UAB vs Rice prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 5, Saturday, October 1. Record: UAB (2-1), Rice (2-2) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. The running game is rumbling. The Blazers have a great rotation between DeWayne McBride and Jermaine Brown, the attack is averaging...

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO