Well, Stadia may be saying its goodbyes soon, but Luna is still here and Amazon has just announced a new crop of games for October. As the cloud gaming race continues, Luna, the ever-diligent service out of the remaining options, is introducing 9 new games in October for subscribers. As always, these games are spread across the different channels that Luna offers. So how many games you personally can play from the newly added bunch actually depends on which channels you subscribe to.

