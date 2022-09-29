Read full article on original website
Ubisoft Games Purchased On Stadia Will Be Offered On PC
If you purchased a Ubisoft game on Stadia while the store was still active, you’ll be getting a copy of it on PC, at some point. A new report from The Verge states that Ubisoft will be allowing customers to transfer their games to PC in the future. The confirmation comes from Senior Corporate Communications Manager for Ubisoft Jessica Roache. Noting that the publisher is currently working on a plan to bring these games to PC through Ubisoft Connect.
How To Get Your Stadia Refund, And What's Eligible
With the Stadia shutdown on the horizon you’re probably wondering how you can get a refund on everything you purchased. Assuming you knew a refund was happening in the first place. The news of Stadia closing is both sad and not entirely unexpected. But even though most of us probably saw it coming, it doesn’t necessarily lessen the sting.
Luna Welcomes New Games For October While Stadia Says Farewell
Well, Stadia may be saying its goodbyes soon, but Luna is still here and Amazon has just announced a new crop of games for October. As the cloud gaming race continues, Luna, the ever-diligent service out of the remaining options, is introducing 9 new games in October for subscribers. As always, these games are spread across the different channels that Luna offers. So how many games you personally can play from the newly added bunch actually depends on which channels you subscribe to.
Stadia Is Officially Shutting Down, C'est La Vie
Stadia is officially shutting down, Google has confirmed this morning. C’est la vie. This eventual reality has been staring everyone in the face for a while. So this shouldn’t surprise anyone. It also now makes sense why things like the Logitech G Cloud handheld didn’t have Stadia built-in. And why Ubisoft’s upcoming Assassin’s Creed titles were going to be available on Luna, but not on Stadia.
