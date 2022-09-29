Read full article on original website
Rent aid program covering the bulk of Nebraska hits a snag as it sunsets
“We’re disappointed,” said Gifford. “The million-dollar grant was huge for us. We are losing the potential to help so many families.”
KETV.com
Nebraska Department of Labor accepting American Rescue Plan Act grant applications
Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Labor announced it will begin accepting applications for American Rescue Plan Act grants. Starting Monday, Oct. 3, the department will review applications for premium pay for nurses, teachers and workforce development projects. The state legislature appropriated $10 million in federal funds for...
Kearney Hub
Kearney woman to educate others about a hidden risk for pregnant women
KEARNEY — In the spring of 2020, as the world battled COVID-19, Tricia Ridder was expecting her first child. She felt good. She had no morning sickness. An ultrasound taken 30 weeks into that pregnancy showed that her baby’s growth had slowed, but her doctor wasn’t worried. “I was told not to be concerned,” Ridder said.
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska joins lawsuit against pesticide makers for anticompetitive practices
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson has joined a bipartisan group of attorneys general from 10 states and the Federal Trade Commission in filing a lawsuit against pesticide makers Syngenta and Corteva, alleging anticompetitive practices that have harmed farmers. The complaint, filed Thursday in U.S. District Court in...
3 News Now
Six small Nebraska towns are trying to ban abortion. Will it change anything?
For three weeks this July, Pastor Bill Forbes left his house around 5 p.m. and didn’t return until sundown. The Lutheran pastor went door to door in his western Nebraska town asking his neighbors the same question: Would they sign a petition in support of banning abortions in Paxton?
klkntv.com
Nebraska’s unemployment rate is too low
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska’s unemployment rate is lower now than it was before the pandemic. Both Lincoln and the state of Nebraska are at 2.1% unemployment. Bharat Ramamurti, the deputy director of the National Economic Council, said this is great news for people who are looking for a job.
klkntv.com
Nebraska, five other states sue Biden over student loan forgiveness
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska and five other Republican-led states have filed a legal challenge to President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan. The challenge was filed in a Missouri federal court on Thursday. Nebraska is joined by Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and South Carolina in the lawsuit.
KETV.com
Nebraska gets approval for electric vehicle charging network
Neb. — The Federal Highway Administration approved Nebraska's plan to create a network of electric vehicle charging stations. The approval comes with about $6 million per year for the next five years. The state can also compete for its share of $2.5 billion in discretionary grant funding. Nebraska's...
iheart.com
Fed Okays Nebraska Electric Vehicle Charging Plan
The State Department of Transportation says Nebraska’s plan to create a network of electric vehicle charging stations as part of the "National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program" receives approval from the U.S. Federal Highway Administration. That means Nebraska will receive approximately $6 million per year for the next five...
KETV.com
Nebraska Rep. Don Bacon released from hospital after emergency appendectomy
WASHINGTON — Nebraska Rep. Don Bacon is recovering after surgery for appendicitis on Wednesday night, according to the congressman's office. The Republican was admitted to Walter Reed Hospital for intense abdominal pain, according to a news release. Bacon's office said he had an emergency appendectomy Wednesday night, which Bacon...
strictlybusinessomaha.com
Pinnacle Bank Announces 2023 Nebraska Calendar Contest Winners
Pinnacle Bank (pinnbank.com) is excited to announce the 2023 Nebraska Calendar Contest winners. The calendars will be available at Pinnacle Bank branches later this fall. Every year, Pinnacle Bank hosts the Nebraska Calendar Contest. Photographers submit images of Nebraska landscapes in four categories, one dedicated to each season. The top 20 photographs in each category move forward to the voting stage, which takes place on Pinnacle Bank’s Facebook page. The top three photos with the most likes from each category are chosen as the winners. As winners, their photo is featured in that year’s wall calendar for Pinnacle Bank, and photographers receive a $100 prize.
News Channel Nebraska
ACLU criticizes dress code policies in 15 Nebraska school districts
OMAHA, Neb. -- The ACLU of Nebraska evaluated the dress codes of Nebraska's largest school districts, issuing sharp criticism in most cases. The ACLU report said that it found the dress codes to be "rooted in stereotypes" and aimed disproportionately at girls, particularly Black girls and other students of color.
This Is Nebraska's Top-Rated Private School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated private schools throughout the state.
KETV.com
Nebraska utility workers en route to Florida to restore power after Hurricane Ian
Hundreds of utility workers are standing by to restore and rebuild power for millions of customers in Florida and other parts of the southern U.S. Workers include 20 Lincoln Electric System employees in Tallahassee, Florida; about 80 MidAmerican Energy employees in the Atlanta area, and about 16 OPPD employees in the Orlando area.
2 Towns in Nebraska Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Nebraska, sometimes called the "Silicon Prairie," you should add the following towns to your list.
WOWT
Hurricane Ian: Nebraska couple’s Florida restaurant destroyed
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (WOWT) - A Nebraska couple who moved their Waterloo restaurant to Fort Myers is slowly picking up the pieces. Now it’s nothing but rubble. Tj gave an account of what the destruction was like. ”The road, it’s anywhere to three-to-six feet of sand so you...
KETV.com
Nebraska family rides out Hurricane Ian in Orlando
Megan Schunk and her family went to Orlando to ride roller coasters and ended up riding out the storm. “We were really fortunate in that aspect to have a lot of people helping us know what to expect, because yeah, we have never been in a hurricane,” said Schunk.
WOWT
Several Nebraska lakes on alert for toxic blue-green algae
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Five Nebraska lakes are on alert for toxic algae. According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Big Indian Lake in Gage County, Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County and Kirkman’s Cove Lake in Richardson County are affected.
WOWT
ACLU of Nebraska: School dress codes failing students
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - ACLU of Nebraska issued a report card Wednesday evaluating the dress codes of Nebraska’s 15 largest school districts — and the grades weren’t good. Six of the 15 school districts evaluated are located in the Omaha-metro, with two more just outside. ACLU analyzed the dress-code policies — including district-wide, grade-level, and individual school policies — of Omaha Public Schools, Lincoln Public Schools, Millard Public Schools, Papillion La Vista Community Schools, Elkhorn Public Schools, Grand Island Public Schools, Bellevue Public Schools, Westside Community Schools, Kearney Public Schools, Gretna Public Schools, Fremont Public Schools, Norfolk Public Schools, Columbus Public Schools, North Platte Public Schools, South Sioux City Community Schools.
WOWT
Hurricane Ian: Nebraska couple endures another flood
FORT MEYERS BEACH, Fla. (WOWT) - After surviving a flood of the century in Nebraska, a Waterloo couple moved their business to Florida. Now they are in the midst of a historic hurricane. They are relying on their Nebraska roots to be strong. During the 2019 flood isolating Riverside Lakes...
