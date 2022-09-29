ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Kearney Hub

Kearney woman to educate others about a hidden risk for pregnant women

KEARNEY — In the spring of 2020, as the world battled COVID-19, Tricia Ridder was expecting her first child. She felt good. She had no morning sickness. An ultrasound taken 30 weeks into that pregnancy showed that her baby’s growth had slowed, but her doctor wasn’t worried. “I was told not to be concerned,” Ridder said.
KEARNEY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska joins lawsuit against pesticide makers for anticompetitive practices

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson has joined a bipartisan group of attorneys general from 10 states and the Federal Trade Commission in filing a lawsuit against pesticide makers Syngenta and Corteva, alleging anticompetitive practices that have harmed farmers. The complaint, filed Thursday in U.S. District Court in...
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska State
klkntv.com

Nebraska’s unemployment rate is too low

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska’s unemployment rate is lower now than it was before the pandemic. Both Lincoln and the state of Nebraska are at 2.1% unemployment. Bharat Ramamurti, the deputy director of the National Economic Council, said this is great news for people who are looking for a job.
klkntv.com

Nebraska, five other states sue Biden over student loan forgiveness

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska and five other Republican-led states have filed a legal challenge to President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan. The challenge was filed in a Missouri federal court on Thursday. Nebraska is joined by Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and South Carolina in the lawsuit.
KETV.com

Nebraska gets approval for electric vehicle charging network

Neb. — The Federal Highway Administration approved Nebraska's plan to create a network of electric vehicle charging stations. The approval comes with about $6 million per year for the next five years. The state can also compete for its share of $2.5 billion in discretionary grant funding. Nebraska's...
NEBRASKA STATE
iheart.com

Fed Okays Nebraska Electric Vehicle Charging Plan

The State Department of Transportation says Nebraska’s plan to create a network of electric vehicle charging stations as part of the "National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program" receives approval from the U.S. Federal Highway Administration. That means Nebraska will receive approximately $6 million per year for the next five...
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Nebraska Rep. Don Bacon released from hospital after emergency appendectomy

WASHINGTON — Nebraska Rep. Don Bacon is recovering after surgery for appendicitis on Wednesday night, according to the congressman's office. The Republican was admitted to Walter Reed Hospital for intense abdominal pain, according to a news release. Bacon's office said he had an emergency appendectomy Wednesday night, which Bacon...
NEBRASKA STATE
strictlybusinessomaha.com

Pinnacle Bank Announces 2023 Nebraska Calendar Contest Winners

Pinnacle Bank (pinnbank.com) is excited to announce the 2023 Nebraska Calendar Contest winners. The calendars will be available at Pinnacle Bank branches later this fall. Every year, Pinnacle Bank hosts the Nebraska Calendar Contest. Photographers submit images of Nebraska landscapes in four categories, one dedicated to each season. The top 20 photographs in each category move forward to the voting stage, which takes place on Pinnacle Bank’s Facebook page. The top three photos with the most likes from each category are chosen as the winners. As winners, their photo is featured in that year’s wall calendar for Pinnacle Bank, and photographers receive a $100 prize.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

ACLU criticizes dress code policies in 15 Nebraska school districts

OMAHA, Neb. -- The ACLU of Nebraska evaluated the dress codes of Nebraska's largest school districts, issuing sharp criticism in most cases. The ACLU report said that it found the dress codes to be "rooted in stereotypes" and aimed disproportionately at girls, particularly Black girls and other students of color.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Hurricane Ian: Nebraska couple’s Florida restaurant destroyed

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (WOWT) - A Nebraska couple who moved their Waterloo restaurant to Fort Myers is slowly picking up the pieces. Now it’s nothing but rubble. Tj gave an account of what the destruction was like. ”The road, it’s anywhere to three-to-six feet of sand so you...
FORT MYERS, FL
KETV.com

Nebraska family rides out Hurricane Ian in Orlando

Megan Schunk and her family went to Orlando to ride roller coasters and ended up riding out the storm. “We were really fortunate in that aspect to have a lot of people helping us know what to expect, because yeah, we have never been in a hurricane,” said Schunk.
ORLANDO, FL
WOWT

Several Nebraska lakes on alert for toxic blue-green algae

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Five Nebraska lakes are on alert for toxic algae. According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Big Indian Lake in Gage County, Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County and Kirkman’s Cove Lake in Richardson County are affected.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
WOWT

ACLU of Nebraska: School dress codes failing students

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - ACLU of Nebraska issued a report card Wednesday evaluating the dress codes of Nebraska’s 15 largest school districts — and the grades weren’t good. Six of the 15 school districts evaluated are located in the Omaha-metro, with two more just outside. ACLU analyzed the dress-code policies — including district-wide, grade-level, and individual school policies — of Omaha Public Schools, Lincoln Public Schools, Millard Public Schools, Papillion La Vista Community Schools, Elkhorn Public Schools, Grand Island Public Schools, Bellevue Public Schools, Westside Community Schools, Kearney Public Schools, Gretna Public Schools, Fremont Public Schools, Norfolk Public Schools, Columbus Public Schools, North Platte Public Schools, South Sioux City Community Schools.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Hurricane Ian: Nebraska couple endures another flood

FORT MEYERS BEACH, Fla. (WOWT) - After surviving a flood of the century in Nebraska, a Waterloo couple moved their business to Florida. Now they are in the midst of a historic hurricane. They are relying on their Nebraska roots to be strong. During the 2019 flood isolating Riverside Lakes...
WATERLOO, NE

