol

8.52am: Radio Stoke

Some stations are expected to run their Truss interview live, while others may record it and broadcast it after the time shown above.

Later Truss is recording TV interviews with all 16 of the BBC’s regional and national political editors. These will be embargoed until 5pm.

7.39am BST

Liz Truss to be interviewed about sterling crisis in first appearance in days

Good morning. Four years ago, when she was chief secretary to the Treasury, Liz Truss was overheard by a Green party activist gossiping about her colleagues in a restaurant. He kindly posted all her comments on Twitter and, among the personal gossip, he recorded Truss setting out her approach to risk. Theresa May was too “pacifist”, she said. “Whereas I embrace the chaos. I’m a thrill-seeker.”

No one ever expected Truss to “embrace the chaos” quite as recklessly as she has done in her first few weeks as prime minister. As we report in our overnight story, the Bank of England is having to spend £65bn repairing the damage done to financial markets by last week’s disastrous mini-budget. As Pippa Crerar and Jessica Elgot report in their story on the political fallout, some Tories think this is an “extinction-level” moment for the party.

One factor that has made the situation worse is that Liz Truss has been silent since the mini-budget, apart from an interview with CNN shown in the US on Sunday. But this morning she is giving interviews – to BBC local radio stations. The Conservative leader normally does a round of local radio interviews at this point ahead of the party conference, and that apparently is why they are in the diary. She is up first on Radio Leeds at 8am. What she says is likely to attract a lot more attention than a normal interview on the station. We will be covering all the interviews here.

