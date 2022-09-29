Read full article on original website
Related
Russia-Ukraine war live: Ukraine declares full control of Lyman; European leaders refuse to recognise annexed territories
Key city in east of country ‘fully cleared’ of Russian forces, says Zelenskiy; European leaders call annexation ‘blatant’ violation of international law
Ukraine presses on with counteroffensive; Russia uses drones
Russia has attacked the Ukrainian president's hometown with suicide drones.
techaiapp.com
Hackers Use Telegram, Signal, Dark Web to Help Iranian Protesters
Protesters against the Iran regime are getting a boost to aid their efforts from hacking groups who are using Telegram, Signal and the dark web to get around government restrictions. “Key activities are data leaking and selling, including officials’ phone numbers and emails, and maps of sensitive locations. CPR sees...
techaiapp.com
Privacy-focused web browsers are stuck in a rut, but why?
With hybrid working on the rise and data mismanagement continuing to make headlines, you’d be forgiven for thinking that even the most unsuspecting users would be interested in securing their online privacy. However, new data provided to TechRadar Pro by digital intelligence platform SimilarWeb indicates that the growth of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
techaiapp.com
Twitter Unveils New Video-Related Updates That Will Remind You of TikTok
Twitter is still in the race to beat TikTok at its own game. The popular microblogging and social media platform has recently announced it added a new feature that allegedly improves how Twitter users experience videos on the platform. Twitter’s new features are currently available for mobile phones today.
techaiapp.com
China, Hong Kong, Thailand, and UAE Trial Cross-Border Transactions With Digital Currencies – Finance Bitcoin News
The monetary authorities of four jurisdictions in Asia have carried out tests with international settlements using state-issued digital currencies. Cross-border payments and foreign exchange transactions totaling over $22 million were made as part of the pilot project with the participation of the Bank for International Settlements. Asian Central Banks Pilot...
Comments / 0